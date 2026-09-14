The long journey from Naxalbari to ‘Dimagi Naxals’

STRIKING two birds with one arrow in his Independence-Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began by crediting himself with eliminating Naxals. He then expanded his earlier formulation of 'Urban Naxals', referring to Marxists and intellectuals, with a new coinage, 'Dimagi Naxal', to indicate the entrenchment of people with a Naxal mindset in society and government.

He said that people with Maoist and terrorist mindsets ('aatankwadi soch') were entrenched in the government for years and influenced and even shaped policies.

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While not defining 'Dimagi Naxal', he said that such people were still looking for ways to cause violence and anarchy. He appeared to be aiming at intellectuals, leftists, liberal thinkers, etc. The brains of 'urban Naxals' of yore were given a fresh darker red paint.

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It is not clear whether this new jumla was coined by the Prime Minister himself or given to him by advisers who lack intellectual breadth.

A simplistic characterisation of a movement that has been branded as Marxist, Maoist, terrorist, etc reflects a lack of critical understanding of its history, the intellectual support for it, as well as the sufferings of the poor. Its violent tool has more than once been tackled with political and policy wisdom. The Manmohan Singh government attempted to develop an understanding and his initiatives went beyond 'Operation Green Hunt', with the roping in of the erstwhile Planning Commission.

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Naxalbari village in Darjeeling district, West Bengal, gave the nomenclature Naxal. It arose from the five years of the movement's experiment with revolution in Telangana. The Communist Party of India, established in Kanpur in 1926, took up the cause of peasants who had been exploited in the region by doras and deshmukhs (landlords).

Not only was the produce from their lands expropriated, even their women were exploited with impunity. The CPI organised them into armed squads in 1946 and liberated them economically from the clutches of the doras in four years.

Even as the first experiment with the Marxist revolution was partially successful, the post-Independence democratic reverberations looked for a way out from the Marxist-Maoist politics. Going beyond the police and army action to tame them, the government requested Gandhi's disciple Acharya Vinoba Bhave to seek a peaceful solution to the violence.

He went from village to village. On April 18, 1951, during his interactions in Pochampally, the landless families asked for 80 acres of land. He turned to local landlords and an offer of 100 acres was made, giving birth to the Bhoodan (gift of land) movement. As a result, the Telangana movement began losing its appeal.

From there, the uprooted Marxists moved to West Bengal, where Maoist leaders like Kanu Sanyal and Charu Majumdar organised peasants who were being exploited by jotedars (landlords). Since the produce of their land had been extracted forcibly, they attacked the local granary with bows and arrows on May 24, 1967. Police inspector Sonam Wangdi was killed in the attack. The police shot down 11 peasants the next day.

The Naxalbari movement was born 16 years after the first Marxist revolutionary movement had begun to fade. However, aside from the repression of the Siddharth Shankar Ray government since 1972, the land reforms by Ajoy Mukherjee's government brought Naxalism to an end in West Bengal.

The complexities of the Srikakulam movement (1967-1969) led by Vempatapu Satyanarayana and the later movements in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh deserve closer examination.

While the former movement was suppressed, the latter ones became violent as they got organised in leader-centric dalams (squads) that used guerrilla tactics, which were difficult to tackle by the police. Their fratricides were also brutal. Andhra Pradesh showed the way by raising Greyhounds, which led to the CRPF's CoBRA.

While sides suffered casualties, the police suffered more. The Maoists became more violent to create a safe haven and obstruct any development in the areas that they had 'liberated', mostly in resource-rich forests. There were two notable points: first, the concentration of the Naxal movement and natural-resource map coincided; and second, with intense counter-terror action, the Naxal leadership began to weaken in 2010.

The government encouraged Mahendra Karma's counter-Naxal Salwa Judum. Salwa Judum was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2011 at the appeal of 'Dimagi Naxals' since this counter-Naxal group had turned against communities it was to protect. He was killed on May 25, 2013, in a blast.

Notably, in May 2006, the Manmohan Singh government (which is being targeted with ‘dimagi Naxal’ nomenclature) appointed an Expert Group of the Planning Commission to study 'Developmental Challenges in Extremist Affected Areas'.

The group concluded the study in March, 2008. It’s report said, “There is no denying that what goes on in the name of 'naxalism' is to a large extent a product of collective failure to assure to different segments of society their basic entitlements under the Constitution and other protective legislation. There is no denying that the nation is now caught in a vicious circle of violence and counter-violence.

Only a commitment of the nation on an unprecedented scale can shape a future compatible with the ideal enshrined in the Preamble to the Constitution, and the rights and entitlements incorporated in the parts of Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles of State Policy and Duties of the Citizen of the Constitution.”

Without flexing muscle for eliminating (read killing) those who lean towards Marxism-Maoism, the Manmohan Singh government leaned on 'Dimagi Naxals' to create conditions for a better living for the poor and ensure their rights, such as rights over forest produce and minerals available in and around their habitat.

With the surrender and neutralisation of the Naxals, infrastructure projects stalled due to their resistance began picking up pace. But the current policy of 'elimination' is silent about the road ahead. Importantly, friends of the NDA government are lurking, with an eye on exploiting the rich natural resources of the regions.