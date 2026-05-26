The fight against paper leaks

Every leaked examination paper is a letter of rejection -- not for poor performance, but for the unforgivable offence of expecting fairness. When lakhs of aspirants watch a paper circulate on encrypted messaging apps hours before they sit down to write it, something far more corrosive happens than a cancelled exam: the belief that honest effort is enough dies.

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This is not an aberration. It is a pattern. The examination mafia is not a fringe operation. It is an organised industry, complete with paper-setters for hire, corrupt printers, encrypted messaging and logistics networks and financial intermediaries who launder the proceeds.

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'Munna Bhai', the impersonator and stand-in who sits an exam for another, has been treated as comic material in movies. But it is not funny. In professional fields, a stolen seat may one day place an unqualified person in a position where lives depend on his judgment. The joke has always been on the candidates who deserved to pass. When the system repeatedly fails them, aspirants do not simply move on. They adopt a corrosive belief: the only path to success is connection or cash.

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Behind every leaked paper is a student from a small town or a remote village who had studied under a single bulb for years, a family that sold land to fund a child's coaching and a young person appearing for yet another compromised exam. When the system repeatedly fails them, they do not just move on. They adopt the corrosive belief that the only path to success is connection or cash. If this belief spreads widely, it threatens democratic governance itself.

How a deep crisis was solved in Haryana's Police promotional exam

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I recall the Haryana Police departmental promotions exam, which also faced blots on its conduct. It was subsequently rebuilt to restore trust and show that effective reform is possible with strong will, careful planning and technology.

The Haryana Police B1 test, which determines a constable's promotion to head constable and shapes a police career, once faced integrity challenges. Anyone who does not clear the B1 test will never be promoted to head constable rank and will never be an ASI, SI, inspector, or DSP, though when I joined the IPS in 1992, there were reportedly recommendations from the highest levels allowing some to jump the queue. Before 2007, in the manual system, a compromise in the evaluation process allowed some cheaters to win, as the examination process wasn't foolproof.

Later, computer-based CD tests were introduced in 2007 to overcome the human element in test conduct, which was also suspected to be compromised, as question paper CDs were physically transported the night before. By 2017, the exam was put on hold. There was a sense of deception within the police force, as complaints came from many quarters. We decided to conduct a centralised test and updated the rules accordingly.

In December 2018, I was tasked with building a new system that excluded the human element at every level. It was a big challenge as it had to be built from scratch. We designed a cloud-based online examination to run simultaneously at nine secure centres across Haryana's nine Police ranges.

The architecture was simple: eliminate paper and human contact so that nothing could leak and the examination process couldn't be interfered with.

Every candidate received a unique, algorithmically generated question paper drawn from a bank of 14,000 questions; no two candidates received the same paper, each containing 140 questions. Keyboards were removed to block internet searches. Internet service provider lines were securely guarded and firewalls installed. Scores were sent to the email of the candidate, the instant a candidate hits 'Submit', eliminating any window for result manipulation. CCTV was monitored and recorded at all nine centres for future dispute resolution. Impersonation was addressed through OTP-based biometric authorisation. The software is robust enough to randomly select topic-wise questions from the database.

The entire process was monitored in real time from the Police Headquarters and the exam was saved in log files for future litigation. It was the first time any police force in India had undertaken such an endeavour. It was widely acclaimed.

The numbers tell the story plainly. From 2018 to 2024, across seven exams, 34,278 constables appeared for the B1 test, and over 75% failed. Pass rates fluctuate -- as low as 5.7% in 2021-- reflecting genuine preparedness rather than manipulated outcomes.

Between 2018 and 2019, the Haryana Police designed, tested and deployed a system that has since conducted seven fair examinations for more than 34,000 candidates, with zero cases of cheating and zero litigation. That quiet acceptance is the strongest testimony any exam system can receive. Since 2018, the system has won, and the cheaters are still looking.

Five reforms are non-negotiable.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 has yielded few convictions and despite experts recommending the computer-based test (CBT) mode, the paper leak crisis has been deepening. The pen-and-paper format, with its large attack surface across hundreds of centres, persists.

To combat the exam crisis, five reforms must be implemented without delay.

First, eliminate the physical paper and shift to the CBT mode with dynamically randomised question sets, scaled through partnerships with university computer labs.

Second, own the security chain in setting the examination questions, randomising them and sending them online (without any human contact for transportation).

Third, fortify digital channels. A dedicated cyber intelligence cell should monitor exam-linked keywords on Telegram and WhatsApp in the 72 hours before every major exam.

Fourth, end outsourcing: security functions must carry criminal liability, not just contractual penalties.

Fifth, make consequences real: fast-track courts, mandatory minimum sentences, and asset seizure for organised exam fraud. Disrupting the mafia's economics is as important as catching its kingpins.

What does exam credibility mean?

This technology can help dismantle the exam mafia's operations. It is a great challenge to conduct a foolproof examination of millions of students. The system must protect aspirants who study honestly under a single bulb in villages and small towns. They need a credential that means what it says, and an examination architecture that prevents anyone from buying what must be earned.