The Opposition steps up

IN the same week, this past week, that Narendra Modi celebrated 25 years of being in public office — first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and for the last 12 years as Prime Minister — Rahul Gandhi and his politics came of age.

In his trademark white T-shirt and khaki cargo pants, the Congress leader climbed up upon the yellow barricades every Dilliwali is intimately familiar with and waved the tiranga. His sister, Priyanka, stood next to him and waved it too. One day later, she lay down on the street with a copy of the Constitution on her chest, daring the cops to pick her up. They did.

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This is one of those weeks in Indian politics where the rough and tumble has found its way to the headlines and remained there. Noida’s Jewar airport is being renamed the Narendra Modi International Airport. The Delhi Police have not given permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold its march today, Saturday, to press for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. A Delhi High Court judge has told the Indian Youth Congress, which sought an urgent hearing on its plea to also hold a protest today, “what’s the hurry?” The hearing will now be held on Monday.

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The CJP has said it’s going ahead anyway, and wants to know why it’s being denied the right to protest, a right enshrined in the Constitution — Article 19(1)(a) gives you the right to assemble peacefully and without arms, Article 19(1)(c) allows citizens to voice their dissent, hold rallies and collectively raise issues, while Article 21 protects life and personal liberty, which has widely been interpreted as the right to express grievances peacefully and with dignity.

Delhi is being turned into a fortress. About 23,000 police personnel have been asked to protect the capital. Trains, including from Varanasi to Delhi, have been cancelled. Metro stations have been shut. Borders have been closed off.

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Question is, why is the Centre, seemingly and suddenly, panicking? It comfortably holds the reins of power and nobody can touch it for the next two-and-a-half years. Yogi Adityanath is unlikely going anywhere — even if the Samajwadi Party and the Congress were to form an alliance, Yogi’s BJP may be a tough wall to crack. As for Punjab, it’s too small to matter electorally, with only 13 Lok Sabha seats, even though Punjabi josh remains a resplendent bellwether of the mood.

There’s a one-word answer for this nervousness sweeping the heart of Delhi. Jobs. The government is keenly aware that it is on the back foot, perhaps for the first time in the 12 years it’s been in power, because it doesn’t fully have India’s young on its side.

To reiterate the statistics about India’s infamously famous GenZ — as much as 27% of the population, every fourth person in the country, is in the age group of 15-29 years; as much as 52%, one in two persons, is below the age of 30; and 65% of the 140-crore population is below the age of 35.

The NEET paper leaks and consequent trauma brought upon India’s aspirational twenty-somethings, in retrospect, may have been the tipping point of this shape-shifting nation — when everything seems futile and it’s not enough to have gone to India’s top colleges, not even enough for you to make the assertion, “tum jaante nahin mera baap kaun hai”; when the US and Canada are closing their doors in your faces — they want your money for the college education they give you, but they don’t want to give you jobs; and now, even the H-1B visa is out of bounds.

What’s more, as social media acquires a life of its own and the news happens in real time, TV anchors are discovering their own irrelevance. By the time 9 pm arrives, the nation already knows what you think it wants to know. Satire, slapstick and dark humour are being wielded like weapons in the hands of a million digital creators and have replaced the handful of prime-time influencers. Needless to add, the Constitution and all its Articles are also on Instagram.

The Supreme Court has finally said that “a complete shutdown is not the answer.” Home Minister Amit Shah has already cancelled his visit to Manipur.

It is in the background of this ferment that the Congress party and the CJP have found their individual voices. At least the CJP’s protagonists are all in their 20s and 30s — so what excuse does Rahul Gandhi, 56, have? Except his tweet to Elon Musk on the alleged crony capitalism in India today (“wait till you discover the other guy”) has hit a nerve that has the government scrambling — the most suave minister in the government, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has been fielded to take on the criticism.

The Congress party has clearly shifted its own political strategy. From attacking the BJP’s failures, it is now attacking its successes — challenging the 7.8% GDP growth; attacking the expanding infrastructure, especially roads; asking why China’s Xi Jinping was invited to BRICS in the first place, considering China remains India’s foremost antagonist; and “vote chori”, with the rift in the Election Commission clear proof, if proof were needed, says the Congress, that India’s democratic structure is being tampered with.

Certainly, the Congress and the CJP have the right to protest peacefully. Placards that say, “Gyanesh, it’s done, bro”, are hardly going to set the Yamuna on fire. The government must recognise that people have a right to disagree, dissent and differ. On their part, the Congress and the CJP must ensure their protests remain peaceful. For both sides to work towards this great middle, they must talk to each other and mend the communication lines that broke down a long time ago.

At the end of the day, both sides must realise we only have one nation as well as one election that defines our voting lives every five years. Let’s put back the 13 crore voters who have been deleted from exercising that fundamental franchise for one reason or another. Let PM Modi talk to us in his next ‘Mann ki Baat’ and reassure us that we all belong under the same umbrella — whether we vote BJP or Congress or AAP or Samajwadi or NOTA, None Of The Above. The citizen’s anger must find a legitimate channel of expression; we are all painfully aware of the terrible consequences of its occasional repression in the past.