The deafening silence on Pillay’s Nobel

WHO would have thought that the Nobel Peace Prize would become a hot potato for the Modi government?

The Nobel Peace Prize Committee announced Navanethem “Navi” Pillay as this year’s winner on October 9. A South African of Indian origin, the 85-year-old Pillay came to be known internationally in 1973 as the lawyer who secured legal access for prisoners on the infamous Robben Island. The prisoners included Nelson Mandela, who led South Africa’s armed struggle against apartheid.

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Born into a Tamil family in Durban, Pillay returned to trace her family roots in Tamil Nadu in 2007, when she was serving as a judge of the International Criminal Court at The Hague. Her grandparents were from Batlagundu in Dindigul (Tamil Nadu); they were among thousands of indentured workers shipped by the British in the 1890s to work on sugarcane farms in the KwaZulu-Natal province. She overcame the difficulties posed by both the straitened circumstances of her family and the injustices of apartheid to become the exemplary global figure she is today.

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay was prompt with a congratulatory message when the prize was announced, lauding Pillay for her decades of public service as a human rights defender.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, on the other hand, have retreated into a silence that says a lot, and quite loudly, about the Indian leadership’s foreign policy choices.

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Pillay headed the United Nations’ Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel from 2021 to 2025. In September 2025, the commission released a report that held Israel responsible for committing genocide in Gaza.

Israel has condemned the Nobel to Pillay as a “grotesque weaponisation of the award to legitimise anti-Israel hatred and prejudice”. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the Nobel peace award panel had suffered a “loss of its moral compass”.

India’s much-celebrated proximity to Israel and PM Modi’s personal rapport with Netanyahu have rendered it silent at other critical moments. The friendship might have been leveraged in another era by another leader to persuade Israel to end its relentless bombardment, or to proactively push back against the war in international fora. But India preferred to abstain on important resolutions on Gaza at the United Nations, projecting its support for generic resolutions on a two-state solution as all that was diplomatically necessary at the moment.

Modi’s visit to Israel right before the Israel-US attacks on Iran, and the special award to him there, framed the Indian silence on an illegal war and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader as the opening salvo of that war. Combined with the silences on US President Donald Trump’s egregious actions targeting India and Indians, including the handcuffing and chaining of Indians sent back as illegal migrants, these are now part of an expected pattern.

In November 2025, Justice S Muralidhar (retd), former Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, was appointed Chair of the UN panel. He too brought out a report that held Israel responsible for genocidal acts in Gaza. The report attracted more attention in India than the previous one, perhaps because this time an Indian judge was at the helm, but the government maintained the same silence as it had done on the Pillay report.

Some have sought to explain Delhi’s silence on the award by citing Pillay’s utterances when she was the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2012. During an official visit to India, she sought a repeal of the law against homosexuality and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), asked the government to investigate human rights violations in Kashmir and called for an end to entrenched discrimination of all kinds, including untouchability. After the Nirbhaya rape-murder in Delhi in December 2012, she called for strengthening Indian laws against sexual assault, and spoke about the alarming incidence of sexual violence against women and children, flagging the gangrape of a Dalit woman in Haryana in October 2012.

But India has come a long way since then on some of these issues — homosexuality is not a crime anymore, and not because of Pillay’s intervention. Again it was not Pillay, but the massive public outrage against the 2012 rape-murder that forced political parties to vote in so stringent a law against sexual assault that it now attracts the death penalty.

At the time she spoke about AFSPA, there was much discussion within the country about this draconian law, and even the courts have questioned the blanket legal immunity it grants to members of the armed forces. A committee was set up to review the law in 2004, and in 2012, then Home Minister P Chidambaram had set off a debate with the suggestion that it could be “tweaked”.

On untouchability, Modi himself says that caste-based discrimination and division are a challenge to a “united India”, so it is self-defeating to hold a factual statement about untouchability against a member of the Indian diaspora, who is probably as familiar with caste as any Indian. Pillay also said nice things about the judiciary’s “ground-breaking judgments”, the solid framework on which Indian human rights legislation is built, the free media and robust civil society, but that may also be turned against her now.

In any case, it was reasonable to expect that Modi’s special relationship with the diaspora would help him rise above such complaints. Last year, the eligibility for the OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card for South Africans was extended from four to seven generations. Pillay may not need an OCI card, but she personifies the diaspora that PM Modi extolled on his first visit to South Africa in 2016.

“The story of your ancestors in this nation may have been of poverty and oppression. But, their legacy is one of pride and sacrifice. And, it is reflected in your success and prosperity. Its reality rests in your immense contribution to the economic and social well-being of this country,” Modi had said to a large gathering of Indian-origin people in Durban.

“Alongside their African brothers and sisters, generations of Indians fought, suffered and sacrificed so that all of South Africa could breathe freely. I salute you all, and the countless others, dedicated to this country. You are the proud sons and daughters of the Indian heritage. You are the hardworking and loyal citizens of South Africa. You are also a part of the flourishing global Indian family. You form a unique bond between our two great nations,” the PM had said.

In the same speech, he had described Gandhi and Mandela as “two men (who are) an inspiration for all of mankind” whose “courage and moral force will remain a guiding beacon for the generations to come.”

Those who care to remember will know that India was the first country to raise the issue of racial discrimination in South Africa. It was then specifically about Indians, but when South Africa officially adopted apartheid in 1954, India cut off all ties with the country, brought it up in every international forum and officially supported the African National Congress.

By breaking the silence on Pillay, India has a chance to demonstrate that it remains, in Modi’s own words, inspired by the courage and moral force of Gandhi and Mandela. It is a golden opportunity for India to regain, borrowing Netanyahu’s words, its lost moral compass.