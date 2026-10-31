The angst of the young, across the universe

FROM France to India, I see the angst of young students. I feel the vibrations of their discontented selves. And I seek to understand why they are angry with the 'system' that, as they fear, has demolished their dream of getting good education and fulfilling their life aspirations.

In a way, they find themselves in a world characterised by a set of paradoxes: the agony of mind-boggling economic inequality amid the spectacular lifestyles of select techno-corporate trillionaires; the coexistence of the ritualisation of democracy and the simultaneous rise of authoritarian masters all over the world; and above all, the cumulative growth of knowledge in techno-science that often accelerates the life-threatening climate crisis and celebrates the technologies of mass destruction.

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As a teacher, I reflect on these paradoxes and ask myself whether for sowing the seeds of a good society, we ought to walk with these students and collectively enquire whether the prevalent politics of knowledge has created a tight boundary between science and humanities; technology and ethics; and economic growth and social welfare, and thereby further accelerated the crisis.

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Yes, our students are angry. But then, their protest cannot be merely instinctive and reactive. It ought to have a worldview; and their politics must be pedagogical. They ought to realise that they need a new kind of education for their collective emancipation.

For instance, any keen observer of our educational landscape would agree that for Indian students and their parents, science is valued primarily for its instrumental and utilitarian functions. The dominant common sense is that if you opt for the science stream, you can become an engineer or a doctor. Or, for that matter, every new piece of technological innovation, it is believed, reveals the glory of science. However, because of this purely instrumental approach to science, we — as teachers, parents and students — tend to forget that science is also a way of thinking, acting and living.

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In other words, there is something called 'scientific temper' that gives us sufficient intellectual clarity and moral courage to question dogmatic beliefs and age-old superstitions and prejudices. It creates an open mind which enables us to examine every conjecture with factual evidence, and, if necessary, replace the old conjectures with the new ones.

It is this intellectually awakened and reasoned debate, or what Karl Popper would have regarded as the continual interplay of 'conjectures and refutations' that encourages the growth of an open society. Hence, a person with this kind of scientific temper will find no hesitation in saying that it is bad for the growth of a sane society if, for instance, the irresistible greed of neoliberalism produces an extreme form of economic inequality.

Or, for that matter, she/he will be bold enough to say that there is no reason to legitimise a kind of social order that is based on caste hierarchy and ascriptive identities. Or, for that matter, it is wrong to define the essence of a human being in terms of his/her religious identity.

The paradox is that we often neglect this libertarian spirit of scientific temper, and, instead, value only the concretely visible technological products — say, a computer, a nuclear bomb or a sophisticated diagnostic technology. In other words, a technologist becomes a new magician, and in the process, we often forget that science — if robbed of its libertarian and critical spirit — might be easily hijacked by techno-capitalists and hyper-nationalists for their own greed and politics.

The result is that we lose critical thinking and become one-dimensional, ethically impoverished and politically conservative consumers of the mythologies of neoliberalism and militaristic nationalism.

The libertarian aspect of scientific temper can be further enhanced when it is reconciled with what I would regard as humanistic sensibilities which we derive from meaningful literature, poetry, fine arts, philosophy, spirituality, sociology and political philosophy.

Think of, for instance, the way the techno-capitalist appropriation of science has led to the growing disenchantment of the world. Everything, be it a river, a tree, a forest or a mountain loses its wonder and mystery and becomes merely a 'resource' for fulfilling our irresistible greed for more electricity, more cars, more timber, more expressways, more skyscrapers and more consumer goods.

No wonder, we find ourselves amid life-threatening climate crisis. And possibly, we can derive a refreshingly new ecological and humanistic sensitivity from great poets like Rabindranath Tagore and Walt Whitman, or spiritual wanderers like John Ruskin, Henry David Thoreau and Mahatma Gandhi.

And these insights can help us engage in science and engineering in an altogether different way. It is like a merger of environmental sciences and humanistic/ethical sensibilities. In fact, the libertarian potential of scientific temper can be further enhanced when it is reconciled with the kind of critical thinking we see in social sciences and humanities.

It is sad that the prevalent education system, because of the huge wall of separation it erects between science and humanities, is creating a fragmented mind or a divided self.

At this moment, all over the world, we are seeing the appropriation of techno-science by potentially authoritarian political regimes for creating more and more sophisticated technologies of surveillance for detecting every move and gesture of a suspected rebel and a dissenter. We are celebrating highly sophisticated technologies of mass destruction for stimulating the sentiments of the 'nationalist' pride. To counter this, we need an altogether different kind of education.

Beyond the duality of science vs humanities — let the youth we see on the streets embrace the emancipatory spirit of holistic education for resisting the tyranny of neoliberal fascists and nurturing intellectually awakened and spiritually nourished democratic citizens.