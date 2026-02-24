The brat pack must be reined in

SHIVAM Mishra, the son of a Kanpur tobacco tycoon, is in the news for the wrong reasons. He was allegedly involved in the Lamborghini crash that left several persons injured on February 8. Shivam was arrested almost a week later and granted bail within hours. In May 2024, a Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol had fatally knocked down two IT professionals in Pune.

Instances of juveniles or young men from well-heeled families, pampered by their parents or grandparents and permitted to drive luxury cars — even if they don’t have a driving licence — have been reported from cities across India. Another common factor in most such cases is that the brats and their friends spend money extravagantly in bars, pubs and night clubs, indulge in drunk driving and cause mayhem. They expect their parents to extricate them from the clutches of the police, and the cops are often ready to oblige.

The rich and the powerful are a privileged lot in our country. When they break laws, their parents, instead of taking the brats to task, go to any extent to get them off the hook. Political pressure, legal manoeuvres, money — everything is put to use. Their sense of entitlement engenders blatant disregard for the law.

In an effort to combat this menace, senior officers should be tasked with visiting the spot promptly. As a newly recruited IPS officer in charge of a subdivision, I was expected to visit the scene of crimes like murder, dacoity and rape to ensure that the local police did not shield the guilty persons.

The ASP/DSP (assistant/deputy superintendent of police) would receive a telegram, which had to be acted upon instantly. The ASP would leave all other matters in hand and take off for the scene of the crime in his car. No delays were tolerated since the DIG (deputy inspector general of police) kept a hawk’s eye on the young officer’s movements. The ASP’s record of his findings was submitted to his own SP and simultaneously to the DIG of the police range. This ensured that supervision was exercised in the interest of justice.

The Police Manual that mandated such visits by the ASP or the SDPO (subdivisional police officer) should now be revised to include car accidents in which young members of affluent families are suspected to be involved. By sending a senior officer to the scene early, the possibility of the local police being influenced by money power is considerably reduced.

The rich have become even richer since the Modi government came to power. Many families flaunt four or even more luxury cars. Their children never tire of mentioning the prices of these vehicles. This gives them more heft with their friends.

Since parents have little time to devote to their kids, the brats are left in the company of drivers. The latter teach them to drive, even if they have not legally reached the age for getting a licence.

Television channels showed the Kanpur tycoon’s son being lifted from the driver’s seat by two hefty men, who were obviously his private security guards. Some passersby were among the witnesses. Yet, the family’s lawyer felt that the truth could easily be manipulated by greasing a few palms.

Inevitably, family drivers become scapegoats. Influential people look after them and their families in case they have to spend time in jail. The authorities need to prevent such a travesty of justice.

One solution that comes to mind is to add a clause in the list of punishments, other than the usual terms of imprisonment or fines. This punishment, which the magistrate or the judge should be permitted to impose, would require parents to attend a workshop for a month or even longer at the traffic training institute. The importance of inculcating respect for the law of the land should be drilled into them. The young offender should also be made to attend this workshop.

If such punishment is introduced, the chances of doting parents spoiling their young ones will be reduced. Tycoons usually value their time more than anything else. If they know that pampering their children will result in their going back to “school”, it may prompt them to look within and do course correction.

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old man was killed in Dwarka (Delhi) after a speeding SUV driven by a 17-year-old boy — who was filming a video to be posted on social media — collided with a motorcycle and a taxi. The car had been challaned several times in the immediate past for violation of traffic rules, mostly for speeding. This should have alerted his father, who obviously took no notice of the son’s activities.

The father of the accused apologised to the victim’s mother, saying that he was “ready to abide by the judiciary’s decision”, but she was not keen to forgive him. And the boy was granted interim bail to appear in the Class 10 board exams, even though he was responsible for the death of a fellow human.

It’s time the authorities realised that ordinary people are as much citizens of this country as the rich and the powerful, who do not seem to value the lives of the poor.