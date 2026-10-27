The curious case of Umar Khalid

IN India, every person is presumed innocent till proven guilty. This is the basis of our criminal jurisprudence. When a person faces trial, the presumption of innocence attaches to him and he would naturally be entitled to bail. Thus, the well-known principle "bail, not jail, is the rule."

Normally, in courts, bail is denied only when the accused may commit an offence again or when there is a chance of the accused tampering with the prosecution evidence or when there is a possibility of the accused fleeing from justice. Obviously, the gravity of the offence is taken into consideration.

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However, under certain laws, like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other such laws mainly relating to terrorist activities or serious economic offences, the law has been turned on its head. The presumption of innocence is no longer there. In fact, under laws like the UAPA, the version given by the prosecution is accepted to be correct. These laws lay down strict restrictions for grant of bail. They provide that bail should not be granted unless the accused can show that the case of prosecution is prima facie unbelievable. Getting bail under these laws is virtually impossible.

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Article 21 of the Constitution lays down that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law. In Hussainara Khatoon case, decided in 1979, the Supreme Court (SC) held that right to a speedy trial is a fundamental right. This is a constitutional right and the other laws must be subservient to the constitutional rights. The case of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam is a sad reflection of the manner in which the courts have disregarded the fundamental right to a speedy trial, relying upon the limitations laid down in the UAPA.

A three-judge Bench of the SC in the KA Najeeb case held that since the accused had been behind bars for more than five years and there were 276 witnesses to be examined, there was no likelihood of a speedy trial and the accused who were charged with the offences under the UAPA were entitled bail.

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The SC held that the bar of statutory restrictions does not restrict the ability of the constitutional courts to grant bail on the ground of violation of fundamental rights and that the restrictions under the statute and the powers exercisable under constitutional jurisdiction can be harmonised. At the initial stage of trial, the courts may not grant bail.

However, when the situation comes to such a pass that there is no likelihood of the trial being completed within a reasonable time and the accused have spent a long period behind bars, then the constitutional right should prevail and bail should be granted.

In my view, when a law lays down strict conditions for the grant of bail, there is a greater burden on the courts to ensure that the right of an accused to a speedy trial is not frustrated. An accused who is denied bail must have the benefit of a speedy trial.

The other issue involved in UAPA cases is the extent of the power of the court to examine the material on record. In Watali's case, a two-judge Bench held that the trial court had erred in conducting a mini-trial and examining the material relied by the prosecution in detail.

Though the court may not be required to examine the evidence in detail, it is duty-bound to examine whether the provisions of the UAPA or similar enactments are, in fact, applicable or not. If the court has to rely upon those provisions of the UAPA which make it virtually impossible for the accused to get bail, then the court must necessarily examine whether the UAPA itself is attracted or not.

In Umar Khalid's case, the submission of the State before the SC was that he was the mastermind of a criminal conspiracy. It was alleged that he was the ideologue and organiser who conceptualised and propagated the strategy of "chakka jam". It was alleged that he along with Sharjeel Imam and others had planned widespread protests against the CAA. He delivered provocative speeches calling upon people to block roads and that he and Sharjeel Imam created WhatsApp groups for this purpose. Pertinently, none of the messages attributed to Umar Khalid in these WhatsApp groups called for violence, arson or unlawful acts. The messages attributed to him were confined to sharing location pins of the protest sites on dates when no violence occurred. In fact, in some of his speeches, he has clearly advocated the path of non-violence.

Similarly, in the case of Sharjeel Imam, the main allegation against him was with regard to organising protests and the strategy of ‘chakka jam’. Organising protests is by itself not a terrorist activity.

On a analysis of the SC judgment, I have failed to find how it has come to the conclusion that the UAPA is attracted. The SC has not gone into this aspect on the ground that in view of the judgment in the Watali case, it was not supposed to examine the evidence in detail. It observed that at the stage of bail, the court was not required to determine whether the allegations satisfied the ingredients of Section 15 of the UAPA relating to terrorist acts.

I think this approach is incorrect. If the court does not undertake such an examination, how can it apply the rigours of the UAPA while rejecting bail?

With respect to delay, the situation is even worse. The principle laid down in Najeeb's case was brushed aside by distinguishing the judgment on the ground that it did not lay down a mechanical rule that mere passage of time becomes determinative of the issue of bail to establish a constitutional right to the grant of bail.

The reasons given for distinguishing Najeeb are not convincing. In fact, a two-judge Bench of the SC in the Andrabi case questioned the correctness of the judgment whereby bail was denied to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The Bench expressed serious reservations on various aspects of the judgment rendered in Umar Khalid's case, including the denial of the right of Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid to seek bail for a period of one year.

The court also held that Najeeb's case, being a judgment rendered by a three-judge Bench, is binding on all courts. While dealing with the issue of bail, the Bench in the Andrabi case also noted that in UAPA cases, the conviction rate is less than 6%. Obviously, if more than 90% of the accused are acquitted, it raises serious concerns about the fairness and effectiveness of the prosecution.

Therefore, the courts must be more liberal in upholding liberty and granting bail where the accused, even in UAPA or similar cases, have spent a long period behind bars. In many cases, the courts, while denying bail, are swayed by the fact that the accused are charged with serious offences relating to the integrity and sovereignty of the country. I would remind them of the celebrated speech of Lord Atkin: "In England, amidst the clash of arms, the laws are not silent."

While rejecting the bail applications of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, the court granted bail to five other accused. The judge who authored the judgment rejecting their bail applications subsequently dealt with a similar issue in the Tasleem Ahmed case, decided on May 22, 2026. The court took note of the reservations expressed by another Bench in Andrabi's case and directed that the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India for the constitution of a larger Bench to resolve the apparent differences in approach between the Benches. Even while doing so, it granted interim bail to the applicants for six months.

Now, as the matter is to go before the larger Bench, I hope that it will give due deference to the celebrated dissent of Justice Khanna, which is now the law of the land, wherein he said: "Law of preventive detention, of detention without trial is an anathema to all those who love personal liberty. Such a law makes deep inroads into basic human freedoms which we all cherish and which occupy prime position among the higher values of life. It is therefore not surprising that those who have an abiding faith in the rule of law and sanctity of personal liberty do not easily reconcile themselves with a law under which persons can be detained for long periods without trial."

Incarceration without trial starting for years on end is worse than preventive detention.

Both Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid have spent more than six years in jail. More than 10 months have elapsed since bail was rejected. Till date, the trial has not even commenced. Therefore, I see no reason why they should not be enlarged on bail.

Justice Deepak Gupta is a former Judge of the Supreme Court