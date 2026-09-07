The true meaning of freedom

After the marching has come to a halt, the drumrolls have fallen silent and the euphoria of India's 80th Independence Day celebrations has lessened, I ponder, how free are we, the citizens of India?

Independence from foreign colonial powers was attained after a long, hard and peaceful struggle. Our leaders led the way with self-sacrifice and devotion to the country. Some of these leaders were also part of the Constituent Assembly which framed the Constitution. They had a vision not only for the country but also for its people. That is why it is "We, the People" who gave ourselves the Constitution of India.

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Freedom from foreign powers is extremely important. No sovereign nation can be truly independent if it is under colonial rule. However, independence is not mere removal of the foreign yoke. Independence is not only the country being independent, but also the citizens being free and independent.

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We are an independent nation when the citizens have the freedom to think and speak without fear. We are independent when citizens can raise the voice of dissent and openly express their views. We can be called truly independent only when hunger and poverty do not decide the future of a child, whether it be in the fields of education, healthcare or basic human rights. We are a country truly independent when there is no caste or religious bias and equal opportunity is not denied to citizens on account of their belonging to the depressed classes or minority religions. We can be truly independent only when we get rid of corruption, bias, bigotry and intolerance.

Looking back, one is proud that we have progressed a lot. Citizens are living a better life than before. India's economy is in better shape than that of many other countries. Life expectancy has improved considerably. Infrastructure has improved vastly. India is one of the leaders in the digital space. We are a global power heading towards a trillion-dollar economy.

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But what use is a trillion-dollar economy if a large proportion of the citizenry still lives below the poverty line? According to the government, it provides free foodgrains to around 57% of India's population. These people, who cannot even afford food or housing, are denied equal opportunity in education, healthcare and employment.

The condition of government-run schools is abysmal. Healthcare in most states is virtually absent. Employment opportunities are dwindling and unemployment hovers around 6%. To those who claim that the education and healthcare facilities provided by the government are very good, my simple questions are: where do your children study? Which hospitals do you go to for treatment?

Our founding fathers envisaged a society where there was justice - social, economic and political. How can we claim to have moved towards these goals when the top 1% of the country owns about 40% of its wealth? The next 10% holds another 15% of the wealth. Sadly, the bottom 50% owns only 6.4% of the wealth of the nation. Is this the independence which our founding fathers fought for?

In a short article, I cannot go into all aspects. Having spent almost half a century in the legal profession, I am concentrating on the legal fraternity.

We have a Chairman of the Bar Council of India who threatens students who raise the voice of dissent. The main role of the Bar Councils is to take disciplinary action against erring lawyers and ensure that the quality of legal education is maintained at a high level. It has failed miserably on both counts. Barring a few, the level of education provided in law colleges is much below par. Virtually no action is taken against lawyers who flout legal ethics and demean the profession.

The Bar itself is no longer independent. There can be an independent judiciary only when there is an independent Bar. Lawyers who can rise above their political affiliations, who can rise above their ethnicity, and who can fight for the citizens and stand up to power. Fees have skyrocketed but pro bono work has nosedived. I leave it to members of the Bar to introspect as to whether they are truly independent or not.

No country can claim to be independent unless it has an independent and fearless judiciary. That can be achieved only when we have judges with integrity, intellect and, above all, a spine. The strength to stand up for justice, the courage to fight against injustice. Judges who can be true to their oath to act “…without fear or favour...”

The constitutional courts, i.e. the Supreme Court and High Courts are not only arbiters of disputes but are also supposed to protect and uphold the fundamental rights of citizens. Our founding fathers gave so much importance to fundamental rights that the right to approach the highest court of the land to complain of breach of such rights is itself a fundamental right under Article 32. Sadly, in the last few years, the constitutional courts have not shown the requisite sensitivity or strength.

One of the most important of all human rights is the right to liberty, which is guaranteed to every citizen of India under Article 21 of the Constitution. This liberty is violated with impunity, and the courts in many cases have become mute spectators.

Justice HR Khanna, in his courageous dissent in the ADM Jabalpur case, had said that even during an Emergency, a citizen could not be deprived of fundamental rights except in accordance with the procedure prescribed by law.

"Bail, not jail, is the rule" is the oft-quoted legal principle. In actual practice, however, it is jail, not bail, which has become the rule.

About 75% of the people behind bars are undertrials. Only about 24% are convicts and the remainder are detenus. It is shocking that in a country where we swear by the rule of law and a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty, there are three undertrials for every convict.

Umar Khalid has been behind bars for more than six years and the trial has not even started. What about his right to liberty? What about his right to speedy trial? The Supreme Court, in a later decision, has itself questioned the validity of the judgment in Umar Khalid's case.

The accused in the Elgar Parishad case were kept behind bars for years; one died in jail. The allegations against them are said to be very serious. If so, why has the prosecution not shown the same seriousness to start the trial? Eight years have passed since the incident took place. The trial is yet to begin.

The process has become the punishment. People are condemned and their lives ruined by labelling them as anti-nationals. Unfortunately, the courts do not protect the fundamental rights of these citizens.

Sonam Wangchuk was detained for about six months. Any student of law knows that a petition of habeas corpus must be decided at the earliest. In this case, the Supreme Court kept adjourning it, with a request to the government to have a relook into the matter. That is not the way matters concerning liberty have to be decided. Finally, when the powers that be realised that the Court was unlikely to decide the matter in their favour, the order of detention was withdrawn. Surprisingly, the Court then said that the matter had become infructuous. In a civilised society, every citizen has a right to know why they have been deprived of their liberty, even if only for a day. The Supreme Court should not have abdicated its function and should have decided whether Wangchuk's detention was legal.

Democracy is the rule of the majority, but majoritarianism, where the voice of the other side is not heard, is anathema to democracy. Unfortunately, courts at all levels are moving towards majoritarianism.

In the Ram Janmabhoomi case, the apex court held that no other disputes concerning places of worship would be entertained or reopened in any manner. The judge who ostensibly authored this judgment later upheld in the Gyanvapi mosque case the order directing the ASI to ascertain whether a temple existed on the site where a mosque now stands. This was done on the specious ground that it was only an inquiry and not a decision on the matter. This order has opened the floodgates of litigation, which will impact the fraternity among communities and is, in my view, a decision taken to appease the majority.

When members of a particular community consumed chicken in a boat on the Ganga, they were denied bail for months. However, when members of the majority community consumed liquor on the same sacred river, they were granted bail within hours.

This is not the justice, the liberty, the equality, or the fraternity enshrined in the Preamble to our Constitution. This is not the freedom that our leaders fought for.

Dissent, the right to express one's views freely and without fear, is not only a fundamental right but also an essential part of democracy. We may not agree with each other, but as long as the disagreement is expressed in a non-violent manner and protest is carried out in accordance with law, there is no cause for complaint. Criticising the government or its policies is the way a democracy flourishes. The government is not the country. The nation is above all, and neither the executive nor the legislature nor the judiciary can be equated with the nation.

Obviously, when there is a protest, there will be inconvenience to some members of the public. No protest can be effective if it does not cause inconvenience. Now we have judges making suggestions as to how protests should be curtailed. Will such judges protect the right of dissent of a citizen?

The root of the problem is the manner of appointment of judges to the High Courts and the Supreme Court. The collegium system has failed. It has become totally opaque. The collegium takes extremely important decisions without giving reasons. Even judges of the Supreme Court who are not part of the collegium are clueless as to what criteria are being followed by the collegium.

In the past few months, there have been a number of appointments to the Supreme Court. Some Chief Justices of High Courts have also been appointed. Almost all, if not all, belong to the upper castes. A majority are Brahmins. It is not as if there is a lack of talent among other communities and religions. Among the top 50 High Court judges in the country, there are many, some very high up in seniority, belonging to other religions and communities. They are men and women of impeccable integrity and capability. I am not casting aspersions on the persons appointed, but the Supreme Court, if it has to be the Supreme Court of the country, must have representation from all sections of society.

Despite the heavy expense and long time taken to get disputes decided, the people of this country have reposed great faith and trust in the judiciary. Unfortunately, that trust and faith are waning. Judges are under the unrelenting scrutiny of social media. Despite all this, even today, most of the people repose more confidence in the judiciary compared to the legislature or the executive. The vast majority of judges are men and women of integrity, but the number of black sheep is increasing. It is for the judges at the highest level to introspect as to why this is happening. Steps should be taken to regain the lost glory. This can and must be done because if people lose faith in the judiciary, the judiciary itself becomes irrelevant. That will sound the death knell for a democratic India. Where there is no democracy, the people can never be free or independent.

Justice Deepak Gupta is former Judge, Supreme Court