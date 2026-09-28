The hidden cost behind low inflation

EVERYONE you talk to will say that their cost of living has increased sharply since the beginning of this summer. Yet, the official retail inflation figures paint a very different picture. That is because inflation is measured as a 'point-to-point' number — prices in any month are compared to prices in the same month in the previous year. And it is true that when compared on this basis, retail prices haven't increased that much.

The impact of runaway inflation has been mostly felt by corporates, especially those who run factories or have logistics as a big part of their business. The cost of their raw materials has shot up since the beginning of this financial year, compared to last year. Wholesale prices — a proxy for input costs — have gone up by an average of 9.6% between April and August.

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But here is the interesting part — most corporates have managed to maintain their profit margins in spite of the rise in input costs. In fact, even fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies — which make soaps, shampoos, cosmetics, detergents and packaged food — have actually raised the prices of their products.

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What is true for the FMCG sector is true for almost every other sector. Most have managed to increase product prices. This is evident from a new piece of data that the government has been publishing since 2024, called the Output Producer Price Index (PPI). It tells us the prices that companies charge before taxes and retail margins are added. The Output PPI has risen by 9.4% in the past five months.

How is it possible that you and I didn't feel much of a pinch? In fact, retail inflation has been just 4.21% in the April-to-August period this year, compared to 5.63% in 2023-24 and 4.39% in 2024-25. And in those previous years, wholesale inflation was either negative or had barely moved. This seems to be the first time in many years that there has been such a massive gap between what corporates charged and what we paid.

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The single biggest reason why higher input prices didn't affect us much is GST.

Last year, around this time, the government slashed GST rates on most consumer goods. These are the goods and services that we buy regularly, often daily. Their prices, along with those of vegetables, milk and cooking oil, have the biggest psychological impact on us. The GST cuts caused a sharp drop in retail prices of many goods of everyday use. Even where the price didn't budge, the grammage increased. For instance, a packet of potato wafers that might have weighed 46 grams before the GST revision contained 54 grams after it. Prices did crawl up by summer this year, but they were still mostly lower than in the same period last year.

This reduction in GST allowed companies to raise their 'producer' prices without affecting the final retail price for consumers. So, they retained their profit margins and consumers didn't pay more. The cost was borne by the government in terms of lower GST collections than what it would have got had the tax rates remained the same. In fact, the government didn't lose very much either. Lower retail prices boosted consumption and that meant a slight increase in the volume of goods sold. That partially compensated for the drop in GST rates.

But here ends this GST-cut- driven 'Bachat Utsav' — the base effect disappears. A simplified example will help you understand this. Imagine that a dairy farm sold a 200-gram packet of paneer for Rs 100 in October 2024. Also imagine that the government taxed it at 20%, which added Rs 20 to the price, and the retailer took Rs 10. The retail price that we paid added up to Rs 130. Now, the government slashes the GST rate to 10% in October 2025, while the cost of making the paneer rises by 10%. The dairy farm charges Rs 110, the government adds a tax of Rs 11, and the retailer also increases their margin by 5% to Rs 10.50. Add those up, and the retail price increases to Rs 131.50. That's just a 1.2% retail price rise, even though the producer got 10% more and the shopkeeper also charged 5% more.

Come to October 2026 now. The GST rate is still the same, but higher input prices mean the dairy farm has increased its 'producer' price by 10% to Rs 121. The government now takes Rs 12.10 as tax — still lower than what it did in October 2024. Higher wholesale prices make the retailer also raise their margin by 8% to Rs 11.34. The final price we pay is now Rs 144.44. That's a massive increase of 9.8% compared to previous October.

Now, it is not as if retail prices haven't been rising in the past few months. They have. But the official retail inflation print has still been low, precisely because of the point-to-point method of measuring inflation. That is exactly what our example above shows. While you and I might not see a sharp change in the prices we pay in the shops, the official retail inflation number will rise sharply.

Why should that matter at all? Because of a thing economists call 'inflation expectations'. Official inflation numbers are a concrete confirmation of the price rise we experience and that pushes up our sense of what future prices might be. If households think that prices will go up in the future, they will want higher pay from their employers. That will raise the salary and wage bill of corporates, along with increased input prices. They will have to increase prices to maintain margins.

But higher prices cause demand to fall, which lowers revenues, making it a zero-sum game. Companies react by cutting output and sacking employees. That may force workers to accept lower real wages just to save their jobs. This is a downward spiral, which ends up in slower economic growth. And that is what India is staring at in the coming months.