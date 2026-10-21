The agri divide in Haryana

Haryana’s agricultural marketing system, built around regulated markets or mandis, government procurement and minimum support prices, has played a pivotal role in agricultural development. Yet, the benefits of this institutional framework are neither spatially uniform nor equally accessible to all farmers. Marginal and small farmers in the relatively dry, mixed-crop areas of south-western Haryana confront challenges markedly different from those faced by large farmers in the better-served wheat-rice and wheat-cotton-rice belts of northern Haryana.

Crop procurement remains the principal institutional interface between farmers and the state. The procurement system does not ensure equal access to its benefits. Landholding size further differentiates farmers’ experiences. Marginal and small farmers often struggle to meet quality specifications and absorb marketing costs. Medium and large farmers, with greater financial resources and stronger institutional connections, are comparatively better positioned to navigate procurement procedures.

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Farmers experience delays, partial payments or deductions. In the mixed-crop region, farmers face greater difficulties, whereas stronger procurement integration and direct-payment arrangements appeared to facilitate smoother transactions in the wheat-rice region. Payment delays impose a disproportionate burden on marginal and small farmers, who depend heavily on immediate sale proceeds to meet household expenditure, purchase agricultural inputs and fulfil financial obligations. There is widespread awareness of MSP of crops, but satisfaction with its implementation varies regionally. Farmers in the wheat-rice and wheat-cotton-rice regions expressed strong support for MSP-based procurement, where wheat and paddy procurement is relatively extensive and dependable. In the mixed-crop region, however, concerns persist over inconsistent MSP-based procurement of bajra, mustard and pulses.

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Farm size also influences access to MSP. For smaller farmers, the realisation of MSP depends not simply on the announced price, but also on the practical conditions governing its implementation through commission agents.

Inadequate storage emerged as one of the most serious deficiencies in Haryana’s agricultural marketing system, according to a survey by the Department of Geography, Kurukshetra University. An overwhelming majority of respondents reported insufficient access to storage facilities. Without affordable storage, farmers are often compelled to sell immediately after harvest, when heavy market arrivals generally depress prices and weaken their bargaining position.

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Farmers in the mixed-crop and wheat-cotton-rice regions expressed greater dissatisfaction with storage availability than those in the wheat-rice region. Expanding affordable rural storage and scientific warehousing would help curb distress sales and strengthen farmers’ negotiating capacity.

Despite Haryana’s relatively well-developed rural transport infrastructure, geographical disparities in market access persist. Farmers in the mixed-crop region faced comparatively greater constraints because of fewer available markets and longer distances to regulated mandis.

Access to market information presents another challenge. Although more than half of respondents considered information about prices and procurement announcements reasonably satisfactory, delayed communication and inadequate access to reliable information remained a matter of concern.

Despite dissatisfaction with several aspects of agricultural marketing, farmers expressed substantial confidence in regulated markets. The Likert-scale analysis indicates strong support for Agricultural Produce Market Committee mandis, which farmers generally regard as more transparent, secure and dependable than private markets. This confidence is particularly pronounced among marginal and small farmers, who perceive regulated markets as safeguards against exploitation. Direct-payment mechanisms also receive considerable approval because of their greater transparency and financial security.

The role of commission agents, or arhatiyas, presents a more complicated picture. Farmers value their assistance in facilitating sales, providing informal credit and maintaining market access, yet remain concerned about their control over market transactions and finances.

Farmers largely disapprove the existing mechanism of MSP determination, principally because the prevailing support prices remain inadequate relative to rising production costs.

Haryana’s agricultural marketing system, while institutionally significant, remains deeply differentiated in its socio-spatial outcomes. The wheat-rice region benefits from comparatively stronger procurement integration, whereas the mixed-crop region faces greater constraints arising from limited procurement, transportation difficulties and weaker institutional penetration. Storage deficiencies remain significant even in the agriculturally advanced wheat-cotton-rice region.

Agricultural marketing reforms must, therefore, move beyond merely expanding markets and address regional and farm-size level disadvantages. Procurement arrangements should respond more effectively to diverse cropping patterns; storage and transport infrastructure must reach underserved areas; market transactions require greater transparency; and marginal/small farmers need easier access to institutional credit.

Clearly, the mere availability of marketing infrastructure does not automatically eliminate inequalities in market access. Bridging inter-regional and inter-farm-size disparities is essential to make Haryana’s agricultural development more inclusive and equitable.

Mahabir Jaglan is a former Professor at Kurukshetra University and Narender Kumar is a PhD Research Scholar.