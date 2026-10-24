The politics of fire and fury

BY the time RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered his annual Vijayadashami speech earlier this week in Nagpur, underlining the organisation’s support for PM Modi and the BJP by ruling out “regime change”, arsonists had touched off bookstalls wielding Left literature in Bengal, customarily set up around Durga Puja pandals.

The book vandalism, no doubt, reminded you of Ray Bradbury’s famous 1953 novel, Fahrenheit 451, subtitled, ‘the temperature at which book-paper catches fire and burns’ — a novel written at the height of the McCarthy era in the US, which harked back to the book burnings in Nazi Germany as well as the repression of the Soviet Gulag, when anti-national reading, writing and thinking invited severe punishment.

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Of course the Bengali comparison is overdrawn. In any case, the state Finance Minister, Swapan Dasgupta — who no doubt has read a book or two more than Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who seems to delight in his own anti-intellectualism — has sort of redeemed his government by saying that he hangs his head in shame at the manner in which lumpen elements and goons have trashed Leftist bookstalls during the just-concluded Durga Puja festivities. (Do read too, Dear Reader, the eminent journalist Shikha Mukerjee’s article on this very subject in The Tribune’s pages earlier this week, for a deeper understanding of the matter.)

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Dasgupta had the courage to speak up this week because he understands that the idea of Bengal is larger than Suvendu Adhikari — just like Jyoti Basu, the larger-than-life former CPI(M) leader and chief minister who spoke out against his own party back in 1996, when he described its refusal to let him become Prime Minister as a “historic blunder”.

The point here is that both gentlemen, belonging to starkly different ideologies, one to the Left and the other to the Right, are/were clearly able to accept disparate ideas in the same crucible. It is the essence of democracy. Dasgupta stood up for the right of the opposing idea to oppose. Many in the Left are unable to shout “lal salaam” and imbibe the sonorous recitation of the Mahalaya in the same breath. But the good comrade, Jyoti Babu, understood that even if religion was the opium of the masses, there was always the exception to the rule — the celebration of the goddess Durga. And the goddess Kali. And the goddess Saraswati.

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That’s why the misquoted cliché, misattributed to Gopal Krishna Gokhale, for a long while held true : What Bengal thinks today, the rest of India thinks tomorrow. (Gokhale did not say this in 1905.) Still, the problem is not with Bengal or Bengalis, notwithstanding Suvendu Adhikari, but that the idea of being different in India today, of swimming against the tide, is slowly fading.

To be sure, this has been happening for some time. The art of the repartee, of skewering your opponent with a knife tipped with satire, not rage, has more or less disappeared. Politics is much more angry these days. Perhaps everyone has much more to be angry about.

That’s why the Delhi street protests — when the police have allowed them to be held, that is — at least in parts, have been a refreshing change. The “ek kachori, do samosa” sloganeering works because the girls of Miranda House are spoofing Delhi Police : where are you, when we most need you? Or when Neha Bora demands that the cops, who have just detained her and her compatriots, should give them all a cup of tea? The students have understood the age-old dictum : When your opponent is far stronger than you, make fun of him.

Still, something is already shifting in Delhi. The mood is getting tougher. It’s clear the government is employing a two-pronged approach — first, shut down all popular dissent, both street protests as well as its manifestations, including photographs from an exhibition showcasing the protests. The time for fun and games is shrinking.

Second, target the main Opposition party. No matter the Congress has shrivelled up in most parts of the country, PM Modi fully recognises it as the only political group that still has the capacity to reinvent itself. It was hardly a coincidence that Modi’s comments at the NDTV World Summit on Thursday spoke of the expanding influence of “dimagi Naxals” or “intellectual Naxals” on the Congress. It is hardly a coincidence the BJP is targeting Rahul Gandhi’s alleged holiday abroad at this time — he is believed to be in Vietnam — asking, who he’s meeting there.

It’s quite another matter that Rahul Gandhi has walked right into the tiger’s lair by even bothering to allegedly holiday abroad at a time like this — thereby putting into question the entire Opposition’s gambit. (Or if he isn’t, no one in the Congress is confirming or denying.) The balloon is already deflating. Both the government and the Opposition recognise that political parties like the Congress, and coalitions like the INDIA bloc — not ragtag outfits who take heart from being “cockroaches” and at best can play the role of a spirited distraction — must lead the charge.

That’s why Mohan Bhagwat’s comment ruling out “regime change” in his Vijayadashami address is so important. For a start, his line this time was much tougher compared to when he spoke to GenZ and GenAlpha students in August, admitting the “time for obedience” was over. Second, with elections in key states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab round the corner, Bhagwat knows there can be no sunlight between the BJP and the RSS.

Time, then, to return to both Bengal and Ray Bradbury — what does it mean when Suvendu Adhikari is not chastised by his party for stoking the idea of book vandalism? As for Bradbury, horrified by the “book burnings of Nazi Germany”, who told an interviewer he wrote Fahrenheit 451 because he was worried at the way things were going in 1950s America, where “too many people were afraid of their own shadows”.

Perhaps, when all is said and done, the only question that remains is whether this is really the temperature at which paper burns. Or if you need a brand-new idea to coax the fire into lighting up again.