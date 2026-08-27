The missing military-political synergy

A recent article by Air Marshal Nambiar, former AOC-in-C of Eastern and Western Air Commands, and the hero of the Kargil war prompted a lot of discussion in defence circles. The Air Marshal's contention was simple — with glaring deficiencies, especially in the India Air Force, it is unwise to set up new organisational structures as part of theaterisation, which would further suck up resources.

Advertisement

Admiral Arun Prakash, former Chief of Naval Staff was amongst the prominent commentators who reacted, and labelled it a ‘failure’ of the two Chiefs of Defence Staff’ gone by. Comments by many other senior veterans followed, the general tone and tenor of which was one of exasperation that such views that went against the declared intent to theaterise, were still being voiced. Most unfortunately, the actual arguments offered were not critiqued and refuted rationally.

Advertisement

And that, effectively sums up India’s theaterisation journey thus far. It is an idea, that has come to be formally accepted by the government, and committed to, but yet, means different things to different people. The root cause of this dissonance, and the resulting acrimony between stakeholders is the lack of a holistic, exhaustive debate prior to the decision. The ‘what’ in general terms was publicly accepted, even before the ‘why and how’ could be debated at length behind closed doors.

Advertisement

This lack of a comprehensive consultative process with a detailed study, discussions, and debate that first clarifies the problem, before the process of looking for a solution starts has reduced the entire reforms process to a marquee ‘event’ of theaterisation, rather than the much more transformative and wide-ranging reforms ‘process’ of jointness.

But before one theorises as to what could be a better way of going about it, it is important to understand the major stakeholders who are key to India’s higher defence management. There are three major groups who will shape India’s higher defence management and any reforms thereto. The first is, the political class, of which the political leadership, comprising the Prime Minister the Raksha Mantri and possibly other members of the Cabinet Committee on Security as well as the National Security Adviser is the segment of relevance.

Advertisement

Then there is the civil bureaucracy, and to be more specific, the civil servants occupying positions of importance in the relevant departments of the Ministry of Defence, the PMO, the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), and to some extent, the intelligence organisations. The third group is the military leadership comprising senior leadership of the three armed forces.

Between these three groups, are available all the necessary qualities for higher defence management. Unfortunately, none of the groups is fully equipped to do it all by itself.

The political leadership, particularly the individuals that come to occupy the critical apex positions, are usually extremely sharp, perceptive, and clearly in touch with the pulse of the nation. Cutting across party lines, India’s apex political leaders have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to take big decisions in matters of national security. Clear political mandates and instructions have played an outsized role in all of India’s military successes thus far, with the only debacle being the exception that proves the rule. But, deep knowledge of defence matters is lacking on the whole. Further, India’s polity has a tradition of infrequent and episodic interactions of apex political leadership with the military leadership. Acceptance of the military as a tool of statecraft, is something of a work in progress.

India is perhaps the only democracy where an unelected executive has such sweeping powers. As a result, the senior bureaucracy possesses a wealth of organisational experience in navigating the maze of government structures, laws, rules, regulations and procedures. Its knowledge base spans across subjects as diverse as public finance, civil works, law and order, education, industry, commerce and so on. Except Defence. Being a central subject, the first time a bureaucrat deals with this subject is when he arrives on posting to the MoD.

But if even within the leadership of the three services, there is a lack of common understanding, to expect a bureaucrat to have the necessary understanding is a tad unrealistic. And yet, the AOBR (Allocation of Business Rules) places the responsibility of defence of India on the Department of Defence, that is headed by the Defence Secretary.

The military leadership possesses a great depth of operational knowledge and wisdom. But it is a reality that today’s top military leaders have served through a period where jointness was absent for the most part in their respective services. That also includes premier joint training institutions that are supposed to epitomise jointness in thought and doctrine. The Wellington Experience: A Study of Attitudes and Values Within the Indian Army, was a book published by the Stimson Centre based on the experiences of US officers who attended DSSC Wellington from 1979-2017. It reads like a stinging critique especially on the degree of jointness in the Indian military.

The only way in which these three stakeholder groups (the political leadership, the bureaucracy and the military leadership) can deliver a future-ready model to India, that is free from the limitations they have individually, is if a consultative process is followed.

A school of thought is clamouring for India’s ‘Goldwater-Nichols’ moment with the political leadership ‘shoving reforms down military throats’ by legislative means. The Goldwater-Nichols reforms in the US did not happen in isolation. They were the result of deep and consistent engagement between the political class and the military with both the Senator Goldwater and Congressman Nichols themselves being veterans. The reforms were thus based on a lot of institutional and individual wisdom, and not an ad hoc solution pulled out of a hat. The Indian process needs to follow a similar example.

The solution is not to cut out the military from this process, but on the contrary, for the political leadership to reach out and engage on a sustained, continuous and long-term basis for this specific task. Whether it be the Raksha Mantri, the Minister of State, the National Security Advisor, or possibly a few chosen MPs, but a permanent political presence in a high-powered committee that brings together the three stakeholder groups is essential.

The biggest obstacle is the traditional reticence by the political class to engage directly with military matters. Whether it is because of the Krishna Menon factor, or just simply the reassurance that dealing through the bureaucracy brings, the Indian political class has usually engaged with the military, only on an ‘as required’ rather than on a continuous basis. The civil services’ reluctance to give up control over access to the political leadership, and the military leadership’s own ingrained service biases are the other two obstacles.

Gen Anil Chauhan, the previous CDS rightly recognised the need to introduce greater jointness within the military leadership, as a precursor to introducing a fundamental change to the defence management framework. A lot of positive change has been seen in that regard.

India’s Goldwater-Nichols do not need to make an arbitrary structure based on public commentary and pressures brought to bear by sundry lobbies. Instead, a sustained, long term (three to six months) consultative approach that would put all three stakeholder groups in the same room would be the surest way to breaking the deadlock. Once the political leadership has understood various dimensions of India’s military capability, and the military leadership has understood the strategic vision, and the precise problem to be solved, options will emerge. The bureaucracy would provide the foil of organisational knowledge. An institutionalised dialogue would provide necessary inputs for the best possible solution to then be chosen that would be militarily efficient, organisationally sound and politically suited for India’s future strategic challenges.