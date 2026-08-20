The perils of the ‘Dimagi Naxal’ tag

IN his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of ‘Dimagi Naxals.’ The expression has predictably generated controversy. The term Naxal is not new to India. For decades, successive governments at the Centre and in the states have struggled to bring Naxalism under control. The word evokes guns, violence, death and surrender; it has never been a term carrying positive political connotations.

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In such a scenario, the controversy over the PM's use of the word raises a fundamental question: Is a Naxalvaadi (Naxalite) merely a political activist? Is that how we have understood the term over the years?

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Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees citizens six fundamental freedoms, including freedom of speech and expression, peaceful assembly and formation of associations. These freedoms are not absolute; the Constitution permits reasonable restrictions on specified grounds. The Supreme Court has repeatedly intervened to protect these democratic freedoms.

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Numbers inevitably acquire significance because they indicate the extent of opposition. Protests may take many forms, but the problem arises when persuasion gives way to coercion, disrupting the functioning of the state or imposing disproportionate costs on other citizens.

Those who value democracy must therefore remain conscious of the limits of protest. Political parties carry a special responsibility. The ruling party must remain sensitive to genuine grievances; the Opposition must resist the temptation to seek political advantage by injecting aggression into popular movements.

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Naxalism combines a revolutionary ideology with a programme for overthrowing the existing socio-political order. The constitutional problem, however, does not arise merely from holding radical beliefs. It arises when ideology moves towards incitement, violence or other unlawful action.

Opposition to capitalism is not illegal. Nor is advocacy of an alternative socio-economic order. But attacks on people or property in pursuit of that objective are another matter. The transition from ideology to unlawful action must be watched carefully so that the ideologue is neither deprived of his constitutional freedoms nor allowed to use those freedoms as a shield for violence his constitutional freedoms nor do those freedoms become a shield for violence.

The Central government has declared the country effectively free from Left-wing extremism. This changed situation raises another question: Can the ideology survive the disappearance of the gun? Can it acquire weapons better suited to the modern world?

Social media, misinformation and deepfakes have vastly increased the ability to influence minds, particularly impressionable young minds. The progression may initially appear innocuous:

Belief —> Advocacy —> Incitement —>Unlawful action

Where does advocacy end and incitement begin?

The Sharjeel Imam case illustrates the difficulty. While rejecting his bail plea under the UAPA in January, the Supreme Court referred to prosecution material, which, taken at face value for the limited purpose of deciding bail, was "not confined to abstract ideology." It included alleged planning and mobilisation and speech material exhorting disruption and choking of essential services. Importantly, the court made it clear that these observations were not a finding of guilt at trial. The distinction is crucial to a democracy.

A critic of the government cannot be called a ‘Dimagi Naxal’. Criticism of government is fundamental to democracy. Someone advocating an alternative socio-economic system? Certainly not. The Constitution accommodates competing political and economic philosophies. Someone organising a peaceful protest? Again, no. Peaceful protest is part of democratic life.

The problem begins when legitimate pressure is deliberately converted into coercion, and confidence in constitutional processes is sought to be replaced by faith in extra-constitutional methods. This, perhaps, provides one way of understanding the danger to which the PM was drawing attention.

'Intha padai pothumaa, innum konjam venumaa?' This Tamil slogan, often heard during processions, roughly means: "Is this show of strength enough, or do you want some more?" The underlying message is unmistakable: We can mobilise enough people to make you bend.

Protesters frequently invoke Mahatma Gandhi's tradition of non-violent protest. No doubt, numbers gave strength to Gandhi's movements. Yet there is a distinction between satyagraha and coercion. Gandhian satyagraha placed suffering upon the protester himself. Its moral strength came from the satyagrahi to bearing the consequences of his resistance.

Coercive protest reverses that principle: it seeks to impose the cost upon somebody else — the government, commuters, citizens, institutions or society at large. The distinction between non-violence and coercion cannot rest on whether someone carries a gun.

The emergence of the Cockroach Janta Party, its mobilisation through social media and its ability to force the resignation of a minister have introduced a new dimension to protest politics. The PM’s initiatives addressing the concerns of youth, as well as his warning against ‘Dimagi Naxals’ may be viewed in this context. Most recently, the Tamil Nadu government directed authorities to prevent students from participating in protests organised by Left parties and the CJP. Following criticism that the directive infringed democratic freedoms, it was withdrawn. Finding the balance between democratic freedom and public order remains a challenge.

An equally disturbing manifestation is visible in our political institutions. Parliament should be the foremost forum for contesting ideas. Yet political victory is increasingly sought through disruption rather than debate. The capacity to prevent the other side from speaking can begin to appear more valuable than the ability to answer its arguments.

Why should a country regard disruption as an effective parliamentary weapon? Two models of democratic politics confront us:

1. Dissent —> Protest —> Pressure —> Coercion —> Institutional paralysis

2. Dissent —> Debate —> Persuasion —> Parliamentary decision —> Democratic accountability

A democracy must protect dissent, including dissent that is uncomfortable, radical or critical of those in power. It must equally protect society against violence, incitement and coercion masquerading as democratic protest. Democracy does not give the protester an unlimited right to impose costs upon everybody else in order to make that persuasion effective.

Satish Kumar Dogra is former DGP, Tamil Nadu.