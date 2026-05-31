The curious case of Riz Ahmed

When Riz Ahmed says British intelligence tried to recruit him three times, people tend to assume he is describing the plot of a spy thriller.

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In fact, Ahmed has spent much of his career appearing in them. The British-Pakistani actor first came to prominence in The Road to Guantánamo before achieving international fame through productions such as Four Lions, Jason Bourne, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Night Of, Venom and the Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal.

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Which is what makes his latest revelation so intriguing. This week, Ahmed revealed how Britain’s security services had attempted to recruit him on three occasions. The most striking was after he returned from the Berlin Film Festival, where The Road to Guantánamo had won a major award.

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Instead of congratulations, he says he was stopped at Luton Airport, placed in an arm lock, aggressively questioned and accused of becoming an actor “to further the Muslim struggle.” His phone was confiscated, accidentally switched into Danish by investigators and, after the interrogation ended, he was asked whether he would like to “keep an eye out” for the authorities.

Ahmed declined.

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The story sounds less like James Bond than a collision between The Bourne Identity and The Thick of It. Yet its very awkwardness gives it credibility. What Ahmed has described is not simply a story about spies. It is a glimpse into a peculiarly British culture of cultivation that has long existed between journalism, academia, diplomacy, broadcasting and intelligence.

When social media reacted to Ahmed’s account, some dismissed it as fantasy while others treated it as proof that Britain is secretly run by shadowy networks of spies and broadcasters. In reality, what Ahmed described was something far more interesting — and far more British.

Britain has traditionally preferred influence to coercion. The mythology of espionage may belong to Bond, but the sociology of British intelligence is often closer to a discreet conversation over lunch. Relationships, access and intermediaries matter.

During the Cold War, journalists, diplomats and intelligence officers frequently moved through the same universities, clubs and foreign postings. Graham Greene worked for MI6. John le Carré moved from the secret world into fiction. The BBC World Service, the Foreign Office and Britain’s overseas media networks often occupied overlapping intellectual territory, particularly in regions where information and influence were inseparable. Le Carré reflected the British system by commenting that “the secret world was not a separate world.”

Ahmed’s account also belongs to the post-9/11 era, when many British Muslims’ encounters with the security state became an uncomfortable fact of life. Airport stops, informal interviews and requests for “voluntary” cooperation occupied a grey zone between citizenship and suspicion. Most such encounters never became public stories. Ahmed’s account resonated because it described an experience that many recognised but few discussed openly.

What makes his case unusual is his public profile. Ahmed is not simply an actor. He has become one of the most articulate voices on identity, race and belonging in modern Britain. To hear someone of his stature describe repeated recruitment approaches raises wider questions about how intelligence agencies identify potential intermediaries and sources.

What makes Ahmed’s account persuasive is that he tells it without self-pity. He describes the encounters as “inherently comedic.” Had he portrayed them as part of a vast conspiracy, many would have dismissed him. Instead, he describes something far more recognisable: the mixture of awkwardness, ambiguity and plausible deniability that characterises British officialdom.

Yet beneath the humour lies a serious point. The qualities that made Ahmed successful as an actor — intelligence, cultural fluency and the ability to move comfortably between different worlds — are precisely the qualities that can make somebody interesting to a security service.

Intelligence agencies have always been interested in people who can move comfortably between different worlds. Journalists, aid workers, academics and businesspeople often possess something governments value but cannot easily create for themselves: trust. The ability to cross social, political and cultural boundaries can be more useful than any technical skill. That reality sits at the heart of modern espionage.

The same principle has long applied to foreign correspondents. The best reporters are often those capable of entering places inaccessible to officials, building relationships across ideological divides and earning confidence from people who would never speak to governments directly. Intelligence services understand that value instinctively.

It is one reason why espionage fiction remains so powerful in Britain. The appeal of le Carré never lay in gadgets or gunfights. It lay in his understanding that modern espionage is ultimately about institutions, loyalties and moral ambiguity.

In recent years, Britain’s intelligence culture has evolved. The old world of public-school graduates and Oxbridge historians has expanded. The modern state increasingly seeks people capable of navigating diasporas, languages and multiple identities. Ahmed’s experience reflects that shift.

That theme has increasingly appeared in contemporary fiction. In my novel The Quiet Correspondent, the central figure is not a glamorous spy but a foreign correspondent whose greatest asset is access. Moving between Beirut, Jerusalem, Tehran, Delhi and London, he discovers that the line between reporting and intelligence-gathering can become surprisingly blurred. Some readers regarded that premise as exaggerated. Ahmed’s account suggests otherwise.

Recruitment is rarely dramatic. More often, it is conversational, improvised and faintly embarrassing: an introduction through a mutual acquaintance, a discreet lunch, a request wrapped in the language of patriotism and public service. The irony is that the British simultaneously romanticise and deny these overlaps. They celebrate espionage fiction while expressing surprise whenever the boundaries between media and state appear more porous than imagined.

Ahmed wisely avoids ideological grandstanding. He tells the story with irony rather than outrage. That restraint is precisely what gives his account its credibility. Instead of describing a grand conspiracy, he offers something more unsettling: a portrait of a system so culturally normalised that even extraordinary encounters become strangely banal.

Perhaps that is the most British aspect of all.