REFERENDUMS are a democracy's most potent double-edged sword: they give citizens the direct power to reshape a nation's destiny, yet can flatten extraordinarily complex debates into binary choices. By bypassing the deliberative compromises of parliamentary democracy, they trade nuance for a stark verdict at the ballot box.

Few examples illustrate this disruptive power better than Brexit, when in June 2016, Britain's decision to leave the European Union (EU) overturned decades of political and economic assumptions, reshaped Europe's strategic landscape and unleashed consequences that continue to reverberate across the continent.

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Two years earlier, in 2014, Scotland had put the future of its union with the rest of the UK to a historic referendum, exposing the depth of the independence movement. More recently, Moldova narrowly voted in October 2024 to enshrine its EU aspirations in its Constitution, while Icelanders, in August 2026, rejected the resumption of EU accession negotiations.

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In Canada’s own long and intimate encounter with the existential politics of referendums, Quebec twice put its future within the Canadian federation to a popular vote, in 1980 and 1995. The latter, decided by a margin of barely one percentage point, brought the country perilously close to disintegration.

That history acquired a new chapter on October 19, when Alberta, a Canadian province in the country’s west, went to the polls to decide whether their province should remain or move towards a referendum on separation. The verdict was emphatic. Nearly 75% of Albertans voted to remain part of Canada.

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There was, however, an odd sideshow to this exercise in Canadian democracy. Just a day before Alberta’s referendum, on October 18, the pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) seized the opportunity to draw a parallel with its own unofficial referendum on Khalistan. Its organisers even used the same language of self-determination to suggest that the two movements were somehow engaged in a common democratic struggle.

The comparison was as opportunistic as it was absurd.

Alberta's referendum was an officially administered democratic exercise within Canada's constitutional framework. The Khalistan vote was an unofficial event organised by a small, self-appointed separatist group, with no legal standing or constitutional consequences. The attempt to conflate the two was little more than a publicity stunt, designed to piggyback on a genuine political debate in Canada to generate visibility for a cause that commands support from only a minuscule fringe of the Canadian Sikh community.

Yet questions of religious freedom and equality remain a far more consequential concern for Sikhs across Canada. Quebec's secularism laws are a case in point. Bill 21 prohibits certain public-sector employees, including teachers, police officers and judges, from wearing religious symbols while performing their duties. For Sikhs who wear turbans, this can effectively close the door to certain careers. Bill 9, enacted in April 2026, has extended these restrictions further, including to staff in subsidised private schools and childcare institutions. The new Parti Québécois government has also pledged to pursue a ban on visible religious symbols, including turbans, for all elementary-school pupils. That proposal is not yet law.

These are not abstract constitutional debates. They have direct consequences for the everyday lives, opportunities and sense of belonging of Sikh Canadians. They deserve serious public attention, quite apart from the political theatre surrounding attempts to draw parallels between two very different separatist causes.

For Prime Minister Mark Carney, Alberta's vote to remain in Canada is a significant political and strategic victory. It gives him an opportunity to rebuild trust with Alberta by pursuing infrastructure projects, particularly in energy and transportation.

Yet Ottawa would be making a mistake if it interpreted the result as an endorsement of the way Canadian federalism currently works. Alberta has voted against leaving Canada. It has not necessarily voted in favour of the status quo.

Alberta produces 84% of Canada's oil and 60% of its natural gas, yet its energy-driven economy has found itself at odds with federal environmental policies and pipeline restrictions. Many Albertans believe their province generates enormous national wealth but exercises disproportionately little influence over decisions that affect it.

The arithmetic of federal politics only reinforces this perception. Alberta's 37 seats in the 343-member House of Commons pale beside Ontario's 122 and Quebec's 78, which together account for 200 seats. A party that sweeps these two provinces can secure a majority without making significant inroads in western Canada. It is hardly surprising, then, that many Albertans feel their voice is politically irrelevant to a government whose power is anchored thousands of kilometres away.

Premier Danielle Smith has used this resentment as leverage in her dealings with Ottawa, even while opposing separation. She recognises that independence would open a Pandora's box. What would happen to the Canadian dollar, pensions, federal debt, Indigenous treaty obligations and access to international markets? How would Alberta secure reliable export routes for its energy when its principal infrastructure crosses other Canadian jurisdictions?

The other nine questions on the ballot offer a revealing insight. Albertans backed all five proposals relating to provincial control over immigration, eligibility for provincially funded services, residency requirements and voting eligibility. Yet they rejected all four proposals to overhaul the constitutional balance of power, including abolishing the Senate and giving provincial laws greater precedence over federal legislation.

The message is clear: Albertans want greater autonomy, not necessarily a dismantling of the Canadian constitutional order. They want a better bargain, not a divorce.

There is a lesson here for federal democracies everywhere, including India. National unity does not require uniformity. It requires institutions capable of accommodating regional aspirations without mistaking regional assertion for disloyalty. The 25% who voted to advance the separation process represent a deep-seated alienation that requires genuine political engagement rather than token gestures.

Vikas Swarup is former High Commissioner to Canada