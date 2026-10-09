The invisible Denotified Tribes of Punjab

ONE common variable in Punjab's upcoming Assembly elections and the national population Census is the issue of caste enumeration. It has a direct bearing on the state's electoral and reservation politics. Punjab has the highest population of Schedules Castes among all states and union territories and nearly double of the national average. It rose from 28.9% in 2001 to 31.94% in the 2011 Census.

What explains this large proportion of SCs in Punjab? The inclusion of the Rai Sikh community (erstwhile OBCs) into the SC list partly accounts for it, but does not explain the extant percentage. The SCs in Punjab are a heterogenous grouping, that includes even communities that were not historically untouchables. Around 10-12% of the SCs come from the seven heterogeneous groups of Vimukt Jatis or Denotified Tribes (DNT) — the nomadic and semi-nomadic groups —Bauria, Bazigar, Bangali, Sansi, Barar, Gandhila and Nat.

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Despite constituting one-third of the SCs and being Punjab's most socio-economically marginalised minority groups, the DNTs are almost invisible in public conversations and there is meagre sociological data on them. It is claimed that the majority of the DNTs are engaged in scrap collection, wage labour, petty employment, agricultural work, construction work, unskilled labour, hawking, shoe-polishing, begging, rag-picking or some other minor self-dependent employment, although some families are believed to have experienced upward social mobility.

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Until 1952, the DNTs were officially known as 'criminal tribes', classified as such under the Criminal Tribes Act, 1871(CTA). Suspected of 'hereditary criminality', these hunter-gatherers, nomadic and pastoralist communities were vulnerable to being policed, controlled and surveilled. Following the promulgation of the Indian Constitution, the CTA was repealed in 1952. While the DNT communities hailed the move, it set off fears of administrators and Punjab's elite. On July 27, 1952, four days before the CTA's repeal, the then Punjab Chief Minister, Bhim Sen Sachar, introduced the Punjab Habitual Offenders (Control) Bill in the Punjab Legislative Assembly as a safeguard against the DNTs. Despite wide opposition, the Habitual Offenders Bill with several provisions of the CTA was passed. The elite's fear of the erstwhile 'criminal' communities thus worked its way into bestowing conditional citizenship on the DNTs, who were required to adhere to the state's definition of a 'good citizen' or else be impugned.

In 1966, with the reorganisation of Punjab, the government of the new state did take steps to ameliorate their situation. It introduced 2% sub-reservation preference in government jobs and educational admissions for DNT candidates. However, the spatial reorganisation significantly fragmented the community, disrupted their traditional seasonal migration paths and put them in a legal bind by splitting the DNTs 'rehabilitation settlements' across states.

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They had to re-verify state domicile to access local welfare schemes and some were caught between inter-state judicial disputes, with residence in one state and land allotment in another. Their dispersal also had significant political implications: loss of political clout as a vote bank, which made harder for them to secure political representation.

The way Punjab's DNT communities came to be classified as SCs has a chequered history. In fact, the states of Punjab and Haryana were created without an officially designated ST list. The benchmark for the SC classification was 'backwardness stemming from historical practice of untouchability' and for the ST, it was primitivity, distinctive culture, geographical isolation, shyness of contact and general backwardness.

Given the complex nature of caste and tribal configurations, inaccurate population estimates, lack of caste census data, coupled with DNTs' lack of a clean fit in the SC or ST category, the result was classificatory confusion.

However, despite their classification as SCs, for the police administration, most DNTs remained 'criminal tribes' and continued to be treated as such. While sociological data is scant and unreliable, it being classified as SCs may have opened avenues for social mobility for some of them, but for most, it meant little change in their social and material conditions.

Within the SC pool, they are forced to compete with more educationally and politically advanced SC communities. Dalit leaders are reluctant to take up the DNTs' issues because of this very competition. Thus, caught in a taxonomic and classificatory bind with multiple labels — habitual criminals, untouchables, depressed classes, backward, adivasi, Dalit — DNTs have found themselves to be excluded from the very provisions designed for their benefit.

While communities such as Rai Sikhs agitated to be included in the SC list, some DNTs have contested their classification as SC since the 1950s. Like the Bawarias in Hisar, who argued that they were not 'Harijans' but Rajputs and therefore could not classified as SC. By the 1970s, some of them began to mobilise and agitate against the SC classification in various forms — petitioning the government, street protests, hunger strikes, political rallies and court appeals.

Notable was the high court writ petition filed by DNT leader Buta Ram Azad in 1975, demanding that the community be accorded the status of STs. They argued that their historical 'disadvantage' was materially similar to the Dalits, but it stemmed from being nomads rather than from ritual discrimination; and that in independent India, notwithstanding their commitment to giving up nomadism, their association with it had impeded equal access to citizenship and state benefits. Despite a favourable high court order, no constitutional change was made. They made a case based on 'misrecognition' of their status than one on upholding a tribal identity to avail themselves of the benefits of quota.

The All-India Bazigar Conference in 1981 further argued that their continued mobility was because of socio-economic exclusion and not a result of desire or culture of nomadism.

The political mobilisation in Punjab was conterminous with the burgeoning trans-regional and cross-communal alliances between different DNT groups across India. In the 90s, the pan-Indian DNT discourse positioned them as 'forgotten warriors', who had contributed to the anti-colonial struggle and their 'criminality' in that period was in service of the nation.

However, despite the political mobilisation and protests, formation of several associations and notwithstanding repeated assurances by the state and Central governments, the demands of the Punjab DNTs agitating for formal ST status were not met.

What implication does the status of Punjab's DNTs have for its electoral politics? Being an SC is not the same as being a Dalit in some communities' self-imagination. The discriminatory social prejudice, scanty numbers, spatially dispersed population, lack of education, indifference of the social elite and absence of representation in state-level politics has ensured the socio-economic exclusion of most DNT communities. Most DNTs of Punjab thus continue as half-citizens of India. Positioned at the political margins, neither does their narrative or presence impact the vote-bank politics and nor are they able to benefit as much from state welfare policies.

This makes the SCs of Punjab a highly disparate grouping, with varied self-fashionings, access to resources and political leanings. And, therefore, they are a differentiated vote bank that does not vote en bloc.