The case for consensus politics in 2026

After more than a quarter century of confrontational politics, the deteriorating security and economic environment around India calls for more consensual politics. When external challenges to India pose serious threats, it is important to close ranks internally. More so when internal political, economic and social challenges are also multiplying.

The BJP has had two terms of majority rule, and even this time, despite being reduced to 240 seats from 303 in the 2024 General Election, it has re-consolidated political power by winning many Assembly elections after June 2024. However, it has not moved significantly towards building consensus on crucial issues. 2026 is the ideal year in which to begin this process as most of the state Assembly elections due this year — Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal — will not have a significant impact on its predominance.

Internally, we face huge economic and political challenges. They include the coming Census and delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, the need to reduce communal antagonisms, legislating economic reforms (especially in agriculture) to speed up growth with jobs, ensuring a fairer distribution of tax and other resources between rich and poor states and dousing down regional, linguistic and other animosities.

The rise and rise of the BJP, first with the Vajpayee-led coalition, and since 2014, under Narendra Modi, is making political consensus harder as parties seeking to regain relevance feel compelled to oppose everything the government does.

The fact that Parliament seldom functions in a democratic manner, with the government repeatedly having to push through important legislation without much discussion, is indicative of fraying political tempers and increasing confrontations over everything. This cannot be good for the country against the backdrop of the challenges we face externally and internally, both economically and geopolitically.

In its third term, the BJP has occasionally tried to use a bit more of consensus — we have seen some contentious Bills (like Waqf Amendments, for example) being sent to joint parliamentary panels — but its decisive victories in Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Bihar now give it less reason to build consensus on contentious issues. More so since the NDA’s position in the Rajya Sabha is more favourable to the government than before.

However, this would be short-sighted on the part of the BJP. It does not mean everything has to be done by consensus — the Budget and some economic policies, for example, can be exceptions — but in most other cases, the government should seek as wide a consensus as possible so that there is less internal heartburn. An internal consensus is not going to be easy when caste- and community-based polarisations are a reality, with the minorities broadly backing opposition parties and significant chunks of Hindus shifting towards the BJP after 2014. But this is precisely why the BJP has to look beyond mere electoral gains.

It has to begin discussions with major opposition parties on everything — from electoral and economic reforms to delimitation of constituencies and sharing of resources between the Centre, states and local bodies. The last is particularly important as our cities, which ought to be drivers of growth and jobs, are poorly governed and disempowered. Air and water quality, garbage management and traffic congestion are only some of the problems cities are yet to find effective solutions to. This happens because state-level politicians use urban wealth to accumulate personal riches and build up electoral muscle, starving cities of resources for effective governance. These are not problems that can be solved only through finance commission devolutions, which, anyway, tend to be influenced by Union government priorities.

So which areas need immediate consensus-building?

First, we must lower the communal temperature without implicitly assuming that it is the majority community that must make all the compromises. Genuine communal amity cannot be built on one-sided concessions and this is why there is growing belligerence among some Hindu organisations to rake up more mandir-masjid issues. We need Hindus and Muslims, and later Hindus and Christians, to work out compromises they can live with without having to worry about violence and polarisation. Issues like conversions, cow slaughter, mob lynchings, greater Muslim representation in Parliament and mandir-masjid conflicts need dialogue and give-and-take solutions. A history and reconciliation commission — which can put our conflicted past out of today’s political discourse — has been suggested by many people. It is long overdue.

Second, we need to give states and the latter, in turn, must give local bodies, more financial and other powers. Citizens are most impacted by local decisions on garbage, potable water supplies and delivery of other civic services and not those taken in New Delhi or state capitals. This means a commission to rework the current legislative and fiscal arrangements is needed, with non-BJP parties holding a significant share of the power in this panel.

Third — and this needs immediate attention — there is the question of the delimitation of constituencies after the next (2027) Census. The Constitution mandates that Lok Sabha seat allocations must be done after the first Census post 2026 and democratic norms dictate that the most populous states must get relatively more representation. The South will argue that it will lose seats merely because it was more successful in reducing its total fertility rates (TFRs) than the North, but this is not the whole truth. TFRs are crashing even in the Hindi belt and in another decade or two, they could well be below replacement levels. But the South’s fears about losing electoral clout are legitimate. They need addressing by compromise solutions which could include raising the total number of Lok Sabha seats (this will anyway be needed once women’s reservation kicks in), giving the Hindi belt more staggered increases in seat allocations than what the 2027 population shares mandate. The South (in fact, all states) can also be compensated with a higher share of fiscal powers and revenues and more Rajya Sabha seats.

The time to shift from confrontational politics to consensual politics is now. And it is the BJP which must show the political large-heartedness to make sure this happens. India’s challenges are too big for even majority governments to solve.