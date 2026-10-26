The line that made me Haryanvi

I was three when they drew a new, circuitous line on the map of India. Three years, two months and one day, the way children count their age, knowing what we later learn to forget: that every day matters. That one did. On November 1, 1966, my parents joyfully told me we were Haryanvis now. I took it as a child takes a gift, without asking where it came from. Much later I understood: they had helped make it.

Haryana Day and Punjab Day fall on the same date, like twins raised in different houses. Every Haryanvi reads the news of Punjab the way one reads news of an elder brother: with inborn affection, some pain and a small private pride.

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Yes, pride, because the younger one was not supposed to make it. Haryana was the dry, dusty lesser half, with hardly any manufacturing, roads, canals or money. Learned people said it would collapse within a couple of years, with its government failing to pay its employees.

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The line was based on the 1961 Census, whose returns would decide the future address of every village and town in the plains of East Punjab. When the enumerator came, my parents, migrants from West Punjab, gave Hindi as their mother tongue. It was a lie, told with love, as a vote for a state that did not yet exist.

When Haryana was born, I had just started at a private school in Ambala City where everyone spoke Punjabi. Soon after, the textbooks arrived in Hindi, a language my teachers and I learnt together. Later, English became the medium of instruction in my college. For years, answering every question took three mental steps: think it through in Punjabi, frame it in Hindi, then write it in English. The exam was still three hours.

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Meanwhile, my father kept reading his Urdu daily, the Hind Samachar, as he rose from soldier to naib subedar in the Army. My mother recited her Sanskrit texts while bringing up two sons. So, I grew up embracing five languages in four scripts, with their literatures.

With no sister, I took to sharing my mother's daily chores, and learnt there a precious gentleness. We were poor, and so was Haryana. From March 1977, aged 13 and not yet a matriculate, I taught mathematics in the primary section of my own high school for three months, at Rs 250 a month. This was, I now think, a small version of what the whole state was doing: working hard before it was ready, because there was no other way.

During later stints of teaching in a girls' high school and a college, I learnt what fire burns in young people's bellies to become somebody. Then came the Railways, the IPS and the IAS in the Haryana cadre.

In my field postings, development was not a word but something I did, or got done, in towns and villages from Kosli, where I began as a subdivisional magistrate, to Rohtak, where I was deputy commissioner a decade later. Every day brought opportunities to help others, reduce suffering, solve problems and pick up the local lingo; I never let one pass.

At the state headquarters, I learnt the other half: a state is built file by file, by ideas penned and signed by people trained to remain faceless. One such idea, in 1994, was Apni Beti Apna Dhan, a small investment in every newborn girl. The roots of that idea lay in my only sister, born before me, who had not lived beyond a few months.

I was fortunate to serve as Director, Public Relations, under chief ministers Bansi Lal and Om Prakash Chautala, and later, in the offices of Manohar Lal Khattar and Nayab Singh Saini. Those years taught me the lesson of Caesar's wife: a government's decisions must not only be good for people but also be seen to be so.

Four years as commissioner of the Faridabad and Gurugram (then Gurgaon) municipal corporations showed me the gaps between the view from the top and the street-level reality up close.

In 2025-26, Haryana's per capita income at current prices was an estimated Rs 3.96 lakh; Punjab's was about Rs 2.31 lakh. The state that was expected to collapse, now has an economy one and a half times that of the state it was carved from.

I say this without gloating. Punjab paid for feeding and defending the country with its soil, its water and a dark decade. Haryana was more or less spared. When Punjab stumbles, Haryana should offer a hand, not a comparison chart.

I must also turn the mirror around. Our sex ratio was so poor that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Panipat in 2015 to launch the national Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign. It has since improved, but is still low. Our groundwater and air quality are worsening alarmingly. We can grow rich and still fail to grow wise.

What troubles me most is the fate of some of our strongest young people. Haryana gives India more than its share of sportspersons and soldiers. Yet some are drifting into gangs and drugs. This despair is old.

At 18, I excelled in the written test for a forest ranger's post, only to be rejected at the interview and advised to try for the Indian Forest Service. For three decades, few young Haryanvis believed a government job could come without 'an approach'. Happily, merit-based recruitment since 2015 is restoring that faith.

So, what do I wish my state on its birthday? That it stays restless, and never forgets it was once the underdog. And that it learns to tend its young as carefully as Kuru, in the Vamana Purana, once tended the fields of Kurukshetra. What they need most is steadiness of mind and heart.

I hope to work on this through a newly formed foundation that we are calling PRAAN, beginning with students. It would be my first lesson again: the teacher and the taught learning a new language, late and together.

On November 1, when Haryana marks its diamond jubilee, I will be 63 years, two months and one-day old. My parents chose my identity on a census form. Across a lifetime, from classrooms to the World Bank's board, where I represented India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan in 2020-23, I have chosen it again every day since. That line on the map has become a home.

Rajesh Khullar is Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Haryana