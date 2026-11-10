The hollowing out of state legislative Assemblies

The condition of state legislative Assemblies is alarming insofar as the working of the institution is concerned. An erosion in their effectiveness and relevance in governance and policymaking can be witnessed across all Assemblies. The institutional decline is evident in the frequency of the legislative sittings. Data shows that on an average, the legislative Assemblies in states barely met for 24 days in 2025, 23 days in 2023 and 21 days in 2024.

The Karnataka Assembly only met for 29 days in 2023 and 34 days in 2025, despite a mandatory 60-day resolution. The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha represents the highest number of elected MLAs in the country. The present 18th Assembly in UP (2022-2026) has met for 20 days a year on an average (18 days in 2025) in four years, despite 90 mandated sitting days a year. The state assemblies of Uttarakhand met for 10 days, Tripura 12 days and Telangana 15 days in 2025. Odisha met for 43 days (despite a 60-day mandated annual sitting), Tamil Nadu 39 days, Maharashtra 38 days and Himachal Pradesh 35 days in 2025.

The implications extend beyond the limited number of sittings. State assemblies met on average for merely 133 hours in 2025, including Budget sessions, in which on average 22 Bills were passed. A larger portion of these sitting days is dedicated to the Budget session. The budgetary exercise is not simply accounting; it is an instrument of distributive politics, where conflicting claims on public resources are prioritised and translated into government policy.

Yet in 2025, an average of only eight days was spent by state legislatures discussing the Budget. More than 70% of the budgets in Assam and Himachal Pradesh were passed without discussion. The legislature's formal authority to authorise expenditure is thus increasingly detached from its substantive capacity to deliberate on and exercise control over it.

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The problem, then, is not simply inadequate deliberation; it is the gradual displacement of legislative accountability by executive discretion. It restricts the opportunities for legislators to question government policy, examine expenditure and scrutinize administrative decisions.

The passage of the Bills further illustrates this weakening. Karnataka passed 84 Bills in 34 days and Assam 60 Bills in 21 days. As many as 30% of the Bills were passed the same day that they were introduced in the Assembly. PRS data shows that the Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Puducherry and Punjab passed all Bills either on the day of introduction or the very next day. Karnataka passed 17 Bills in one sitting and 12 in another, while Assam passed 14 Bills in a single sitting.

Committees ensure specialised scrutiny, evidence-based deliberation and a detailed analysis of legislative proposals. Yet, in 2025, Goa referred 7% of the Bills to committees; Himachal Pradesh 4%; Karnataka 2%; Kerala 96%; Punjab 5%; and Rajasthan 18%. Therefore, the problem is not simply the speed of legislative Assemblies, but also the declining space available for discussion and accountability.

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Their gradual erosion suggests that the weakening of deliberative institutions is not an inevitable feature of parliamentary government, but is shaped by political and institutional practices.

The institutional weakening of state legislatures has ramifications that extend beyond the decline of parliamentary procedure. It signifies a deepening imbalance between the executive and the legislature: the executive increasingly dominates policy formulation and legislative decision-making, while the legislature is progressively losing its capacity for effective oversight. Consequently, the issue goes beyond the decrease in legislative activity; it encompasses the deterioration of the institutional frameworks that ensure executive power is held to democratic oversight and accountability.

Arguably, as the Assembly sittings decline, the Budget is guillotined, the question hour is compromised, substantive debate and deliberation on Bills and policies are negatively affected and government business is fast-tracked without detailed scrutiny and consideration of the legislatures.

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The consequences are equally significant for representative democracy. The Vidhan Sabhas enjoy considerable power in the political praxis of the nation's imagination. Just to have a tangential overview, there are a total of 4,123 elected MLAs across various states and union territories. Vidhan Sabhas across different states in India represent the nation's collective will by means of representative democracy. The gradual decline of legislative capacity risks reducing representation to a mere electoral exercise, detached from substantive participation in policymaking.

When elected representatives encounter restricted opportunities to debate public spending, question administrative decisions, or scrutinise legislation, the institutional avenues through which citizens' demands enter the policymaking process become less effective. The outcome is not the outright disappearance of representation, but rather a slow degradation of the representativeness.

Legislative scrutiny is particularly significant when it comes to the political economy of public finance. Additionally, an elected state government in a federal setup has a constitutional mandate to decide on state budget and subnational public finance. The combined budgets of all the states in India in 2026-27 are Rs 68.66 lakh crore. This surpasses the Union Budget of Rs 53.50 lakh crore. Five states (Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Rajasthan) alone account for nearly 45% of the total state spending. The vast scale of public expenditure calls for persistent legislative oversight over the Budget, appropriation Bills and demand for grants.

It is not merely a question of how much governments allocate, but also how effectively elected representatives can evaluate the distribution and application of public resources. When budgetary discussions are restricted to a limited number of days, the constitutional authority of the legislature over public finance risks becoming more nominal than substantive. When Assemblies meet for 24 days in an average, it is impossible to ensure the effectiveness of legislative scrutiny and accountability. What follows is the short-circuiting of the procedure and substance by reducing the Assemblies to a rubber stamp.

The greater institutional concern is the weakening of what Guillermo O'Donnell has conceptualised as horizontal accountability. It is the capacity of state institutions to monitor, scrutinise and constrain the exercise of power by other public institutions. This is particularly significant for Indian federalism. The constitutional autonomy of states vis-à-vis the Union does not automatically ensure democratic accountability within states. A state government may have considerable autonomy in the federal setup, even as its legislature becomes progressively ineffective at holding the executive accountable.

Consequently, the diminishing power of state Assemblies reveals a core contradiction in Indian federalism: safeguarding subnational autonomy does not automatically provide the necessary institutional framework for its democratic practice.

In this sense, the weakening of state Assemblies represents not merely a crisis of legislative functioning, but also a deeper erosion of the democratic foundations of federal governance looking for reforming the legislatures in the states. Views are personal

The writers are Rupak Kumar, Assistant Professor, Chanakya University, Bengaluru, and

Azher Ahmad Dar, a political science student at Delhi University