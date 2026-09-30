The life and legacy of Manmohan Singh

I would like to express my thanks to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library for asking me to deliver this lecture on the Life and Legacy of Dr Manmohan Singh as part of the series on prime ministers. It is an honour for which I am deeply grateful.

I have had the privilege of having known Dr Manmohan Singh for a very long time. He was in fact both a mentor and a role model for me. He encouraged me to return to India in 1979 and I had the opportunity of working closely with him when he was finance minister and later again when he was prime minister. I realise that for these very same reasons, I cannot claim to be an entirely objective observer. But I will do the best I can to present as objective an assessment as possible.

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Dr Manmohan Singh's public life had three distinct stages: civil servant, finance minister and finally prime minister. I will cover each in sequence. But first, a few words about his early years.

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Early life

It is well known that Manmohan Singh came from a humble background. His daughter Daman Singh, in her book "Strictly Personal: Manmohan and Gursharan", provides invaluable nuggets about his early life and also comments on current developments up to the time he was finance minister. I have drawn from it extensively.

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Manmohan Singh came from a humble background and his early life was not comfortable. He lost his mother when he was only five months old and he was brought up by his maternal grandmother in Gah village, in what is now Pakistan. His father Gurmukh Singh worked in a firm in Peshawar that imported dry fruits from Afghanistan for distribution to various parts of India.

Both his maternal grandparents were illiterate. His grandfather had a very small landholding, which yielded a small income. They lived in a kutcha house with only two rooms, one for sleeping and another for keeping all their possessions. There was no electricity or running water. Daman's book tells us that "snakes had a nasty habit of creeping in and young Manmohan enjoyed watching his normally unruffled grandmother running out of the house in panic."

Since the school in Gah catered only for kids up to the age of 11, Manmohan had to move to his uncle's house in Chakwal, to continue his studies. Meanwhile, his father prospered in his business and married again, and brought Manmohan to live with his new family in Peshawar.

The Partition disrupted life for the family, as it did for millions of others. His maternal grandfather was killed in a communal outburst in Gah just before the Partition but the rest of the family was able to move safely to India. Years later, when he became prime minister, he was invited to visit Gah, but he declined because the memories were too bitter.

Manmohan Singh completed his BA in economics from Panjab University and graduated at the top of the class. He won a scholarship to study in Cambridge University and joined St John's College which was the college of Alfred Marshal.

David Engerman's book, "The Apostles of Development", outlines the somewhat parallel lives of six South Asian students of economics who were at Cambridge at the same time: Amartya Sen, Jagdish Bhagwati, and Manmohan Singh from India, Mahbub ul Haq from Pakistan, Lal Jayawardene from Sri Lanka and Rehman Sobhan from what was then East Pakistan and is now Bangladesh. It was a remarkable group by any standard. Five of the six won a first division, with Rehman Sobhan missing it narrowly. All the three Indians won the prestigious Adam Smith Prize. All of them contributed significantly to public life in their countries. Of the six, Manmohan Singh had the humblest origins. The others came from privileged backgrounds, belonging to the landed aristocracy or the professional classes.

Manmohan Singh returned to Panjab University to teach, but a little later he went to Oxford to do his doctorate on "India's Export Trends and Prospects for Self-Sustained Growth". He then returned to Panjab University, but was soon offered an attractive position in UNCTAD in New York, which he took up. In 1969, Jagdish Bhagwati decided to move from the Delhi School of Economics to take up a professorship at MIT and the job was offered to Manmohan Singh. He promptly resigned from UNCTAD to take up the professorship in the Delhi School, giving up in the process a lucrative UN pension for which he would have been eligible had he served for another six months.

Manmohan Singh the civil servant

His civil service career began in 1971 when he was offered a position as economic adviser in the Commerce Ministry. He took leave from the Delhi School to try it out. He thought this break from academic life would be temporary, but he never returned.

He was not entirely happy in the Commerce Ministry because, as Daman's book mentions, the minister, LN Mishra, wanted him to prepare a note along lines different from what Manmohan thought was right. Manmohan would have been perfectly willing to be overruled, but he didn't want to sign notes that didn't reflect his views, so he decided to resign and return to the university. Fortunately, when PN Haksar, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, heard of this, he persuaded him to reconsider and shifted him in 1972 to the position of chief economic adviser in the Finance Ministry.

What followed was a stellar succession of appointments, each higher than the earlier one. He was appointed Secretary Economic Affairs in 1976 in Mrs Gandhi's government and retained in that position by the Janata Party government. He was moved as member secretary in the Planning Commission in 1980 by Mrs Gandhi and then as Governor, RBI, in 1982. In 1985, he was brought back to Delhi as deputy chairman of the Planning Commission by Rajiv Gandhi. It was by any standards a "dream run" for a civil servant, all the more so because it was through different governments.

Although he enjoyed his work as a civil servant, he was most relaxed when surrounded by books. I recall him telling me and my wife Isher that he missed the joys of academic discussion and free exchange of views. He retained contact with a few erstwhile academic friends and enjoyed meeting them. He spoke less in these meetings and listened more, but all his friends said that when he spoke he always made perceptive comments.

Although Manmohan Singh's name was to become synonymous with economic reforms after 1991, his image in his civil service years was not that of a reformer but more that of an extremely competent technocrat "working within the system" rather than reforming it. My personal view is that this does not do justice to his role and this is perhaps best explained by the fact that civil servants are meant to implement policy laid down by the political leadership. They are also expected to advise how policies can be improved, but any such initiative can only fructify if picked up by the political masters.

Manmohan Singh was not one to talk about what advice he had given, but Daman's book mentions that after the Bangladesh war was over, PN Haksar asked Manmohan Singh to send him a note on "What to do with the Victory." The note itself has not been traced, but Daman recalls her father telling her that he had argued strongly for a shift towards trade liberalisation and greater freedom from controls for the private sector. Haksar Saheb was a Left-leaning intellectual and I am not surprised that he did not follow up on this advice! But it was bold of Manmohan Singh to float the idea so soon after joining government. It is worth noting that if his suggestion had been picked up, India's economic reforms may have started much earlier!

His academic work amply bears out that he would have favoured a more liberalised and open economy. It was fashionable in the late 1950s and early 1960s among development economists to argue that exports of developing countries were constrained by external demand conditions and they should therefore resort to protectionist policies to promote industrialisation.

Daman reports an interesting conversation with her father where he states that he differed with Surender Patel who favoured adopting autarchic policy. Her father specifically told her: "I wanted to challenge that hypothesis" and that is what he did in his thesis. His thesis challenged the export pessimistic view. He recognised that India's exports would probably not rise to the level necessary to achieve self-sustained growth, but this was because policies were not sufficiently supportive. He felt better policies, improving the supply potential of export products, including a more supportive exchange rate, would help overcome export pessimism.

As Governor, RBI, he took important steps to reform the system of exchange rate management. The rupee in those days was tied to a basket of major currencies and this helped to stabilise the nominal exchange rate against the basket as a whole. However, because inflation in India was much higher than international inflation, stabilising the exchange rate in nominal terms did not prevent appreciation in the real effective rate. I recall discussing this problem with him and referring to the view expressed in his thesis that the exchange rate must be supportive of exports. He was keen to discuss alternative ways by which the system could be modified to give the RBI enough flexibility to be able to adjust the exchange rate, in small steps, to prevent a real appreciation. He promptly initiated action from the RBI, requesting the Finance Ministry to get Cabinet approval for the changes needed.

An important feature of his work as a civil servant was that he never hesitated to speak truth to power. He had demonstrated this when he decided to leave the Commerce Ministry within a year of joining, and he did it again when he was the Governor of the RBI and the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI) applied for a full banking licence. The BCCI was a Dubai-based bank that was expanding rapidly in many respectable banking domains, such as the UK and the US. But it had only a representative branch in India, and it wanted a full banking licence, which would allow acceptance of deposits. The RBI was unwilling because it had suspicions about its involvement in shady activity.

Possibly because of BCCI's lobbying, the Finance Ministry was considering modifying the system of licensing branches for foreign banks. Since the opening of a branch in India by a foreign bank was an act of foreign investment, which fell under the purview of the Finance Ministry, they were considering transferring the power to open a bank branch to the Finance Ministry, while of course leaving it to the RBI to give the banking licence. Manmohan Singh recognised that once a branch had been allowed by the Finance Ministry, it would become difficult for the RBI to take a contrary stand and deny it a licence. He took up the matter with both the Finance Minister and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He pointed out that the change would undermine the standing of the RBI as an independent banking regulator. He also told the Prime Minister that if the proposal was implemented, he would have no option but to resign.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi supported him and the Finance Ministry move was dropped. As it turned out, Manmohan Singh's judgment on the BCCI turned out to be right as the bank ran into numerous problems internationally on account of money-laundering, and dealing with drug cartels and terrorist organisations. It was shut down in 1991.

As Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, he had differences with Rajiv Gandhi, who wanted much more investment in infrastructure as part of an effort to modernise India and take it to the 21st century. Manmohan Singh did not disagree about the importance of infrastructure, but he also emphasised the need to invest in agriculture and rural development. He was quoted as saying: "You cannot take 20 per cent of the population into the 21st century leaving large parts of the other 80 per cent in the 19th century." This was another case of speaking truth to power. Fortunately, their differences were satisfactorily resolved and Rajiv Gandhi himself began to take a lot of interest in tackling rural poverty after the Kalahandi famine.

In 1987, Julius Nyerere, former President of Tanzania, requested the Government of India to release Dr Manmohan Singh to serve as the secretary general of the South Commission. Manmohan Singh left Delhi for Geneva and was with the commission for three years, returning to India in 1990.

Build-up to the 1991 crisis

The last years of the Rajiv Gandhi government saw signs of macro-economic weakness. There was a widening of the fiscal deficit and a corresponding worsening in the balance of payments, which led to a drain on forex reserves. It was realised that corrective steps were needed, but they were delayed until after the elections due in 1989. As it happened, the Congress lost its majority and VP Singh became the Prime Minister of a very shaky coalition.

VP Singh was briefed about the need for corrective action, but he was preoccupied with political issues. He had differences with his internal allies and was also dependent on the BJP for support from outside. To strengthen his position, he announced the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations, extending reservations in educational institutions and in jobs in government for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This led to widespread student protests and also created a rift between the United Front and the BJP. This is when Saddam Hussein chose to invade Kuwait, causing a sharp spike in oil prices.

The rise in oil prices worsened the balance of payments position, which had been weakening in any case. Since this happened at a time when the government was also seen to be politically weak, it led to a loss of confidence. Non-resident remittances began to dry up, commercial banks refused to roll over short-term debt and Moody's downgraded India a notch.

The VP Singh government resigned in November 1990 and it was replaced by an even more fragile minority government led by Chandra Shekhar, with the outside support of the Congress. This arrangement collapsed in March 1990, precipitating a General Election. Rajiv Gandhi led the campaign for the Congress, but he was tragically assassinated before the election was over. The election process continued and the outcome was another coalition led by the Congress party, with PV Narasimha Rao as Prime Minister.

The Cabinet Secretary briefed the new Prime Minister on the severity of the crisis. Foreign exchange reserves had been dropping for several months and had fallen to less than three weeks of imports. The Finance Ministry had been managing the foreign exchange scarcity by tightening control over imports, which had negative effects upon the economy. The country was on the brink of defaulting on foreign debt payments due. The previous government had to pledge part of its gold holdings to raise foreign exchange. Narasimha Rao was advised that he should bring in a technocrat as Finance Minister, someone who would understand the complexity of managing the economy and would also command credibility in international financial markets. The choice fell on Manmohan Singh.

Finance Minister and economic reformer

Manmohan Singh's first priority in 1991 had to be stabilising the economy and this he achieved very quickly. Financial assistance packages were negotiated with the IMF and the World Bank and the seal of approval of these organisations helped restore confidence. But his real achievement was much larger. Where he made history was that he used the 1991 crisis as an opportunity to undertake more fundamental structural reforms, such as dismantling the licence raj, which had long held the country back from achieving its full potential. Manmohan Singh was not a market fundamentalist in the mould of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan. But he recognised that markets had a very important role to play, and we had smothered this at the cost of lost competitiveness and efficiency.

The need for restructuring economic policy had been evident for some time. Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had said so in 1985 in Parliament: "We cannot expect to compete with other nations if we are working with systems that are 20 years out of date." He did take some steps towards liberalising the economy, but they were only "incremental steps", falling well short of system change.

One reason why deeper reforms did not take place in the 1980s was that there was no immediate crisis. India was not doing as well as East Asia, but it was doing better than in the past, and also better than Africa or Latin America. The absence of a crisis meant there was no compulsion to make big changes. This is what changed in 1991. There was an exceptional crisis and Manmohan Singh used the opportunity to push through an ambitious programme of structural reform.

To understand why the 1991 reforms were historic, it is necessary to appreciate the extent of the control regime that existed before the reforms. Large sections of industry were reserved for the public sector. Where the private sector was allowed, it had to obtain an investment licence. This specified the location of the unit and also the size of capacity and the licensed capacity was distributed across several potential investors so as to "spread industrialisation" more widely. As a result, private sector plants were often of sub-optimal scale. Imports of capital goods and inputs into production were also subject to licensing. Access to foreign technology was strictly controlled. Large industrial houses were denied permission to expand on the grounds of discouraging monopolistic practices.

Almost 900 items were reserved for the small-scale sector and these included all the labour-intensive manufacturing sectors where India had a competitive advantage, such as garments, shoes, electronics, toys, etc. This meant that producers in these sectors had to stay below the maximum size of fixed capital which defined small-scale industry. This doomed these units to low levels of scale and also technology, making it impossible for them to compete in world markets.

It was not, as some critics often said, a mechanical adoption of the Washington consensus. It was reform with Indian characteristics and fairly solid Indian roots. The 1991 reforms recognised that the system had to be changed on a very wide front. The areas reserved for the public sector was drastically reduced, opening new areas for the private sector to expand. Industrial licensing was abolished for all but a handful of environmentally hazardous industries. Large industrial houses were no longer subject to special denial of expansion.

Trade policy was also liberalised, import duties were reduced and import-licensing abolished for a wide range of goods (except consumer goods). This was combined with shifting towards a market-determined exchange rate, starting with a two-step devaluation in 1991, and moving soon thereafter to a dual exchange market and a year later, a market-determined exchange rat,e where excess import demand would be automatically countered by a depreciating exchange rate.

Having allowed freer expansion by the private sector, it was necessary to bring in other reforms that would allow private companies to raise the funds needed to finance expansion. Earlier, the fact that an investor had obtained a licence was often interpreted by banks as a signal for financing. With the abolition of investment-licensing, banks and other lenders had to develop internal mechanisms to allocate resources efficiently.

Banking regulations were modernised and aligned with global practices. The very high SLR and CRR requirements were reduced. Raising funds from the capital markets was also liberalised. The regulation of capital issues and stock markets was shifted to an independent Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the office of Controller of Capital Issues, which was part of the Finance Ministry, was abolished.

Restrictions on FDI flows were greatly reduced. Inflows of portfolio capital into listed companies was also liberalised. However, a deliberately cautious approach was adopted towards liberalisation of capital flows, especially short term debt. This cautious approach was a conscious difference from the recommendations of the Washington Consensus. Manmohan Singh was criticised for having simply adopted the Washington Consensus. This criticism was unfair. The reforms had strong Indian roots. Much of the criticism of the earlier trade and industrial policy was grounded in the work of Jagdish Bhagwati, Padma Desai and TN Srinivasan.

Manmohan Singh was very aware that premature liberalisation of the capital account in Latin America had produced the debt crisis and the lost decade in that continent. This is why the approach to capital account liberalisation was much more cautious than the Washington Consensus suggested. This is also why there was no commitment to privatise the public sector. All that was attempted was "disinvestment" of a minority stake, largely to raise money for the budget. Privatisation remained politically unacceptable in the Congress party and, indeed, in other parties also.

Implementing such a radical agenda was bound to generate resistance and Manmohan Singh had told Narasimha Rao that what he wanted to do might cause political difficulties for the PM. He was firmly told: "You do what you have to do and leave the politics to me." Narasimha Rao then added: "If you succeed, we will share the credit. If you fail, you will get the blame." Manmohan Singh told me later that he felt this was a very fair bargain.

Predictably, there was opposition from many sources. The Left agreed that the fiscal deficit needed to be controlled, but they felt this should be done by taxing the rich. They were against the liberalisation of imports because they believed the way to control imports was to use import licences to cut so-called "unnecessary imports". In their view, the excess demand for imports arose because the upper income groups appropriated too large a part of the total income, and this group indulged in consumption which was highly import intensive. This was a view that had much support in academic circles.

The organised private sector cheered the abolition of controls on investment, but was wary of trade liberalisation. They wanted freer imports of the capital goods and the intermediate inputs they needed for production, but they were not happy about liberalising imports of goods they produced. They also had mixed views about liberalising foreign direct investment, especially if it meant that foreign entities would be able to take over Indian companies.

The small-scale sector was not happy about larger units being allowed to expand and compete with them. They insisted that small-scale reservation should continue and this was allowed — in my view for too long.

Narasimha Rao left it to Manmohan Singh to defend these policies and to explain them to the public and in Parliament, which he did tirelessly in Parliament, in meetings with stakeholders and numerous press conferences. Having been a professor, he had a knack of explaining things which he must have acquired as a teacher when you have to explain things to a student without making him feel stupid.

He countered the political attack that the reforms were simply being thrust upon India by the IMF and the World Bank by pointing out that what was being done was not imposed from the outside: almost all of it had been discussed internally in recent years and could, therefore, be called home-grown. Swaminathan Aiyar, one of India's best known journalists who was sympathetic to the reformist thrust, paid him the compliment of subtitling his weekly column as "Manmohanomics", which was changed much later to "Swaminomics". But many remained critical.

Some of the criticism also became personal. There were allegations that he was an IMF/World Bank man and enjoyed a pension from these institutions (which was not true). In fact, he could have got a pension from the UN where he served briefly and he gave it up by returning before the minimum period that would make him eligible for a pension was completed. These criticisms intensified in the first year of his finance-ministership when the first steps towards reforms had been unveiled, the conditionalities associated with the IMF/World Bank assistance were made public, but the response of the economy was not yet known.

Referring to the deluge of criticism at the end of his 1992 Budget speech, he went beyond the official text to say: "Mr Speaker Sir, I have come to the end of my labours and I feel like going to the theatre. Let the assassin do his worst." I wondered at the time how many Members would have caught this reference to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln in the Ford Theatre. But then he went on to quote from Bismil Azimabadi's extremely well-known lines celebrating the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh and his colleagues:

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna, ab hamaare dil main hai.

Dekhna hai zor kitna, baazooey kaatil main mai."

(Our heart is now set on sacrificing ourselves.

What remains to be seen is how strong is the arm of the killer).

These words were of course familiar to all, and the House burst into spontaneous applause. Nor was it just the Treasury Benches that applauded. I saw Atal Bihari Vajpayee walk across the floor to congratulate him and say good-humouredly: "Arrey, aap kya hamme kaatil samhaj rahe hain?" (What is this? You are now calling us killers?) It was a vintage demonstration of what parliamentary interaction should be. Manmohan Singh maintained very good relations with Vajpayee. He later told Daman that Vajpayee had once told him: "In politics, you have to be thick-skinned."

Manmohan Singh was not a great orator who could move crowds. But his personal humility and transparent sincerity made him very effective in interactions with those who disagreed with him. I saw this for myself at a meeting he called as Finance Minister in 1993 to persuade trade union leaders about the need for computerisation in public sector banks. Union leaders from all the major unions were invited and they were all opposed to computerisation because it would mean loss of jobs.

Young people today will scarcely believe that the union leaders of our public sector banks were strongly opposed to computerising the banks in the 1990s! But they were. Manmohan Singh explained patiently that since the foreign banks and private sector banks were all computerising their operations, if the public sector banks were prevented from doing so, they would only lose market share. None of them was willing to concede anything. At the end of the meeting, instead of walking back to his desk and letting me usher them out, Manmohan Singh, in a typical demonstration of personal courtesy, went to the door of his office to see them off himself, shaking hands with each one as they left. They were all touched by this gesture. One of them, who had been particularly belligerent in the meeting, said: "Mr Finance Minister, I disagree with you completely", but added in a softer voice "but I don't mind telling you that my son agrees with you."

I thought it was a nice way of saying "we have our positions, and we understand you have yours. We know you are sincere, and we also know some younger people agree with you. You do what needs to be done, but we will continue to express our views." It illustrated the point that democracy is not a consensual form of government. It is an adversarial form, where it is the job of the opposition to oppose. But if the stakeholders are consulted and feel they are getting a hearing, it can at least soften opposition if not eliminate it.

An important feature of the reforms was that they involved the implementation of mutually supportive changes in policies controlled by different ministries. This requires the civil servants involved to get out of the ministerial silo they normally work in and think as "team India". The need for designing policies that are mutually supportive was not adequately appreciated. Manmohan Singh worked hard to build the team approach among senior civil servants needed to implement this approach.

I recall he called a meeting of all the secretaries from the key economic ministries and told them that the government planned to make big changes and he needed their help to do so. He invited those who had any doubts to bring them to his notice and he would try to address genuine problems. But he appealed to them not to obstruct progress, which he knew all too well they could easily do! He said if anyone had principled reservations about the new policies, he would not want them to do something they didn't feel was right. In such cases, they should let him know, and he would find them equally good jobs elsewhere in the system. The secretaries appreciated this outreach. No senior minister had ever appealed to them as a group, recognising the importance of their involvement as a team.

Were the 1991 reforms a comprehensive blueprint for what needed to be done and in what sequence? They were not, and there was legitimate criticism on this score. A common criticism, especially from international observers, was that reforms should have been implemented much faster, a yearning for the "big bang" approach in which everything is pushed through in a very short period. I doubt this would have been feasible given India's democratic polity. Both Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh preferred the more gradualist approach reflected in Deng Tsiao Peng's image of "crossing the river while feeling the stones." Gradualism had the advantage that it gave all stakeholders an opportunity to be heard and also time to adjust. It also had the disadvantage that it allowed vested interests to slow down the pace of change and even possibly sabotage it. This was a cost, and we saw some examples of it, but it was unavoidable.

Another issue on which the reforms were criticised related to sequencing. It was often said that if we had done more on education before attempting the reforms, as happened in China, we would have had a more educated labour force and got much better results. This is undoubtedly true, but one must also recognise that education reform takes 10 or more years to show results. It is certainly unfortunate that it was prioritised earlier, but it was I think necessary to start the other reforms and not wait for the efforts at education to start bearing fruit.

Manmohan Singh was aware that the full impact of the reforms would take time. He said as much in the memorable passage at the end of his first Budget speech: "Victor Hugo once said, 'No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come'. I suggest to this august House that the emergence of India as a major economic power in the world happens to be one such idea. Let the whole world hear it loud and clear. India is now wide awake. We shall prevail. We shall overcome."

This vision was vindicated 10 years later, when a Goldman Sachs research team identified India, along with Brazil, Russia and China, as the main sources of growth for the world economy in future. An important reason for the vindication is that the reforms he initiated were continued by successor governments, including the NDA government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This was in no small part a testament to his non-antagonistic and perseverant approach in building a consensus around the reforms.

Manmohan Singh ceased to be the Finance Minister when the government changed in 1996, but he remained a Member of the Rajya Sabha, and later became Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House, representing the state of Assam. This was a period when Mrs Sonia Gandhi was the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and he got to work with her on parliamentary matters.

In 1999, the Congress party fielded him for the Lok Sabha election from the South Delhi constituency, pitting him against Vijay Kumar Malhotra of the BJP, who had strong roots in the constituency. Many of Manmohan's friends felt that he would do well in South Delh, because South Delhi was well aware of what he had achieved as finance minister.

My late wife Isher had joined some of his friends to undertake a house-to-house campaign to solicit votes. One of them told me that when she asked a man who ran a small laundry in her neighbourhood to vote for Manmohan Singh, he said he knew him and also had a high opinion of him, but would he be willing to help in a dispute over land in which his family was involved in the village in UP from which he came? Manmohan Singh would most likely have told him that it wasn't right for him to intervene. It illustrates why principled intellectuals cannot easily win a popular election. As it happened, he lost the election by 30,000 votes. In fact, the Congress lost all the seats in Delhi and also performed poorly in the country as a whole.

Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister

Manmohan Singh got back into government in 2014, and served two terms as Prime Minister of UPA 1 (2004-2009) and also of UPA 2 (2009-2014). It is much more difficult to assess the performance of a prime minister than of a finance minister for the simple reason that a finance minister's responsibility is limited to the management of the economy. A prime minister can be potentially held responsible for the performance of the government in all dimensions.

And the assessment is especially difficult because of the political constraints under which he had to work. The Congress party emerged from the election of 2004 as the largest party, but it had only 142 seats, well short of a majority. Even adding the seats won by the parties in the UPA coalition did not yield a majority. For that, they needed the support of the Left parties, which stayed outside the government but were willing to support it from outside.

Since Sonia Gandhi had led the Congress in the election, the party naturally wanted her to be the prime minister. She chose not to do so for personal reasons and announced that Manmohan Singh would be the prime minister. She would remain Congress President and would also chair the UPA-Left Coordination Committee. In these two capacities, she represented an important power centre and Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister had to work closely with her, something which many people felt would be unworkable. In the rest of this lecture, I will argue that although the constraints under which he had to operate were formidable, a great deal was achieved in the UPA 1 and UPA 2 period.

Growth and Inclusivity

As Manmohan Singh was India's first economist prime minister, it is understandable that the first lens to evaluate his performance must be economic. I have said that he had made history by launching the 1991 reforms. It is important to recognise that he could not have repeated that performance for the simple reason that the reforms were still a work in progress, an inevitable consequence of the gradualist approach adopted. However, one can legitimately ask how the economy performed and whether it's performance was further strengthened.

The BJP had fought the 2004 election on the slogan "India Shining" and had lost, and it was not immediately clear what direction the new government would take. The Left was known to have reservations about growth in a private sector dominated economy and business was not clear what policies would be followed. Civil society organisations, that had gained voice at that time, also had their own reservations about pro market policies. The Sensex dropped sharply from 5,585 just before the election results to a low of 4,644 on June 23, a fall of 17 per cent, indicating nervousness in the markets.

Manmohan Singh was very clear. He wanted to set a higher growth target, while also ensuring that the growth would be inclusive, in the sense that it would raise incomes of all sections, especially in rural areas. It is worth noting that the stock market was reassured by the time the Budget was presented on July 8 and the Sensex recovered in the course of the month to exceed its pre-Budget level by the end of July. Much of this was due not to the reforms implemented by then but the reassurance that the government was not going to ignore growth. I like to believe that the confidence that Manmohan Singh inspired in markets as a tried and trusted technocrat who had initiated the 1991 reforms was an important factor in the restoration of confidence.

Looking back, UPA 1 clearly delivered handsomely on the growth front. The growth rate of GDP in UPA 1 averaged 8.4 per cent, which was the highest ever achieved in any five-year period. This improved growth performance was triggered in large part by a boom in investment in UPA 1. Manmohan Singh's visible pro-growth and pro-investment stance and the confidence that investors had in his management of the economy was almost certainly an important factor.

The economy began well in 2009, the first year of UPA 2, avoiding the slowdown in the rest of the world following the global financial crisis of 2008. This was due to the adoption of timely expansionary domestic policy in which Manmohan Singh himself played a very active role. However, growth slowed down after 2010 because of the Eurozone crisis. A negative development in the course of UPA 2 was that inflation increased significantly. There was also a distinct slowing down in decision-making in the last two years, which was recognised in the Twelfth Plan document which he approved as PM, and which frankly referred to problems called by a "policy logjam".

Despite these problems, the average real growth rate in UPA 2 was 6.7 per cent. Taking UPA 1 and 2 together, the 10-year average growth rate comes to 7.5 per cent. This was significantly higher than any 10-year average growth rate in the past, or for that matter, since.

Let me now turn to the second objective of ensuring that growth is sufficiently inclusive. There is no unique measure of inclusiveness: there are alternative measures such as the extent of poverty reduction, the degree of inequality in the distribution of income or wealth, the reduction in unemployment, and many others. Each of these is relevant for inclusiveness, but since much of the debate in India at that time focussed on whether growth was benefitting the poor, I will focus on what happened to poverty.

The official estimates of poverty in 2004 was 37 per cent based on the revised Tendulkar poverty line. This dropped to 22 per cent in 2011. This percentage had declined in earlier years also but the decline was too small to offset population growth, so the absolute numbers in poverty had always risen. This time, the absolute number declined from 407 million in 2004 to 269 million in 2011.

The fact that 138 million people had been pulled out of poverty in India was applauded internationally, but not so at home. The claim was dismissed by the Opposition on the grounds that the poverty line was too low. Since any poverty line is inherently arbitrary, there was no obvious way of countering this argument, though we did point out that raising the poverty line would not alter the fact of the decline. It would only raise the percentage of poverty both in the base year and the terminal year.

The UPA's poverty reduction strategy was not based solely on targeted anti -poverty schemes. It relied as much on restructuring the nature of growth, specifically by achieving faster growth in agriculture. Faster agricultural growth would have greater trickle-down benefits for the poor. The rate of growth of value added in agriculture in constant prices was targeted to be around 4 per cent per year. It actually recorded 3.6 per cent in the eight-year period of 2004 to 2011. This was lower than targeted, but much faster than the 3.1 per cent achieved in the preceding eight years.

Faster agricultural growth was accompanied by faster growth in non-agricultural employment, with labour shifting voluntarily out of agriculture to low-skilled jobs in construction, caused by the boom in infrastructure development, but also in other informal sectors. The non-agricultural jobs were low-skilled jobs, but they were better paid than casual labour in agriculture. Manpower engaged in agriculture fell from 58.5 per cent of total employment in 2004 to 48.9 per cent in 2011.

This change in the structure of employment increased the flow of remittances to poorer households in rural areas. The shift out of agriculture also strengthened the bargaining power of labour remaining in agriculture, weakening the otherwise oppressive control exercised by the landed upper castes over landless Dalits. The bargaining power of labour in agriculture was also enhanced by a much stronger rural employment guarantee programme.

Infrastructure development

Infrastructure had long been recognised as a key weakness in India and there was general agreement that faster growth in India needed a significant increase in investment in infrastructure. The problem was how to achieve this in an environment where budgetary resources were scarce. The UPA tried to do this by adopting a strategy where infrastructure could be developed through some form of public private partnership (PPP).

Governments had experimented with PPP earlier, but the UPA made it a central feature of the strategy. Targets for each major area (railways, roads, airports, and highways) were broken down into pure public sector projects and projects to be implemented through PPP. Where the project was expected to generate net revenue, as was the case, for example, with ports and airports, the project could be bid out competitively with private parties bidding by offering a share of the revenue. Where the revenue was expected to be inadequate, as for many new highways, prospective PPP concessionaires might need a capital subsidy. This was made possible by bidding for a minimum subsidy.

There was considerable fear, especially in civil society, that the process would be used to transfer public assets, such as land to private parties, mainly cronies. This was a legitimate concern and was sought to be addressed by structuring the PPP on a build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis under which ownership of the project, including the land on which it was built, would revert to the state at the end of the period. Model concession agreements were developed for PPP in each sector, which laid down performance levels that the project had to achieve and spelt out who would be eligible to bid. These documents were often adopted by state governments for their projects. They have also been the basis of subsequent infrastructure development after the UPA.

The UPA did achieve significant successes. The pace of highway development accelerated, though not as fast as was hoped. The development of Delhi and Mumbai airports gave the country two airports of world class quality. A similar development for Kolkata and Chennai airports through PPP was planned, but could not be implemented because the state governments did not want it. Several private ports were set up.

A major success was the development of two locomotive factories in PPP mode, one for diesel locomotives and the other for electric locomotives. The diesel locomotive factory was successfully awarded to General Electric and the electric locomotive factory to Alsthom, and both factories have been producing satisfactorily. It is worth noting that although most of the preparatory work was completed during UPA, the actual award of contracts took place only in the first year of the NDA government. The delay arose because there were seven different railway Ministers in the five years of UPA 2, to say nothing of changes in the Chairman of the Railway Board and Financial Commissioners!

The effort to develop infrastructure through PPPs was not without problems. Delays in land acquisition and forest clearances were major problems. These problems would have arisen whether the project was a PPP or not, but the involvement of a private party could actually make it more difficult to get clearances because officials were less willing to give clearances to a private party than to the government. Besides, these project had a long life and the concession agreements had to cover a period of thirty years or so. No concession agreement can anticipate all the problems that might arise in such a long period, and it becomes necessary to modify the terms of the agreement to take care of these problems. However, private partners complained that officials were very reluctant to adjust a particular provision in favour of the private party as this may make them vulnerable to the charge of corruption.

These problems arose because state capacity was weak and needed to be greatly strengthened. This is a critical area for action for the next generation reforms that are often talked about.

Indo-US Nuclear Deal

One of the most important achievements of the UPA, for which little credit has been given to the UPA was the Indo-US nuclear deal concluded in late 2008. India had refused to sign the Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT) of 1968 because we regarded it as an unfair treaty which allowed the five nuclear powers at the time (the US, the USSR, thed UK, France and China) to have nuclear weapons while prohibiting all others from having them. Following India's first nuclear test in 1974, the nuclear powers set up the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) which banned nuclear co-operation, even for purely civil nuclear activity, with any country that had not signed the NPT.

Manmohan Singh had long viewed the discipline imposed by the NPT as "nuclear apartheid". He met President George W Bush on the sidelines of visit to the UN General Assembly in 2004 and an official visit to Washington was scheduled for June 2005. As part of the preparations for this visit, the US signalled that they were keen to explore ways of pursuing civil nuclear co-operation with India, without India having to sign the NPT.

The solution that finally emerged was that we agreed to separate our nuclear reactors into civil and non-civil reactors. The civil reactors would be placed under full IAEA safeguards and NSG would agree to allow full nuclear co-operation in terms of supply of material including fuel and also technology. Non-civil reactors would not be eligible for such co-operation and material produced in these reactors could be freely used by India for its weapons development.

The separation was the subject of intense negotiations. The US side, under pressure from the strong non-proliferation lobby, wanted to minimise the number of non- civil reactors. In the end, it was agreed that 22 reactors would be placed under full safeguards and eight kept out. Nuclear material produced by unsafeguarded reactors could be freely used by India for its weapons development programme.

To operationalise the agreement, it was necessary for the NSG to grant an India specific exemption that would allow any NSG member to undertake nuclear cooperation with India for civil reactors under full safeguards. The US offered that they would "persuade" the NSG to do so, and they did.

There was opposition from many quarters at home. The BJP opposed the deal even though the move was a logical extension of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's effort to rebuild India- US relationships after the 1998 test. The Left opposed it because of their traditional distrust of the US. The Department of Atomic Energy was concerned that the government might come under pressure from the US to buy US reactors, thus reducing the orders for domestic reactors. Sections of the Congress party were also uncomfortable, partly because of traditional suspicions of the United States, but also a concern that withdrawal of Left support would make the government vulnerable in Parliament.

Sonia Gandhi was understandably worried about the Congress party's concerns and she raised these with Manmohan Singh. He explained to her that the deal was fully in the national interest and this could be explained to the public and to parliament. He also said he would have to resign if he was not allowed to push ahead with the deal. To Mrs Gandhi's credit, she allowed him to proceed, ensuring Congress party support.

Manmohan Singh sought a vote of confidence from the House authorising him to proceed with signing the deal. The Left voted against the government, as they had said they would, but Manmohan Singh was able to get support from the Samajwadi Party by getting former President Abdul Kalam to speak to Mulayam Singh explaining the importance of the deal. President Kalam's intervention was decisive. The nuclear deal stands as a convincing indication of his firmness in pushing for something that he thought was right and for which he had worked assiduously. The episode also testified eloquently to his skill in political management - a capacity that many who viewed him primarily as a technocrat, seriously underestimated.

The Indo-US deal was later criticised in India as a "wasted effort" because no US nuclear reactors were actually put up. This missed the point that the importance of the deal did not lie in whether it would facilitate our getting reactors from the US. It lay in the fact that the NSG exemption allowed us to co-operate with any NSG member on all forms of civil nuclear trade, something we were denied earlier. In fact, we were not even able to import uranium to run our existing reactors at full capacity.

The deal was also an essential step for expanding the defence and security relationship with the US in many other dimensions, which the NDA government under Prime Minister Modi has been able to push. None of which would have been possible without the NSG exemption.

The government has recently set a target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047 and the sector has been opened up for private investment with up to 49 per cent FDI. This is an important initiative, especially in view of the need to de fossilise electric generation. The NSG exemption under the nuclear deal will be critical as the government finalises collaborations in this area.

Aadhaar and Digital Public Infrastructure

The election of 2009 gave the UPA a renewed mandate, with the Congress party increasing its representation in the Lok Sabha from 142 to 223 seats. One of Manmohan Singh's first initiatives was to bring Nandan Nilekani into the government and entrust him with managing the unique national identity project. Since the project was located in the Planning Commission, I had a ring side view of what happened.

I thought the idea of bringing in Nandan was a very positive development and his willingness to move out of a prime private sector position running Infosys, was also very positive. Nandan hit the ground running. Instead of viewing the project as issuing an identity card with a smart chip, it was re-envisaged as a unique 12-digit number with biometrics such as fingerprints and retina scans, all stored in a central data base. Digital transmission of bio-metrics to the Unique Identity Authority would allow remote certification of identity. The unique ID was named Aadhaar, which means foundation in Hindi. The RBI was persuaded to allow Aadhaar to be accepted as the sole KYC for "no frills" accounts. Coverage expanded to several hundred million before the end of UPA 2 and a start was made with direct benefit transfers in areas where coverage was adequate.

The BJP had opposed Aadhaar while in Opposition, and when the government changed in 2014, there was concern that the new government may slow down expansion. Nandan, who had just stood as a Congress candidate from Bengaluru and lost to a BJP stalwart, sought a meeting with the new Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to brief him about the potential benefits of Aadhaar. Although he had just contested the election from the other side, he was given time to meet the new Prime Minister. Fortunately, he was able to persuade him of the potential value of Aadhaar, and get his full backing for the project. Coverage expanded rapidly and became virtually universal by 2024.

Aadhaar has become a critical element of India's digital public infrastructure. It represents the middle letter "A" in the so-called JAM Trinity. The introduction of digi-lockers in 2015 allows safe storage of essential documents, available for transmittal to anyone when needed. The introduction of UPI in 2016 has greatly facilitated payments using mobile phones. This infrastructure allows much expanded financial inclusion and also other efficiencies. This digital infrastructure is today viewed as one of the major positive features that could help India transit to high income status by 2047.

The Aadhaar story illustrates how institutional development takes time and typically spills over successive governments. The expansion of mobile telephony and internet access - which were essential preconditions - began under the Narasimha Rao government when mobile telephony was opened to the private sector. The Vajpayee government had to resolve a problem created by unduly high bids for telecom licenses, which had to be renegotiated if the industry was not to collapse. The real expansion of mobile telephony finally boomed under the UPA. The first direct benefit transfers were also initiated by the UPA, but this was greatly expanded under the NDA.

Fighting Corruption

The last three years of the UPA saw the government overwhelmed by allegations of corruption which blotted an otherwise solid record of achievement. It is ironic that they should have arisen during Manmohan Singh's prime-ministership, considering that he was a person with an impeccable record of personal probity which was not challenged by anybody.

Corruption was not something that emerged suddenly under the UPA. It had long been a matter of concern in India, as indeed in most countries. More than a decade earlier, in 1997, Prime Minister Inder Gujral, had used his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort to draw attention to the problem. He said corruption was corroding the very foundations of democracy and development, and had called on people to take up the fight against corruption directly.

Public concern about corruption continued to intensify, fed by reports about the growing number legislators, especially at the state level, who had criminal records, and also multiple reports on cases of corruption in state governments under different political parties. The issue surfaced in the UPA period through two parallel streams. One was a movement to establish a lokpal (ombudsman) at the central and state government levels, to whom members of the public could complain directly. The other was on account of allegations of corruption in three specific cases: The Commonwealth Games, the allocation of 2G spectrum in 2008, and allocations of coal mining blocks.

The push to establish a lokpal reflected widespread disillusionment with the existing system in which complaints could be made to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), which would then take follow up action. The CVC was not seen as sufficiently independent, it had no independent investigative capacity, relying on the CBI for investigation, and the CBI was seen as an instrument of the central government. Besides, the CVC could only recommend prosecution to the government. Civil society wanted a more independent body, empowered to investigate and also initiate prosecution.

The UPA had established the Second Administrative Reforms Commission, which considered the matter and recommended that the government should establish a lokpal to handle high level complaints, including against the prime minister and cabinet ministers. A group of ministers was set up to prepare a draft Bill. Civil society, in the form of the India Against Corruption (IAC) group, had its own views and was critical of the official proposals. The government agreed to discuss the provisions in the draft Bill with civil society representatives- itself an important and unprecedented concession - and the official draft was modified in some respects. The Lokpal Act was finally passed in 2013, and a parallel Whistleblowers Protection Act was passed in 2014 as a supporting legislation which would make it easier for the lokpal to obtain information.

Unfortunately, civil society representatives, after pushing for these laws, did not see the outcome as progress. They derided the Lokpal a "Jokepal" and what could have been seen as a first step in building an important institution was effectively ignored. As it happened, the institution took time to get established. The first appointments were made only in 2019, and the institution remains inadequately staffed.

Meanwhile, the three specific cases mentioned above, on each of which there was a CAG report, moved to centre stage. It is not possible to go into the issues raised in each case in detail, but let me focus on the 2 G allocation to illustrate the issues.

The CAG report brought out many issues indicating the lack of transparency and arbitrariness in the allocation process, all of which deserved careful consideration. However, the reason it became the centre of public attention was mainly because the report suggested massive financial corruption. This depended critically on some questionable assumptions made by the CAG.

The problem related to the price at which 2G spectrum would be allocated. The Ministry of Telecommunications wanted to go by the recommendations of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), viz the remaining 2G spectrum be allocated at the same fixed price at which earlier spectrum was allocated, and all 3G spectrum should be auctioned. The Ministry of Finance initially suggested an auction, or at least a higher price than the price "discovered" in 2001 at which allocations had been made until then. The CAG took the view that departing from the Finance Ministry's initial view on 2G pricing made the allocation contrary to policy. This was incorrect because the policy approved by the Vajpayee cabinet was that pricing would be settled by the two ministers. This is what happened: the alternatives were discussed between the two ministers and the finance minister finally agreed with the Telecommunications Minister. This was conveyed to the Prime Minister who said in Parliament that he had agreed.

The CAG is not supposed to question policy, only the manner of implementation. However, the CAG report went on to estimate the "hypothetical" loss of revenue to the exchequer based on assumptions of alternative prices that could have been charged. The largest of these estimates was a huge figure of Rs 1.76 lakh crore. This dominated the headlines, with one newspaper actually running a headline indicating it in full form as "Rs 176000000000000", which spread across the whole page!

The CAG report did not allege that this was the amount siphoned out. It only called it "hypothetical revenue loss" but the Press had a field day presenting it as a scam, and suspicions of rampant corruption became widespread.

Looking back, several points are worth noting.

First, the substantive question whether revenue maximisation should be the only goal of policy in pricing of a public good was never actually discussed. The CAG report took this as self-evident, but there was considerable literature arguing the contrary. This point was made by Kapil Sibal, who succeeded A Raja as Telecom Minister, and also by the Prime Minister, but it was never picked up in the public debate.

Second, the CAG departed from the normal procedure which was to submit the report and let it be discussed in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The PAC is the forum where the report is examined and the views of the departments concerned are ascertained. By pre-empting this process and holding a press conference before the PAC had examined the report the CAG effectively sensationalised the issue. As it happened, the PAC process was never completed, because the Chairman of the PAC (traditionally a senior member of the Opposition) prepared a draft report, but that draft was rejected by the members on the grounds that it was biased!

The process was further derailed by demanding the establishment of a Joint Parliamentary Committee. This was finally agreed to, but the JPC submitted a report only in 2013. The report exonerated the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, but criticised the Minister of Telecommunications. In any case, it was rejected by the JPC members from the both the Left and the BJP, which submitted notes of dissent.

While the parliamentary process got nowhere, the judicial process did move forward. The Supreme Court decided to hear complaints against the 2G allocation. It cancelled all the 122 2G licences given and directed that they be allocated by auctions. In cancelling the licences, the court made it clear that they were not taking any stand on the issue of corruption since that was being examined separately by the CBI.

The wholesale cancellation of 122 licences did create problems vis a vis genuine investors. However, the government decided to abide by this decision and auction the spectrum as directed. However, it also made a Presidential reference to the Supreme Court asking whether auctioning must always be the only way of allocating resources? On this issue, a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court opined that there was no presumption that auctioning was the best way in all situations: the government could choose other ways also, but whatever the method chosen, it should be fair.

As the 2G controversy was raging, I had an opportunity to discuss the matter with Manmohan Singh. I suggested to him that the government was not coming out good and it needed to make its case more clearly. He explained to me patiently that he had made the government's position clear, via the statements I have mentioned. He had also clearly said that if the law would determine whether there was wrongdoing and those responsible would be punished.

The law was indeed given free reign. The minister concerned was A Raja was from the DMK, which was a major constituent of the coalition. Once the CBI found there was a prima facie case, Manmohan Singh explained to the DMK leadership that the minister would have to resign and face trial. Raja resigned on November 14, 2010, and was arrested by the CBI on February 2, 2011. The trial began in April 2011.

Had the judicial process been quick, one could have imagined an early closure in the public perception that corruption was rampant and unpunished. In actuality, process took six and a half years and the judgement was delivered only towards the end of 2017. This was more than three years after the term of the UPA was over!

Special Judge OP Saini, delivering the judgement, observed that "The prosecution has miserably failed to prove its case and all accused are acquitted." This decision was appealed very quickly by the CBI in 2018, but the appeal was admitted only in 2024 by a single judge Bench of the high court. The court observed some aspects of the judgment merited a reconsideration. In other words, the matter remains unresolved, and there is no saying when it will finally be resolved.

The lesson to be drawn from this experience is that allegations of corruption have to be handled much more speedily to reassure the public that corruption will not go unpunished. Parliament cannot provide a solution because in any parliamentary process the government majority can ensure that its view will prevail, leaving the opposition to claim political bias. The judicial process is also ineffective because it takes too long. The only solution is a political process of managing public opinion. The UPA in retrospect did not manage public perception well, but it is also not clear what they could have done.

The root of the problem of corruption is the fact that elections are an expensive activity and efforts to limit the expenditure on elections are ineffective because even if party funding is monitored and controlled, there is no way that funding by supporters or groups can be controlled. If politics requires funds and if those funds have to be raised outside the legally permitted process, corruption is bound to flourish. This is not just a problem in India. There are concerns expressed in the US that the dependence of democracy on huge funding is giving disproportionate influence over politics to those who can mobilise such funds.

The story of the Commonwealth Games and the coal mines allocation is similar. It would take too long to recount the main issues but interested readers can get my views from Chapter 17 of my book, 'Backstage'. There is no doubt that these allegations cast a shadow on the last three years of UPA and while there may not have been evidentiary basis for much of what was alleged, in politics it is the impression created that matters and in this area the UPA was simply not as nimble as the opposition.

Civil society push for improved governance

The UPA period saw civil society organisations mushrooming, creating a new constituency for institutions that would support improved governance. The establishment of a lokpal, discussed above, was one example of such an institution, though as I have mentioned, it has yet to live up to expectations.

Strengthening access to information on government decisions which affect the individual or groups of individuals was another major concern of civil society. The Right to Information Act 2005 was a landmark step in this context. It led to the creation of Public Information Officers in each ministry/department specifically charged with responding to requests for information within 30 days. It also established a central information commission to deal with complaints of non-compliance. It is difficult to judge how effective this will prove to be, but the institution is functioning and hopefully it will gain in strength.

Civil society was also keen to convert welfare benefits under existing government schemes into legal rights guaranteed by law. The Right to Education Act 2005, the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 and the National Food Security Act 2013 are examples of such initiatives. While the objective in all these cases were commendable, I am not sure that the establishment of legal rights actually helps ensure delivery of the relevant benefits. Building effective state capacity with a voice for the poor to encourage better performance is probably more important than legislating rights in an environment where enforcing rights is very difficult.

Another area where civil society pressure led to action was in land acquisition for development projects. This was earlier being done under the colonial era Land Acquisition Act of 1894 which allowed the state to assert eminent domain to acquire land for so called public purposes. The earlier law undoubtedly needed change. The definition of "public purpose" was vague and could be stretched to include any public sector project, or even private sector projects in critical sectors. The extent of compensation provided was also too low. The UPA brought in a new Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act. However, while the new law was an improvement in some respects, there were many complaints from industry that it made acquisition of land very difficult, even for genuine development projects.

Land remains a problem area. It is worth noting that the successor NDA government tried to amend the law to deal with some of the problems, but this ran into strong political opposition. There is in my view a need for streamlining the law, but it will have to involve extensive outreach and consultation to build a broader understanding of the need for change.

Missed opportunities

Finally, any assessment of the UPA governments under Manmohan Singh must consider whether there were missed opportunities, ie areas where it failed to do things which would have accelerated India's growth momentum. India is still at the lower end of the middle income group of countries and there are many things that need to be done, but realistically they will only be done over time. Identifying something as a missed opportunity implies that it could have been done politically, but the opportunity was missed.

I can think of three areas where I wish more could have been done, though it would have required deft political management.

The first relates to the pace of opening to foreign trade. Reducing import duties was a key component of the 1991 reforms and Manmohan Singh as Finance Minister had stated that the aim was to bring it down to levels prevailing in comparable developing economies. P Chidambaram as Finance Minister of the United Front made this more specific in terms of levels prevailing in East Asia and this formulation was repeated by the Vajpayee government. Duties were reduced over time, but much less than targeted. The UPA could have done more to catch up. It did initiate steps to join the RCEP, as part of a Look East strategy, but it was not able to close this deal.

The successor NDA government reversed the duty reduction process after 2017. It continued to negotiate the RCEP, but walked out at the last minute. However, the recent inking of the FTAs with the UK and the EU and the possibility of a bilateral trade deal with the US are positive developments. They come at a time when global trade prospects are highly uncertain and it is difficult to predict what will happen and also how policy should be shape.

The UPA could also have done more on the FDI. It had a very supportive policy on foreign direct investment and FDI flows expanded strongly in the UPA period. However, it was not able to reduce restrictions in insurance. The sector was first opened up to private sector participation in 2000 by the NDA government under Prime Minister Vajpayee, with the percentage of foreign equity limited to 26 per cent. The UPA tried to raise this percentage, but could not get the support of the BJP in Parliament. Interestingly, the successor NDA government under Prime Minister Modi raised it to 49 per cent in 2015, then 74 per cent in 2021, and finally 100 per cent in 2025 (subject to some restrictions). It is interesting that changes that seem intensely political at one stage, can be pushed through later.

The UPA also started the process of liberalising FDI in retail. This was a sensitive area because small retailers (kirana stores) were totally opposed to allowing department stores to open shop in India, fearing they would be wiped out. Interestingly, there was no bar on domestically owned department stores, but the fear was that department stores, funded by well-heeled foreign investors, would eat into the market share of the domestic retail industry.

The NDA government under Vajpayee had already allowed FDI in the whole sale segment, on the grounds that it provided an opportunity for small shop keepers to obtain supplies. The UPA extended this in 2006 by allowing FDI in single-brand retail stores, which sold only their own branded products, eg Marks and Spencer's, or Nike, subject to an FDI equity limit of 51 per cent. In 2012, the limit was increased to 100 per cent, but made subject to 30 per cent local sourcing from Indian SMEs. Finally, FDI was allowed for multi brand retail up to 51 per cent, but as this was opposed by the Trinamul Maanila Congress (which was a constituent of the UPA). The permission was, therefore, made subject to state government approval. It was a complicated arrangement, but interestingly a lot of marketing of foreign goods took place through Amazon, which was allowed to operate since it was e-commerce.

The most important area where I feel the UPA could have done more was in privatisation. All governments from 1991 onwards have stayed away from outright privatisation, even for loss-making units. The Atal Bihari government had said they would get out of all but a few strategic areas, and they did privatise some units, but it remained limited. A controversy in connection with the privatisation of Centaur Hotels led to a loss of momentum. The UPA did nothing in this area. The importance of the Left is one reason, but this is also an area where the Congress party has a long pro-public sector tradition.

As the 2019 election approached, Manmohan Singh announced that he would not be available to serve in any government position, even if the Congress came back to power. He was 81 years old at that time and his announcement was interpreted at the time as encouraging the Congress party to go into the next election under a new leader. As it happened, the election was won by a resurgent BJP, led by Narendra Modi.

Manmohan Singh continued as a member of the Rajya Sabha. As a respected senior leader of the Opposition, he spoke rarely, but when he did speak on important issues, he spoke firmly and was listened to with respect. In one of his last press conferences as Prime Minister, he said that history would be kinder to him than the press of his day. That has already proved true. He is remembered with affection and admiration for his historic contribution to the country's development in dismantling the license raj which had long held the economy back from its full capability.

I believe he also built on this further during his time as Prime Minister, putting India on a new growth path. Younger people in India today are understandably enthused by the possibility that India could, by 2047, join the ranks of what are today called high-income countries. This is possible, but it will require very determined effort to implement well-designed economic reforms in a number of areas. And we have to do this at a time when the world is changing. The global geopolitical order has changed, and with it the geo-economic order is also changing. There are also new threats. Climate change is a major threat which will impact India more than many other countries. We are also facing foundational technological change at an unprecedented pace.

As we deal with these new challenges, we would do well to learn from Manmohan Singh's approach to policymaking, which was characterised by an openness to new ideas and a willingness to seek out those who have a different view. I would like to close this lecture with an anecdote which reflects this openness to criticism. In April 2012, my late wife Isher had organised a function in Vigyan Bhavan to release an updated version of the 1998 festschrift in his honour, which she had edited with Ian Little, who was Manmohan's thesis supervisor at Oxford.

Isher asked Manmohan Singh to be the guest of honour and release the updated edition, but she also warned him that since the economy was slowing down and talk of "policy paralysis" was widespread, some of the speakers might be critical that the government was not doing enough to deal with these problems. Manmohan Singh agreed to release the book and listen to the speeches, but he said he would not make a speech.

The function had a star-studded audience. The first two speakers, TN Ninan and D Subba Rao, mentioned that there was need to revive the momentum of reforms. The third speaker was Professor Raghuram Rajan, who had flown in from Chicago. Rajan made a no-holds-barred speech. He began by complimenting Manmohan Singh for the reforms that he had initiated in 1991, which he believed had achieved a great deal, but he went to say that things were going wrong, and he warned him that his legacy would be at risk if corrective actions were not taken.

I have mentioned in my book 'Backstage' that it says something about Manmohan Singh that despite his very critical speech, four months later' Raghuram Rajan was appointed Chief Economic Adviser in the Finance Ministry. Isher pointed out to me that Manmohan Singh was only living up to the well-known doha from Sant Kabir which says:

'Nindak niyare rakhiye, aangan kuti chawai,

Bin pani, sabun bina, nirmal kare subhai.'

(Keep your critic close to you, sheltering him in your courtyard.

Without soap and water, he will cleanse your character).

As we gear up to navigate the uncharted and turbulent waters in the years ahead, we will need to have an open approach, constantly subjecting our policies to constructive criticism, to see what is working and what is not. Manmohan Singh's life and work has much to teach us in these areas.