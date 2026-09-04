The Muslim ‘Kavad Yatra’

We often hear that bad habits catch on quickly. On the auspicious occasion of Eid-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet, I came across a procession: many flags, bearded men in skullcaps sitting on trucks, and na'ats (devotional poetry in praise of Prophet Muhammad) being played loudly.

This particular procession did not have a DJ, but I heard that in some places, there was dancing and DJ music as well. It made me wonder whether, slowly, we are seeing a Muslim version of the Kavad Yatra — not in terms of faith or tradition, of course, but in the manner of public display. Different uniforms, different songs and a different look, but increasingly, the same spectacle and the same inconvenience to the public.

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Many may argue that the comparison is unfair. The Kavad Yatra stretches over weeks and affects highways and cities on a much larger scale, whereas an Eid procession may last only three or four hours. That is certainly true. But does the duration change the basic principle?

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I have always been against religious processions on public roads that disrupt traffic and inconvenience ordinary people — whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian or followers of any other faith.

Faith should be celebrated. Religious traditions should be respected and preserved. But why must every celebration become a procession on public roads?

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Why cannot the faithful put up a tent in a designated place, play na'ats, hold religious programmes, distribute food to the poor and invite people to gather there? The occasion can still be celebrated with devotion, joy and dignity without blocking roads and disrupting the lives of thousands of people.

What worries me is this growing "they do it, so why shouldn't we?" syndrome. One community begins a particular form of public religious display. Others feel that they too must do the same. Gradually, devotion becomes a matter of showing numbers, noise and visibility. Religion begins to look less like a matter of faith and more like a competition.

I have felt the same way about the Kavad Yatra for many years. The tradition should certainly continue, but surely it can be organised in a manner that preserves both faith and public convenience.

For example, a few devotees from each village could be given the honour of collecting the holy water, perhaps by rotation each year. They could bring it back to their nearest Shiva temple, where the entire village could participate in a proper religious ceremony. The tradition would continue. The faith would remain. The community would still celebrate. But our roads and highways would not have to remain blocked for long durations.

This principle should apply equally to every religion. The question, therefore, is not whether the government should stop people from practising their faith. It should not. The real question is whether those in authority have the political will to regulate religious activity equally and fairly.

Do they have the courage to stop this politics of religious appeasement — whichever religion is involved?

Do they have the guts to say that no religion should be given the right to inconvenience the public simply because politicians are afraid of offending its followers?

Religious occasions deserve dignity, sobriety, reflection, charity and fellowship. They should not become an excuse for noise, traffic disruption, public inconvenience and competitive displays of religious strength.

India does not need less religion. It needs more respect — for religion, and equally, for the rights and convenience of fellow citizens. Perhaps the real test of faith is not how loudly we proclaim it on the streets, but how quietly and sincerely we practise it.

Saeed Shervani is a Muslim intellectual and ex-BSP politician