The fight for survival

Julio Ribeiro

In Maharashtra a ding-dong battle is being played out between the Thackeray and Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena. A winner, though, has already emerged. It is the BJP which will benefit from the Sena split. The division of Marathi votes will help it to emerge as the single largest party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the elections to which will be held later this year.

The victory in the Mumbai municipal elections will become a catalyst, or, at least, the turning point in the BJP’s popularity index with Maharashtrian voters. The ultimate result may well be the eclipse of the Shinde faction from the political scene. The battle between the two Senas is taking a comic turn. It was expected that the Election Commission of India would ‘freeze the bow and arrow’ symbol of the Sena. It did that. It directed the two factions to adopt new names and symbols. The Uddhav faction chose ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ as its name. The Shinde faction chose ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’. Both sides laid claim to Balasaheb’s legacy! Without that connection, they considered themselves handicapped.

Balasaheb had appealed publicly to his followers gathered at Shivaji Park to ‘look after Uddhav and Aditya’, the latter being his grandson. Raj Thackeray, his brother’s son, was given short shrift when he aspired to succeed Balasaheb as Sar Sena Pramukh. He now struggles to remain relevant.

Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai do not know what to make of what is going on. They were accustomed to taking to the streets in the first avatar of the Sena when Balasaheb created it from virtually nothing. They were torn by their frustrations at playing second fiddle to every other community that chose to settle in what they considered as a city belonging to the ‘Marathi manoos’. Balasaheb promised them a better deal and a restoration of their pride.

The Shinde faction’s talks of Hindutva has not impressed the rank and file. Balasaheb was more concerned with the standard of living of the ‘Marathi manoos’ than of highfalutin ideas of Hindutva which was basically a political concept. Uddhav has diverted their attention away from street violence to a more sophisticated struggle for better goodies.

The Hindutva plank which Shinde leans on to justify his move away from Uddhav has not cut much ice with the Sainiks, who follow the dictates of their shaka pramukhs and upshaka-pramukhs. They listen to the appeals of Uddhav and Shinde but they know that the MLAs and ministers who followed Shinde out of the original formation had other more personal reasons to join the revolt. It is not certain which way the Sainik will ultimately go when the chips are down.

The first big test will come when the byelection to the Andheri East constituency is held next month. The Sena MLA of the area, Ramesh Latke, was admired by most voters, even those not aligned to the Sena. He was humble and helpful to all. The Uddhav faction put up his widow as its candidate. The NCP and the Congress promised support. The BJP candidate opposing her relied on Shinde’s support, which did not match Uddhav’s in this city constituency.

The Shinde faction, which now rules the state with its new partner the BJP, tried the usual trick of twisting the tail of the government official concerned to ensure that Latke’s widow did not contest. Since she had a job as a clerk in the Mumbai MC, she had to first resign before her candidature was accepted by the returning officer. The last date for filing the nomination form was October 14 and she submitted her resignation on October 3.

The commissioner wanted a month to decide, as permitted by the rules. She had to approach the Bombay High Court, which ordered the commissioner to accept her resignation by the 13th and deliver the acceptance letter to Latke on the spot. The Shinde faction realised it would not win. Soon thereafter, its ally Raj Thackeray issued an appeal to the Shinde faction and the BJP to withdraw its candidate to permit her to be elected unopposed, ‘as per Maharashtrian custom’. The BJP’s compliance to the request was tactical.

The result of the byelection would have been detrimental to Shinde. The big prize that is uppermost in the mind of every Shiv Sainik and Mumbaikar is the control of the MC. The revenues generated by the BMC alone exceed those of a small state. If the Sena loses control of the BMC, the slide of Balasaheb’s party into oblivion is on the cards.

In that eventuality, most of those who have crossed over with Shinde will gravitate to the BJP. The fear of being visited by the CBI, or more likely the ED, is a live possibility which many in the Shinde camp would like to avoid. The BJP knows how to use that weapon.

Mumbaikars are aware of the fate that befell former DGP Sanjay Pandey. He is lodged in a Delhi jail for tapping phones illegally, while Rashmi Shukla, a favourite of the former CM, and presently the Deputy CM, Devendra Fadnavis, is being considered for a plum assignment in the state police, if news reports are to be believed. Rashmi was also accused of tapping phones but with the added charge of cheating by changing the names of politicians being monitored to that of non-existent Muslims who were described as terrorists. There was no such Muslim and there was no terrorism involved. The telephone numbers were those of non-conforming politicians, suspected of muddying political waters.

The lesson is stark. If you are pro-BJP, or help the party in any way, you will be exempt from punishment for crimes you may commit. This is the new law which police officers are not taught at the training stage but which they soon learn on the job!