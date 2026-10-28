The predicament of higher education

SHOULD higher education serve as a civilisational compass — shaping society's conscience, intellectual horizons and future leadership — or is it merely an instrument designed to service short-term needs? This central question needs to be addressed as its answer shapes higher education as well as the disposition of the state and the people towards it.

The civilisation continues to be influenced by philosophers, litterateurs, scientists, engineers and scholars. It is the responsibility of the higher education system to produce such thinkers and shapers of society. This philosophy was kept in mind while setting up universities post 1947, though policymakers then were aware that a large cohort of technically trained human resource for development was needed.

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Over the last three decades, this balance has become skewed. Under market-driven neoliberal policies, commercial forces now dictate the terms of higher education. Institutions are being pushed to respond to demand, while the state abdicates its duty by treating education as a self-financing commercial service. The result is the marginalisation of public institutions and higher education falling in private hands, who run them as profit-making commercial enterprises.

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The last time Punjab hired regular teachers in government colleges was in 1996. Departments in Guru Nanak Dev University, Punjabi University and Panjab University, the three major affiliating universities, are short of faculty. Departments that were once vibrant academic centres are on the verge of closure.

Punjabi University's Political Science Department has only two regular faculty members, GNDU's History Department three faculty members and no professor and Panjab University's Department of Punjabi has two regular faculty members. The situation is appalling.

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Once the continuity of research is lost, it is almost impossible to rebuild it; it is like losing an ecosystem. The project of developing the Punjabi language in a way that it can face the challenges and be used for every human expression has been jeopardised.

Another dimension of this crisis can be seen in the increase in fees in universities. Why do government-funded universities like GNDU have to charge tuition fees of over Rs 50,000 per semester for MSc (physics) and even higher amounts for courses like BTech? In 1985, the tuition fees for MSc (Physics) was about Rs 300, which with inflation would today be around Rs 5,000.

The third aspect of this crisis began within the institutions. The first generation academicians who started various disciplines in universities were eminent professionals. But later, a decline of academic standards set in primarily due to inbreeding. The culture of attracting faculty of academic excellence waned. Academic standards further declined due to the atmosphere of terror that prevailed in Punjab for a decade.

It is surprising that a new faculty member joining a university in Punjab does not get the full salary for three years but gets only the basic pay. Why would any scholar who has done good research and worked as a post-doc in an international centre accept such treatment?

The primary driver of the crisis is the adoption of neoliberal economic policies in 1991, when funding for higher education was curtailed and universities were directed to generate their own resources. Universities were forced to raise tuition fees and freeze faculty recruitment to balance their budgets.

The irony of this situation becomes obvious when one weighs the minuscule economic savings generated by this restructuring against the catastrophic damage inflicted on academic institutions. In any case, India spends very little on higher education — barely 1.2% of its GNP -— and cuts made here yield negligible fiscal gains even as they are devastating the sector. We have never approached the 6% of GNP target for overall education, as recommended by the Kothari Commission in 1966.

Let us look at the economics by taking the case of Punjab. The state's current annual expenditure on higher education is around Rs 1,500 crore. Even if we were to fill every vacant teaching post across colleges and universities, the outlay would not exceed Rs 2,000 crore. In comparison, the annual outlay for a single subsidy — providing 300 units of free power to households, a measure that was not even a sustained public demand, stands at nearly Rs 6,000 crore. That alone could fund a three-fold expansion of the public higher education sector. Why not make higher education tuition-free instead of subsidising power? Establishing and vibrant education system requires the right political priorities.

Punjab's education system can be revitalised if the state invests in its intellectual infrastructure through the following eight strategic policies:

1. Double the budget and end the recruitment freeze: Double state outlays for higher education over the next fiscal cycle and launch a transparent recruitment drive to fill all vacant regular faculty posts.

2. Overhaul public campus infrastructure: Modernise physical facilities across state institutions by building new student hostels, technologically equipped classroom complexes and advanced scientific laboratories.

3. Restore subsidised public education: Roll back post-1991 fee hikes and restore nominal tuition across state colleges and universities. While the revenue is negligible to the state exchequer, eliminating fees makes higher education accessible to rural and underprivileged youth.

4. Nurture foundational

disciplines: Protect core departments in humanities, social sciences and regional languages to safeguard

critical inquiry.

5. Establish well-funded niche research centres: Build specialised centres of excellence aligned with regional strengths, spanning frontier sciences, agrarian ecology, computational linguistics and historical studies.

6. Modernise Punjabi language: Launch mission-mode initiatives to develop Punjabi into an active medium for science, law and medicine by integrating it with artificial intelligence and natural language processing.

7. Upgrade regional centres into public universities: Consolidate regional centres and constituent colleges to create at least three autonomous, full-fledged public universities, decentralising advanced education.

8. Foster multi-disciplinarity and campus democracy: Introduce porous, interdisciplinary curricula across sciences and humanities while restoring democratic student union elections and institutional representation.