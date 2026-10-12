The price of cancer

The Union government’s decision to cap trade margins on cancer medicines is both welcome and overdue. Cancer incidence is rising in India, and for many families, a diagnosis brings not merely the fear of death but also the prospect of financial ruin. Advances in oncology have made several effective treatments available. However, a single medicine can cost several lakhs of rupees, and treatment extending over months or even years can exhaust lifetime savings. Making medicines affordable is therefore a public health necessity, not merely an economic intervention.

The government proposes restricting trade margins to 30%, potentially reducing prices of some cancer medicines by up to 70%. Estimated annual savings could reach Rs 2,500 crore. These are impressive figures, but we must ask an uncomfortable question: will cheaper medicines necessarily translate into better cancer care?

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India has travelled this road before. In 2017, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority capped coronary stent prices, reducing them by up to 85%. Knee implant prices were subsequently reduced by up to 69%. The government estimated substantial savings for patients. In 2019, trade margins were restricted on 42 anti-cancer medicines, with hundreds of brands subsequently reporting price reductions.

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These interventions demonstrated that extraordinary margins could be curtailed without dismantling the market. They also established an important principle: when healthcare markets fail patients, government intervention becomes legitimate. Yet their longer-term consequences deserve closer examination.

Research examining stent price regulation in Karnataka suggested that private hospitals responded through changes in treatment patterns, with a disproportionate increase in angioplasty procedures compared with bypass surgeries. This did not establish that individual procedures were unnecessary, but it raised legitimate questions about commercial incentives influencing clinical decisions.

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Hospitals can also compensate for reduced margins through higher procedure charges, consumables, investigations or consultation fees. The price of one component falls, while the overall bill remains stubbornly high. A patient may receive a cheaper stent without receiving a cheaper angioplasty. The same danger exists in cancer care.

There are compelling arguments favouring price regulation. Patients rarely possess the information or bargaining power required to negotiate medicine prices. Doctors decide treatments, hospitals select suppliers, and manufacturers determine commercial arrangements. Where enormous trade margins reward particular brands, prescribing decisions risk becoming commercially distorted.

Recent Supreme Court scrutiny has drawn attention to extraordinary differences between acquisition prices and what patients are charged. Cancer treatment should never become an opportunity to exploit desperation.

However, there is a crucial distinction between limiting excessive distribution margins and forcing manufacturers to sell below sustainable production costs. The former tackles profiteering; the latter risks shortages and reduced availability. Not every expensive medicine reflects profiteering, and not every inexpensive medicine represents good value.

Quality presents another challenge. Price reductions do not automatically compromise manufacturing standards. Indeed, removing excessive intermediary profits should not affect product quality. But poorly designed controls, particularly where manufacturers already operate on narrow margins, could encourage cost-cutting, withdrawal or unreliable sourcing.

Price regulation therefore requires a careful balance. India must avoid creating a situation where affordable medicines become difficult to obtain or their quality becomes uncertain.

This brings another concern to the forefront: substandard and falsified medicines, a problem repeatedly highlighted by the World Health Organisation, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. In oncology, poor-quality medicines pose particular risks because treatment failure may be attributed to disease progression rather than pharmaceutical quality. Stronger price regulation must consequently be accompanied by quality surveillance, batch testing, supply-chain traceability and meaningful penalties.

An equally important issue remains largely absent from the pricing debate: overprescription and overtreatment. Cancer treatment has undergone remarkable advances, but not every new drug produces meaningful survival benefits. Some exceptionally expensive treatments extend survival by only weeks in selected circumstances, while imposing substantial toxicity. Others benefit only patients carrying specific biomarkers. More treatment is not necessarily better treatment.

The expansion of targeted therapies, immunotherapies and increasingly complex combinations makes independent assessment of clinical benefit essential. Treatment decisions should consider survival, quality of life, adverse effects, patient preferences and financial toxicity, rather than drug availability or commercial promotion.

Other countries offer useful lessons. Britain’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence evaluates clinical effectiveness and cost-effectiveness before recommending public funding for many treatments. Several European health systems negotiate prices and use health technology assessments. India needs a comparable, transparent process adapted to its disease burden, resources and healthcare realities.

The way forward requires coordinated reform rather than isolated price notifications. First, the government must publish medicine-wise revised prices and make hospital procurement prices and patient charges auditable. Second, clinical oncology guidelines should identify treatments offering meaningful benefit, supported by independent audits and multidisciplinary decision-making. Third, regulators must monitor manufacturing quality, availability and shortages, with safeguards for essential products. Also, hospitals should provide itemised bills, disclose medicine substitutions and prevent lost drug margins from reappearing as inflated service charges. Public procurement, pooled purchasing, biosimilar competition and financial protection mechanisms deserve expansion.

Most importantly, success must be measured through actual patient expenditure, medicine availability, treatment appropriateness and outcomes, not merely announced percentage reductions.

A price cap is relatively easy to announce. Ensuring that patients receive the right medicine, of assured quality, at the regulated price, without unnecessary treatment or hidden charges, requires considerably greater institutional effort. India must ensure that in solving the problem of expensive cancer medicines, it does not create another problem of unavailable, inferior or unnecessarily prescribed medicines. Affordable cancer care is not simply about paying less for drugs. It is about receiving the right treatment, of the right quality, at the right price.