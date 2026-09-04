The case for jurists as judges

IN the autumn of 1947, a quiet Indian civil servant went choosing ideas for a Constitution. BN Rau, constitutional adviser to the Constituent Assembly, sailed to America. In Washington, he called on Justice Felix Frankfurter, who told him to keep “due process of law” out of the Indian Constitution. Rau carried the warning home. Article 21 speaks instead of procedure established by law.

We remember the advice. We have forgotten what the man himself was. Frankfurter taught at Harvard from 1914 to 1939, and had never been a judge of anything when US President Franklin D Roosevelt sent him to the highest court in America. The man India’s constitutional adviser consulted about a Supreme Court was a law professor.

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Two years later, the Constituent Assembly wrote him into our text without knowing it. On May 24, 1949, HV Kamath moved an amendment to draft Article 103, to give the President a third door. Ambedkar accepted it, but he was unsure whether “distinguished” or “eminent” was the better word, and he left the choice to the Drafting Committee. The Committee kept “distinguished”. That clause is now Article 124(3)(c). A citizen who is, in the President’s opinion, a distinguished jurist may be appointed to the Supreme Court. However, nobody has ever been so appointed.

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Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court said so recently at the convocation of National Law University, Delhi. He called it one of our Constitution’s unused mandates. Either the Collegium finds our academia too shallow, he said, or nobody has tried. He dismissed as shallow the objection that scholars lack practical experience.

We filled the Court from two pools instead: High Court judges by seniority, and advocates from the Bar. That second route opened later. SM Sikri, Advocate General of Punjab, came directly from the Bar in February 1964. Subimal Chandra Roy followed in 1971, then Kuldip Singh, Santosh Hegde, Rohinton Nariman, UU Lalit, L Nageswara Rao, Indu Malhotra, PS Narasimha and KV Viswanathan. Justice V Mohana, sworn in this June, is the eleventh. Eleven in seventy-six years. Everyone else climbed the High Court ladder.

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The ladder has always had loose rungs for the right person. TL Venkatarama Aiyar sat on the Madras High Court for under three years. He retired on his sixtieth birthday in 1953 and joined the Supreme Court six weeks later, as an advocate of long standing and not a judge of five years. VR Krishna Iyer left the Kerala High Court after three years for the Law Commission, and reached the Supreme Court from there in 1973. Both entered through clause (b), as appointments of a mind rather than of a queue. When the appointing power wanted a particular intelligence, it found a door. It has never wanted a professor.

It came close once. In the Justice PN Bhagwati years (Chief Justice of India in 1985-86), an American university addressed Prof Upendra Baxi as “Judge Baxi” in a seminar invitation. Justice Bhagwati had told them that Baxi would be on the Court within four months. Baxi’s verdict, decades later, was drier — Presidents had looked for a jurist through a telescope and found none, so jurists must not exist.

Four things keep the clause asleep. There is no nursery: Article 217 has no jurist clause, so nobody can be tried out on a High Court first. There is no mechanism: the Memorandum of Procedure knows only how to find judges and advocates. There is the arithmetic: a jurist appointed young sits long and disturbs the succession to the office of Chief Justice. And there is our own rulebook. We forbid our academics the courtroom, then disqualify them for never having been in one.

Age narrows the field cruelly. Judges retire at sixty-five, and the Court in practice takes nobody under fifty-five. Let’s discuss a few names only for illustration, and I apologise to the many I have left out. The argument is for the search and not for these names alone. Upendra Baxi is eighty-seven. G Mohan Gopal and Amita Dhanda are also past the line. We simply lost them. At the other end stand scholars still too young. Sudhir Krishnaswamy, who wrote the standard study of the Basic Structure Doctrine, is fifty-one. Aparna Chandra, Anup Surendranath and Tarunabh Khaitan, who work on the Court, the death penalty and discrimination law, are still younger. Their turn may come later, if at all, in the next decade.

One name sits inside the window between. Faizan Mustafa is nearly sixty. He has taught constitutional law for three decades and has built two national law universities. He would sit on the Court for around five years. That is the answer to the objection nobody states aloud. A jurist appointed at sixty-two can never enter the line for Chief Justice. A Collegium wishing to test the clause cheaply could begin here. In the late 1980s, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Fathima Beevi, was similarly appointed for a term of less than three years.

The case for activating the distinguished jurist clause is not that scholars judge better. They may or may not. They judge differently. Frankfurter the professor became the great preacher of restraint. William O Douglas came from Yale and became the least restrained judge of his century. Lord Burrows moved from the Oxford chair of English law to the UK’s Supreme Court in 2020, after twenty years of part-time judging.

England built a bridge but India built a wall. Some academics were fine judges while some were not. A directly appointed lawyer gave us Kesavananda Bharati (1973), and judges with seniority gave us ADM Jabalpur (1976). A court recruited from one pool thinks in one groove. It is slower to ask where a rule came from and whether it still deserves to stand.

Ambedkar’s only worry was the adjective. Seventy-six years on, it has done no work at all. One appointment would not transform the Court. It would tell our law schools that scholarship leads somewhere. And it would remind the Court that when Rau wanted to know how to build a Supreme Court, he went to see a professor.

Sanjay Hegde is senior advocate, Supreme Court