The price of the beautiful game

THE world has been captivated for the past few weeks by a sport universally described as the beautiful game. The World Cup 2026, organised by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), is being held yet again after four years. Controversies galore have surrounded the matches as this time, there is a triumvirate of host countries — the US, Canada and Mexico.

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Referees from African countries have been denied visas while Iran's team has faced difficult conditions and a red card suspension has been withdrawn for an American player. Nevertheless, the championship has powered on, with matches being watched by millions across the globe. This is in addition to the army of diehard football fans who have descended on the 16 host cities to create their own kind of mayhem.

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Given the enormous audience for the FIFA World Cup matches, it is no surprise that the revenues generated and prize money given have reached stratospheric levels. FIFA is expected to generate revenues of about $13 billion, which includes $9 billion from the tournament itself. Broadcasting rights alone are expected to generate $3.9 billion. This is considerably higher than the $7.6 billion generated from the last World Cup held in Qatar.

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What has invited criticism from some quarters is FIFA's decision to operate the championship directly. This is reported to have caused a loss in revenues to the local organising committees while boosting FIFA's inflows.

At the same time, a record amount of $871 million is being distributed to the participating teams. This is nearly double the $440 million provided in Qatar. It includes $50 million to the winners, but even those who get eliminated at the group stage are being given $9 million each. This is in addition to a non-performance payout of $12.5 million to each team to meet training, travel and logistics costs.

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In fact, it is this kind of support that has enabled some smaller nations to take part in the Cup. The revised format that increased the number of teams from 32 to 48 has helped countries as tiny as Curaçao and Cabo Verde to make their place in the tournament.

These minnows have generated joy around the world in their brave efforts. Cabo Verde even pushed the envelope by making sure Argentina could only win against it in extra time. Apparently, funding for sports infrastructure from FIFA is one of the reasons for the island nation emerging as a doughty player against heavyweight teams.

At the same time, one cannot ignore the excessive commercialisation of the beautiful game. The price of tickets has risen exponentially, to the extent that only the super wealthy can afford seats at the final. Premium tickets for the match are being released at $32,970 each. There have even been reports of sparse attendance in stadiums during the group matches. FIFA seems to be on a spree to earn revenues, but it may be doing so at the cost of the ordinary fan. Besides, host cities seem to be headed for losses owing to FIFA's centralised control of sponsorships.

It is not just football, however, that has fallen prey to commercialisation. Globally, sports have become a money game with media conglomerates reaping enormous amounts through broadcasting. India is not immune from this process. The focus here, however, is on another sport. That is, cricket.

India may not have made it to the FIFA World Cup, over which there are the usual lamentations, given the huge fan base, especially in West Bengal and Kerala. But this country is spectacularly successful in cricket.

A big reason for the achievement is the tremendous financial backing for this sporting activity. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reputed to be the wealthiest national cricket governing body in the world. It is reported to have a net worth of $2.25 billion (Rs 18,760 crore). It generates an annual revenue of around Rs 1,000 crore from its investments alone.

The enormously popular Indian Premier League (IPL) system helps in maintaining this fund as the BCCI retains 50% of the central pool funds. These come from media and broadcasting rights as well as title sponsorships and official league partners. The IPL may be a spectacle enjoyed by the young and the old but the profitability of cricket seems to have dimmed the relative importance of other sports.

While cricket gets the top billing here, with even media outlets giving it maximum space, there are legions of fans for other team sports, like hockey, football and basketball. The launch of leagues for kho-kho and kabaddi has shown that even these desi sports can capture the interest of the younger generation. Thus, putting resources into developing infrastructure for a variety of sports could lead to the emergence of teams that can compete at the world level. Investments in hockey facilities, for instance, have led to a revival of both the men's and women's teams.

On the plus side, the advent of competitive leagues in hockey, football, basketball, kho-kho and kabaddi are likely to increase children's interest in these sports. Hopefully, it should facilitate more private sector investment in these events and ensure that national teams are developed from this talent pool. Incidentally, the Pro Kabaddi League is said to be the second-most watched sporting league in the country, after the IPL, with 300 million viewers.

These leagues, however, cannot be a substitute for investment in basic infrastructure, like adequate public playgrounds and sports facilities in primary and secondary schools. It is said that football is popular because it only needs a ball and a small field for children to play. The fact is that such space for simply playing games has been shrinking for a variety of reasons.

The huge funds available with cricketing bodies can and should be used to expand such areas for all sports. Such a move would become a step towards creating a sporting nation that could eventually emerge as a serious challenger in the FIFA World Cup.