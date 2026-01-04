The complicated writer-editor relationship

I find it endlessly fascinating to watch videos on art restoration. Old masterpieces appear frayed at the edges, faded in places, their surfaces marked by cracks, tears and the slow abrasion of time. Restoration is painstaking work. Layers of accumulated grime are removed, yellowed varnish stripped away, torn canvases mended, cracks filled and areas of loss delicately retouched. The before-and-after images bear quiet witness to this change.

Yet restoration is never simply repair. It demands restraint, for excessive intervention can erase the very history a work carries. The restorer must decide what to clean, what to leave untouched and what may be retouched — always in fidelity to the artist’s vision. In this, restoration resembles editing.

Editors — whether in journalism, publishing, or film — are the unsung heroes of cultural production. Their labour is largely invisible, yet their judgment shapes what the world finally sees, reads or remembers. When editing works, it leaves no fingerprints. The work appears whole and coherent. That invisibility is why editors are rarely celebrated, even as their imprint is everywhere.

Legendary Canadian editor Ellen Seligman, who worked on the manuscripts of writers such as Michael Ondaatje, Margaret Atwood, Rohinton Mistry and Elizabeth Hay, once observed that a good editor must first be a good listener. “You have to listen to what the book is telling you,” she said, “and not impose your own ideas on it.” What mattered most to her was dialogue — being able to say something about a manuscript that struck a chord with the author, signalling that both were essentially speaking the same language.

Atwood memorably described Seligman as a “hands-on shepherd to her flock of often straying lambs”. Ondaatje recalled that while working on ‘The Skin of a Lion’, he frequently argued with her. But he acknowledged that he “probably learned more about writing and form and subtlety” from that collaboration than ever before — and that there was “nothing in that book that I am not proud of”.

Maxwell Perkins, one of America’s finest literary editors, offers another compelling example. He helped bring to life the work of Ernest Hemingway, F Scott Fitzgerald and Thomas Wolfe, among others. The story goes that Fitzgerald’s first draft was rejected by all the senior editors at the publishing house Scribner’s. However, Perkins — then a junior editor — argued passionately in its favour. The publisher, Charles Scribner, opted to trust the young editor’s instinct. Guided by Perkins, Fitzgerald’s debut novel, ‘This Side of Paradise’, became a runaway success. Later, when Fitzgerald proposed the title ‘Trimalchio in the West Egg’ for his third novel, his mentor very tactfully suggested a different one — thus giving the world ‘The Great Gatsby’.

Perkins was equally instrumental in shaping Wolfe’s vast, unruly manuscripts into publishable form. ‘Look Homeward, Angel’ emerged from that painstaking collaboration. Wolfe, deeply grateful, dedicated his next novel to Perkins, and their intense relationship later inspired the film ‘Genius’.

TS Eliot, too, owed an immense debt to his editor and mentor Ezra Pound, who famously cut nearly half of the original manuscript of ‘The Waste Land’, sharpening its compression and intensity. Eliot acknowledged this intervention by dedicating the poem to Pound as il miglior fabbro — “the better craftsman”. Pound himself was less modest, claiming full collaborator status in a celebratory poem: “If you must needs enquire / Know diligent Reader / That on each Occasion / Ezra performed the Caesarean Operation.”

Not all editorial relationships, however, survive such interventions unscathed. Gordon Lish’s role in shaping Raymond Carver’s sparse prose remains one of the most contested examples in literary history. Lish cut Carver’s stories drastically, helping define a form that would come to dominate late 20th-century American short fiction. Yet Carver later expressed regret over the extent of these changes, feeling that a minimalistic style had been imposed upon him. Lish, characteristically unapologetic, countered: “Had I not revised Carver, would he be paid the attention given him? Baloney!”

These examples underline the complicated, often fraught, relationship between writers and editors. Editing, like restoration, is an act of power as much as care. The central ethical question remains unresolved: how far can an editor go in enabling a work without appropriating it? Does the editor owe allegiance to the writer’s intention, or to literature itself? Where does guidance end and overreach begin?

As with restoration, perhaps the answer lies in restraint. The finest editors know that their task is to strengthen what is weak, to illuminate what is obscure and to step back before intervention becomes excision. What endures, finally, is not the editor’s hand, but the work’s capacity to speak — clearly, honestly and across time.

— The writer is based in Bengaluru