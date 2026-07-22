The hiba-nama is dead

THE demise of a living being is inevitable. Yet in the revenue records of Punjab, the event was never called maut — the stark term familiar to present-day northern tongues. Instead, the records used faut, a word that carried within it a gentler cadence, a small mercy of vocabulary extended even to the dead.

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That word flows from Farsi, the Persian tongue whose imprint on the multiple languages and literature of the subcontinent is impossible to overstate. Farsi was the language of administration, poetry and law across northern India. Its vocabulary was absorbed into the dialects and texts of Urdu, Shahmukhi and Gurmukhi, among others. This imbibed terminology did not fade with the Mughals.

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It even flourished through the golden days of the region, when the Darbar of Maharaja Ranjit Singh adopted Farsi as a matter of common parlance. This was, after all, the legacy of a ruler who — let us not forget — presided over a fully literate, inclusive Greater Punjab and contained repeated Mughal incursions. It remains perhaps the only regional power to have kept the British East India Company's forces from crossing the Sutlej. Persian legal and revenue terms were not foreign impositions. They were the working language of a sophisticated state.

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It is against this backdrop that the Punjab Government's recent move lands with such quiet weight. With a stroke of modernity, and in the stated pursuit of simplicity, the government has replaced faut and 34 other words that have anchored Punjab's land and revenue records for generations.

Among the casualties is the hiba-nama. With it, a certain romance dies too. I noticed this sacred document, akin to a living will, first years ago when I read the hiba-nama of Sardar Sant Singh, a wealthy landlord who bequeathed the greater part of his properties to Guru Gobind Singh, for the singular purpose of spreading education. It was this act of generosity — documented on May 13, 1893 — that gave rise to Sant Singh Sukha Singh School in Amritsar. Many may question the state of that legacy now, but rereading the original document — the measured, deliberate will of an immaculate philanthropist — still gives me goose bumps.

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Living wills have become rather fashionable of late, and this fashion flows largely from their recognition in western jurisprudence. We are now keen to insert do-not-resuscitate and no-ventilator clauses, even provisions for organ donation — though I confess some doubt as to whether septuagenarians such as myself have much in the way of harvestable, or even reusable, merchandise left to offer. My better half has been urging me to draft one of my own, and I find myself stuck not on the substance of the thing but on its title. What, exactly, does one call it, now that the old term has been retired by the government order?

The pattern repeats elsewhere. The word fard, a record of rights, has been replaced by nakal jamabandi, a phrase that reduces the document, at least in name, to a mere copy. It is a curious irony, though, that jamabandi itself, along with newly substituted terms such as darusti and kharij, has also flowed into the Punjabi administrative text from Farsi. The government has not so much purged Persian from the record as it has listed which Persian words would survive.

Bureaucratic language should, in principle, be accessible to the people it serves. But the timing does strike one as a little odd. This overhaul has arrived at the fag-end of the government's political term, rather than at its outset, when such reforms might have had years to bed in. Also, the original terminology was hardly the preserve of an educated elite. Even the peasantry and the smallest landowner, let alone the landlords whose hiba-namas once shaped inheritance across the province, are fluent in these words. Simplicity, in this instance, may thus be questionable, to say the least.

Whether this simplification serves its intended purpose, only time will tell. But one thing is certain: The hiba-nama, as a piece of living vocabulary, is dead. And with it goes a fragment of the linguistic legacy that Farsi, Urdu and Punjabi wove together over centuries into the administrative fabric of the subcontinent.