The Himalayas are sending warning signals

AWARNING bell has rung again with the disaster emanating from the Himalayas, this time near the Tibet-Nepal border. Lhende Khola flows into Nepal at Rasuwagadhi and feeds into the Kerung Khola (Bhote Kosi). It becomes the Trishuli, which later becomes the Narayani and flows through the Chitwan National Park, merging with the Ganga.

On August 26 at 8.37 am (Nepal time), a 0.2-sq km chunk of ice-rock slid 2,270 metres down from Mt Langtang (7,245m), forming a lake in the Lhende Khola valley, unleashing a destructive flood carrying a wall of water-debris. The violent river carrying flood material swept through the more populated Nepal. Water levels in the Trishuli rose by 9-10 metres (29-32 ft) in just 30 minutes, destroying villages and towns.

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The flood has claimed more than 1,350 lives. Huge losses have been suffered by government, private and community assets. The loss of animals is yet to be assessed. The loss to infrastructure and property is in billions of dollars. The victims mostly belong to agrarian, pastoral and trading communities. Seasonal pilgrims and tourists (pilgrimage to Kailash was in full swing) lost lives. Nearly 1,600 (over 300 Indians) persons from 32 countries are missing in Nepal and Tibet. More than 900 (70 Indians) labourers are missing or are inside the tunnel of Trishuli.

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Within minutes, 14 major hydropower projects, 41 bridges, heavy machinery, trucks, transmission lines and electric substations were destroyed. Nepal's showcase 25-MW solar generation plant in Nuwakot was buried in sediment. More than a million cubic metres of material was transported by the river in a short time. The flood travelled at an estimated 120 mph (193 km/hour).

The disaster has hit Nepal a year after the Gen Z movement forced early elections. Balendra Shah's Rashtriya Swatantra Party swept in a landslide victory. His government has been in power for less than six months and now it faces the challenge of search-rescue and rehabilitation along the ravaged valley.

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Nepal and other Himalayan countries should think from a broader perspective. Mountains and rivers are their common heritage. Rivers are transboundary lifelines. Nepal needs an effective strategy to deal with seismic, ice-rock sliding and climate-induced disasters, which are feared to increase in the future. Dialogue with China and India is needed. Nepal has been given a chance by the disaster to think about the development model. For sustainable pilgrimage-tourism, agriculture-cottage industry, pastoralism, transhumance and energy production, Nepal must develop its own model.

Floods, glacial retreat and ice-rock falls have been a part of the natural system. In the monsoon-dominated subcontinent, many manmade causes and climatic changes have contributed to the changing nature of floods. Humans have been keen observers of glacier and river behaviour but also great encroachers, with a tendency to disobey the rules they had followed for centuries. Wise political, social and community leaders are needed to remind them of the consequences of crossing the limits.

The Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region has only 5% agricultural land. Much of it is in the valleys, created by the rivers. The so-called 'development' is the biggest encroacher in these valleys. It is needed, but not in the way it is being forced upon the communities.

We have rarely thought about the other ways of development appropriate for a region sitting in the lap of a fragile mountain, close to the MCT (Main Central Thrust), where many geological hazards originate.

In the V-shaped seismically-sensitive valleys, the ice-rocks can obstruct the rivers. Large parts of Nepal come under the 'seismic gap, where no major earthquake has occurred for 100-150 years. The accumulated geo-energy and its non-release for decades can be the cause of a big earthquake. The weathering can unlock any rock or snow slope.

There is a difference between old ice, fresh snow and water. On old ice (permafrost), the fresh snow settles vertically, but the water searches for the lowest point to flow down. Due to warming, the higher place can receive rain instead of hail or snow, greatly increasing the destructive power of water.

On June 16-17, 2013, Kedarnath received rain instead of hail and snow. The small Chorawari lake's mud-moraine dam collapsed. Another contributing factor was 400 mm of rain in 24 hours. The same was the case in the Birahi-Alaknanda flood of 1970, when Gauna lake breached.

The ice-rock slide from Ronti peak created a lake in Rishi Ganga on February 7, 2021. It burst and destroyed two hydro projects and took more than 220 lives, most of them of labourers inside the tunnel, which was also responsible for many problems of Joshimath.

The way warming enlarges glacial lakes was evident during the Teesta flood, when, on October 3-4, 2023, South Lhonak glacial lake breached. Along with loss of lives and property, the Teesta 3 project, costing Rs 14,000 crore, with the hope to generate 1,200-MW power at Chung Thang, was destroyed. The event was a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF). Nepal is prone to GLOFs. In May 2012, one such flood killed over 60 people in Pokhara.

Nepal's catastrophic floods underscore the connection between massive glacier-ice collapse triggering deadly events downstream. This disaster should be linked to broader Himalayan risks, leading to the need of pre-emptive scientific planning as glacial lakes expand and climate-driven hazards intensify across the HKH region. In September 2024, 170 citizens lost their lives due to rains, landslides and floods. As many as 48 persons died in the floods in Kathmandu alone. Kosi and Gandak crossed the danger line. Nearly 30 lakh people were impacted by the floods in Nepal. The floods repeated in 2025.

An earthquake trigger can make such disasters deadlier. Other disasters involving multiple interacting factors include Melamchi (2021), Thame (2024) and Bhote Kosi (2025). The Himalayas are warming twice as fast as the global average, putting the region at increased risk.

The UN said in 2023 that Nepal's mountains had lost one-third of their ice in just over 30 years due to global warming. Nepal has more than 2,000 glacial lakes, of which 21 are potentially dangerous.

The Himalayan countries are facing ecological, disaster and climatic change-related challenges. Any ecological loss accelerates the intensity of disasters and the two are governed by climatic changes. Snow-ice was already unstable due to global warming. The glacial mass loss in the HKH region was 65% faster in the 2011-20 period than in the previous decade. Without substantial cuts in fossil-fuel emissions by 2100, the Himalayas could lose 66% of their ice, according to researchers.

Nepal, with very little carbon footprint, is paying a big price for the deeds of the neighbouring countries, which are sending black carbon and brown dust in the atmosphere in large quantities. Only a sound policy and responsible social behaviour can maintain the balance. An honest understanding between the Himalayan countries is essential. A wider exchange of ideas is needed. The dialogue is as important as the treaties for managing their common rivers. The use of science and technology for predictions and more accurate early warning systems should be a part of the dailogue. The autonomy of science should be protected.

Between India and China, there is no treaty. Take the case of River Pareechu. In June 2004, a big landslide created a lake in the Tibetan side. A year later, the lake burst on June 26, 2005. Lives were saved, but it caused losses of Rs 800 crore. After the calamity, a protocol was signed, but India had already paid the price. Now China is building dams close to the border and there is no understanding with the neighbouring countries.

It is true that humans live in these areas at their own risk. They can work to minimise the risks, but they cannot eliminate them. They cannot eliminate the risk from forces beyond their control. But we have democratic state systems. Modern science can be used for the good of citizens. Communities must decide which types of 'development' are beneficial and which are too risky. Communities learn from the disasters for a long time, but state systems soon forget them.

Shekhar Pathak is an environmentalist and a historian