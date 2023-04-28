Taxpayer picks up the tab

Julio Ribeiro

Addressing civil servants on the occasion of the Civil Services Day (April 21), PM Modi made a relevant observation. He pronounced that the taxpayer’s money should not be diverted to further the fortunes of a political party. No opinion to the contrary can ever be voiced. The truth, however, is that this dictum is, and will be, routinely breached by parties in power, including his own.

If rally expenses are debited from the account of the political party in power, the Prime Minister’s dictum to civil servants would acquire the aura of respectability it deserves.

Let us examine a recent occurrence in Maharashtra. Thirteen people, mostly elderly and mostly female, and all poor, lost their lives due to heatstroke and dehydration when attending an award function organised by the government, where Home Minister Amit Shah was the chief guest. The annual function, usually held at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to confer the Maharashtra Bhushan on an outstanding achiever, was shifted to the suburb of Kharghar in neighbouring New Mumbai to accommodate five lakh villagers, in contrast to the few hundred who could have been accommodated in the Raj Bhavan gardens.

What could have been the underlying motive for shifting the venue to an open-air maidan, and that too when the sun was at its fiercest? What was the reason for asking Amit Shah to do the honour of conferring this state award, which is normally the privilege of the Governor?

Was the work done by the awardee, Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, of such magnitude that five lakh people were needed in the year before the Lok Sabha, and later, the state Assembly, elections? Was any thought given to the extreme heat, the need to protect women and the elderly from the sun, the need to provide drinking water to lakhs of persons who were there to impress Amit Shah? Or did government officers entrusted with the arrangements only concern themselves with the budget allotted for the show?

It was obvious to the unbiased observer that this government function was to further the ruling party’s interests ahead of the 2024 elections and that the expenditure would be met from the taxpayer’s money. Just like the poor migrant workers were not warned in time about the Covid lockdown in March 2020, and had to trudge miles to get to their homes on foot, these attendees were poor peasants who were used to hardships. Shame on those who induced their premature deaths due to routine indifference to the uncomplaining poor.

Every party in power tries to pass off such election year rallies as official government activity. The expenditure is paid from the government’s coffers. A study should be conducted by the Election Commission on public rallies organised by different governments, both Central and state. If there is a sudden spike in numbers just preceding an election year, it would be obvious that the public meetings were organised for electioneering. The expense should be debited from the account of the political party in power. If that is done and enforced, the Prime Minister’s dictum to the civil servants would acquire the aura of respectability it deserves. The fiat should be uniformly enforced, irrespective of which party is the offender.

An important lesson from the Kharghar disaster is that the party in power, and the officers who serve it, have no true feelings for the poor and the dispossessed. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana project, under which funds are distributed among the rural poor for building or maintenance of houses; Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (for loans to the poor to start businesses); free distribution of ration to those below the poverty line; and direct transfer of money to the bank accounts of the rural poor have certainly helped to mitigate their hardships, simultaneously assuring their votes. What is missing is the genuine feeling of compassion that became glaring when the lockdown was suddenly declared overnight, without any thought to their problems. The Kharghar disaster was a confirmation of that lack of genuine compassion.

Before I conclude this piece, let me revert to Punjab and comment on Amritpal’s arrest. The arrest, coming so soon after his wife, Kirandeep Kaur, was stopped at the Amritsar airport from boarding a flight to the UK, leads me to believe that Amritpal surrendered himself. His choice of Rode village, the native village of Bhindranwale, was significant. His attire, too, was similar to that of Bhindranwale. We may conclude that the pressure of the Punjab Police was too much for him to combat, and if he wanted to be accepted as the next Bhindranwale, he needed to be better known to the Jat Sikh peasantry.

It would have been more advantageous to the state if Amritpal had managed to dodge the authorities and sneaked out of the country. In Nepal or even Pakistan, the UK, the US or Canada, he would have become another Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and Waris Punjab De just another ‘Sikhs for Justice’ organisation. It would not have threatened the security and the unity of our country like the rise of another Bhindranwale could have done.

The government needs to play its cards carefully now. It has despatched Amritpal to Assam’s Dibrugarh prison. It is not a wise move as his associates are already lodged in that prison. It will give them scope for planning further moves from the jail, as it often happens.

Our prisons department, like all other arms of the government, is riddled with endemic corruption, despite all attempts by the Prime Minister to eradicate it. The fact that Modi’s Herculean efforts are confined to states not ruled by the BJP makes Assam, a BJP-ruled state, vulnerable. Hence, Amritpal should be lodged in a separate prison.