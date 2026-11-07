THE moral of the story from the Republican defeat and Democrat victory in the US midterms is not that Donald Trump has become far more toothless (he has), or how this will manifest in US foreign policy (whether he becomes more vindictive or less benign), nor even that this election is the third silver lining in the global sky — after the defeat of Flavio Bolsonaro in Brazil and Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel. The moral is that a chastened US President took a cold call by US reporter Dasha Burns mere hours after the result and told her he didn’t intend to spend the remainder of his two years “vetoing everything” the Democrats did.

There are two messages here. First, that despite his arrogance, Trump has accepted the depth of the Republican defeat, wants a compromise with his Opposition and won’t wallow in his despair in his palatial bedrooms in Mar-a-Lago or the White House. And second, that the US media properly reported this gathering despair and took a stand against the President’s pro-war and anti-science foolhardiness, no matter the pressures on it.

Now depending on your own ideology, you may either applaud Trump or damn him, but you can’t deny that the beauty of democracy is beautifully at work in the US. Some might even ask if the global Right Wing is finally on the defensive, what with student protests in Paris, Milan and Delhi — encouragingly, unlike Paris and Milan, the Delhi protests have remained largely non-violent.

Back home too, the beauty of democracy was on display this week at the wedding reception of BJP leader Manpreet Badal’s daughter and senior Congress leader Karan Singh’s grandson — an intermingling of Sikh and Hindu faiths that is such an integral part of Punjab’s culture — and may the two young people who tied the knot live happily ever after.

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Clearly, Punjab was front and centre that evening — the pictures, as always, worth more than a thousand words in telling the story. Amidst the opulence of brocade and plumes, you didn’t need the Constitution to reaffirm that the star of the show was Prime Minister Modi, sombrely dressed in achkan and cream-coloured kurta and matching Nehru jacket. Or that he, a former RSS pracharak, who spent time in Punjab and Haryana in the 1980s, is once again taking the lead in re-stitching a likely alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal, which broke six years ago as his government promulgated three farm laws without asking its coalition partner, the Akali Dal.

Only in March, Home Minister Amit Shah had declared at a rally in Moga that the BJP was no longer willing to be a “chhota bhai” of the Akali Dal. But such is the beauty of democracy that it persuades people to come around, not just in the US but also in Punjab. Perhaps it was the empty chairs at a Shah rally in Jalandhar in late September that helped concentrate the mind of top BJP leaders. In any case, as both potential partners, the BJP and the Akali Dal are keenly aware, if they don’t hang together, they will surely hang separately.

Meaning, if they return to their alliance, they are in the fight in Punjab. If not, they aren’t. Meanwhile in Delhi, BJP chief minister Rekha Gupta is said to be gasping as the capital reels under an unprecedented air emergency. In Uttar Pradesh, where elections are also due at the same time as Punjab, ‘mehengai’, or rising food prices (food inflation has touched 7.7 per cent year-on-year, with onion prices going up 108%, ginger 62.9% and garlic 54.6%) is becoming a major talking point.

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BJP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is being put on notice, as is Uttarakhand’s Pushkar Singh Dhami — it’s crystal clear the overhaul of the Agniveer scheme, barely a month before 75% of the boys were going to be dropped from the Army, is being done with one eye on polls in this hill state, also home to the Kumaon Regiment.

Certainly, Punjabis, both Sikh and Hindu, are putting their political class on notice. The people’s anger, triggered by the recent daylight killing of an anti-drug activist in Mansa, in the heart of Punjab, has put the fear of god into the ruling AAP — the outsider party came to power five years ago promising to clean up the state. But AAP is fighting back. It has just sent a notice to the Centre-led Enforcement Directorate — which has been opening cases left, right and centre into both AAP and Congress MLAs — seeking a probe into a money-laundering case worth Rs 736.96 crore, allegedly involving Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. AAP knows that if ED takes cognisance of the case, it will go down badly with the chief of the Radha Soami Dera Beas, whose chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon twice visited Majithia in jail only a year or so ago — and who, along with PM Modi, was the other star of the evening at the Badal daughter-Karan Singh grandson wedding reception in Delhi.

So here’s the key question to Majithia’s brother-in-law, Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal, bound to come up in the coming weeks : What has changed since you walked out in protest against the BJP’s imposition of the farm laws against Punjab’s farmers in 2020?

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The Congress certainly hopes it can reap the widening angst. After Rahul Gandhi earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi is slated to come soon to Punjab. But Punjabi memories about the Congress are long — they haven’t forgotten they elected Capt Amarinder Singh to power twice because he also promised to wipe out the drugs problem, even though they hadn’t fully forgiven the Congress for its role in the 1984 pogrom, and that the Captain in his time in power did little on the drugs issue.

The moral of the story, then, in democracies like the US and India is that you can’t keep people down forever or make them so afraid that they transfer mai-baap into the democratic arena. That’s why the irrelevance of former royals wearing plumes and playing pretend at their own wedding receptions is so complete — everyone knows that power flows from the ballot box, and its modern-day variant, the Special Intensive Revision. That’s why all eyes are on PM Modi and what he does next not just in Punjab, but in all the other states — UP, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa — going to the polls in February. For the next few months, little else will matter.