The Army never forgets its own

Lt Col HS Dullat (Retd)

KURSI nu salam’. One often hears this, especially from those who have retired from a position of authority. Some are even hesitant to visit their old offices, fearing that people may not recognise them or they may not get the respect due to them. To a large extent, this is true of most government departments where ‘out of sight, out of mind’ is, unfortunately, the order of the day. Not in the Army.

If I happen to be around a place where I had served, I make it a point to visit my old office. The incumbent also extends due courtesy. Although I left my unit over 29 years back after serving for over two decades, the greeting cards for birthdays and wedding anniversary invariably reach me at least three days in advance, The card is duly signed by all serving officers, some not even born when I left the unit in 1992. This is followed by WhatsApp messages on the special day. Such is the association and the bond in the Services.

The exchange of pleasantries is not limited to officers. Even subordinates in lower ranks often call to exchange regimental news or to enquire about the well-being of each other. My senior and two jawans never fail to give a call or exchange messages on June 13 each year. That was the day in 1974 when we all came out unscathed from a daytime ambush laid by the enemy on the LoC in J&K. I escaped with a few bullets in my turban.

We also try to meet annually at functions like Raising Day or Battle Honour Day. If the unit is in a field area, many retired officers make an effort to meet at a central location. The photographs are circulated among serving officers and we are regularly updated on the unit’s achievements and other activities through newsletters.

There are strong reasons for such bonds and bonhomie. We have endured temperatures of minus 50 degrees in Siachen Glacier and plus 50 degrees in Rajasthan’s deserts together for days on end. We sat in ice caves for hours in Siachen during artillery shelling by the enemy and men have even served us piping hot tea there.

Retired officers of my brother’s unit have devised a system where an officer staying close-by attends events like weddings or bereavement of retired personnel of the unit, irrespective of the rank. While travelling through a remote village in Kumaon hills with my wife, I was stopped by an elderly person. Though he had never served under me, he saluted and introduced himself as a retired Havildar from one of the battalions of my regiment and told me that he had recognised me from the regimental crest on the car bumper. He invited us for tea, but being late for our destination, we had to politely refuse his hospitality, but it was touching beyond words.

The highway from Jammu to Leh and even beyond is dotted with memorial stones of soldiers who sacrificed their lives due to accidents or other reasons while performing their duty for the nation. One such memorial was constructed by 11 Guards near Nurla in the memory of Hav Ved Parkash, who died in an accident while the unit was being inducted for duty in Siachen in 1989. In July 2013, while travelling to Leh, I stopped near Nurla to pay my respects to Ved Parkash, but due to a change of road alignment, I found the memorial stone lying near a big boulder. It was in a bad shape and I walked to the nearby unit, asking for help to place the stone at an appropriate place. I gave some money to a Major for the cost of repairs. Within two weeks, I received pictures of the renovated memorial along with the money, with a note from the Commanding Officer of that artillery unit declining to accept the money for such a noble cause.

A Havildar of 21 RR, the unit which my son also commanded, who was sanctioned leave after four months, called up his wife to not buy costly fruit for her ‘Karwa Chauth’ fast because he would be bringing a crate of Kashmiri apples. Unfortunately, a day before he was to fly home, he died in an encounter with terrorists. His mortal remains wrapped in the Tricolour reached his home on ‘Karwa Chauth’ along with his belongings and the box of apples he had bought. Since then, the unit has been sending a box of apples each year on ‘Karwa Chauth’ to all its over 50 Veer Naris. Three cheers to the Army!