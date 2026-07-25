The Street is the Opposition’s best bet

OVER the space of the last week, thousands of students from all over the country have demanded the attention of the country and got it. They have overcome their fear, put their anxieties on hold, gone on a hunger strike, marched, laughed at themselves, held aloft pictures of Ambedkar, Gandhi and Che Guevara — and most important of all, put the political class on notice.

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The Congress is all charged up. Rahul Gandhi even sat on dharna outside PM Modi’s house earlier this week, from where he and Priyanka got picked up and were briefly detained in two police stations. By Thursday evening, the INDIA bloc, whatever’s left of it, came together to climb into a bus and drive to Gandhi Smriti.

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If the first success of the student protesters has been to sustain their month-long agitation against the Modi government, the second has been to focus the mind of the Leader of the Opposition — the latter, no mean feat either. Rahul had promised to hold student protests on the NEET issue, but then he went off on his summer vacation.

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Luckily, when he returned after a month — during which time Congress politics all over the country, including in Punjab, was put on hold — he realised that ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ events elsewhere in the country were not having the same impact. That in the month he had been away, and no one else in the party had cared to see, the centre of gravity had shifted to Jantar Mantar in the heart of Delhi. The July 20 students’ march sealed the argument.

For the first time since 2014, the Street has overtaken political parties in invigorating the idea of the Opposition. Just like the 2011 Anna Hazare fast for a Lokpal, the 2012 Nirbhaya agitation — when Delhi’s women were subjected to water cannons as they protested the gang-rape of a girl on a bus — is a distant memory. Nor does the 2020 protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act count as it degenerated into Hindu-Muslim rioting in which 53 people were killed.

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Monday’s march, on the other hand, while pock-marked by pellet gun injuries — bringing the flavour of Kashmir to Delhi — as well as stone-throwing, tear-gas and a serious lathi-charge, demonstrated that the students possessed an incredible equanimity far beyond their years. The video of a young man being brutally thrashed by policemen, saying, “aur maaro, aur maaro”, is emblematic of this young people’s movement which has held up copies of the Constitution as shields.

This discovery by India’s GenZ, that sheer defiance can be a weapon, especially if a few thousand people are wielding it together, has travelled with the speed of social media light across the country — what can the State do, after all, if you sing protest songs, like is being done in Mizoram? Or when a young woman in a hoodie single-handedly stops a Mumbai police van packed with protesters?

Asked by India Today why GenZ, better known for partying hard rather than driving change via a political party, was finally beginning to care, the girl answered, “In GenZ, Z stands for ‘ziddi,’ which is what we are.”

What is interesting about these young Indians, unlike their counterparts in Nepal and Bangladesh who overthrew their respective regimes over the last two years, is that they may or may not care about ousting Modi from power, or bringing the Congress back — they are just sick to the gills of a “system” so corrupt and so inured to change.

Modi ji gave us hope when he first became PM, these young people say, “na khaaunga, na khaane doonga,” (I won’t take bribe, nor let anyone take it), but things have only become worse. The NEET paper leak has become a tipping point for a wider and deeper malaise defined by shrinking opportunities and falling incomes. Meanwhile, the rich got richer. GenZ began to feel it was treading water. Everything was shutting down.

Certainly, the BJP is admitting grudging respect. None other than the PM posted a video selfie past midnight on Friday, promising education reform, after which Sonam Wangchuk broke his fast. What’s more, the student movement is infusing new life into political parties, like the Congress, whose politics has been faltering in the face of the mighty juggernaut. The grand old party has lost election after election recently, making Rahul increasingly look like a pretender to the throne. Certainly, the Congress has seemed incapable of finding the BJP’s Achilles heel.

The Congress, like the BJP, has understood that the powerlessness-turned-defiance of the students has caught the imagination of the country — why else would anonymous donors keep up a food supply with Jantar Mantar as destination? No wonder social media handles from Karachi to Connecticut are giving a two-finger salute to these casually brave young people more or less at the bottom of the food chain. (Pakistanis are watching, agog, asking why they don’t have the courage to challenge their own military establishment, which has been regularly ‘disappearing’ protesting students as well as people of all ages.)

With Sonam Wangchuk having broken his fast, the Jantar Mantar protest will now move into the next phase. The PM’s personal response to the students is significant — even though Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation was not on the menu. He will want the debate to return to Parliament, where the BJP can control it; Rahul has realised that if he and his party stay on the Street, he is better able to tell the story.

Whether or not the protests peter out, what the Congress will do next to take charge of the upheaval will be critical. All eyes are now on Rahul Gandhi and whether he is able to transform the inheritance of the Jantar Mantar student protest and leverage it to political advantage.