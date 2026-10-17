PUNJAB’S groundwater level has been declining at an average rate of 0.43 metres per year over the past two decades, posing severe water table challenges for the state. This is due to the Green Revolution, which replaced crop combinations with wheat and rice because of technological innovations, higher profits through MSPs and irrigation incentives. These water-intensive crops led to a huge depletion of the water table and soil fertility.

To tackle this, the Punjab government implemented the Punjab Preservation Subsoil Water Act, 2009, which bans nursery sowing and paddy transplanting before May 15 and June 15, respectively. Such a shift of sowing from April-May to mid-June aimed to reduce water usage from 4500 litres to 1500-2000 litres per kg, aided by monsoon rains

Advertisement

Despite such efforts, the data from the Central Ground Water Board highlights a concerning reality. According to its Ground Water Resource Assessment Report 2024, as many as 115 out of 153 blocks in Punjab fall under the overexploited category for groundwater depletion. Out of Punjab's 23 districts, only a few are in a comparatively better position. These include Fazilka and Muktsar in the Malwa region and Pathankot in the Majha region. The rest of the state, including all four districts of the Doaba region, falls under the overexploited category in terms of groundwater utilisation.

Advertisement

The Act's delayed sowing schedule created a significant time constraint for farmers, particularly because of the long duration of certain paddy varieties. Following the Green Revolution, farmers were encouraged to cultivate long-duration, water-intensive varieties such as Pusa-44.

Before the release of Pusa-44 in 1993, Punjab farmers predominantly cultivated PR-106, a paddy variety that produced an average yield of 26 quintals per acre over a 145-day cultivation period (Singh et al. 2022). Pusa-44, by comparison, produced a higher yield of 32 quintals per acre but had a longer cultivation period of approximately 160 days, from nursery sowing to the harvesting of mature grain. Its long duration meant that nurseries had to be raised in the last week of April and seedlings transplanted by mid-May to allow harvesting in October and ensure the timely sowing of the subsequent wheat crop.

Advertisement

The longer duration of these varieties, combined with the delayed sowing schedule mandated by the Act, consequently compressed the time available between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing. With the strict enforcement of the law and the imposition of heavy penalties for violating the prescribed sowing period, farmers are left with little flexibility between harvesting paddy and sowing wheat.

Consequently, stubble burning becomes a quick and cost-effective method of clearing fields within this narrow window. This has contributed significantly to air pollution across the Indo-Gangetic Plains, with the CAQM's 2022-23 Annual Report recording an average November AQI of 373 in 2022, compared with 335 in 2018.

Against this backdrop, the Central and state governments have largely responded to the stubble-burning problem by focussing on technological and end-use alternatives rather than revisiting the underlying agricultural cycle created by the Act instead of reassessing the law. For instance, the Central Government launched the Promotion of Agricultural Mechanisation for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue scheme in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, providing financial assistance, including a 50% subsidy on crop-residue management (CRM) machinery, and establishing Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) to improve small farmers' access to such equipment.

In addition, the state has sought to develop alternative uses for paddy straw by promoting facilities such as 2G ethanol plants, compressed biogas plants, biomass cogeneration units and pellet and briquette plants. While these measures may help reduce air pollution by providing alternatives to stubble burning, they do not address the underlying problem of groundwater depletion, which is closely linked to the continued cultivation of water-intensive crops.

If the objective is to address both groundwater depletion and the resulting environmental externalities, the more fundamental policy intervention would therefore be to reduce Punjab's dependence on water-intensive paddy cultivation itself.

The Johl Committee Reports of 1986 and 2002 recommended crop diversification, suggesting that at least 20% of the net cropped area under water-intensive crops such as paddy and wheat be shifted to alternative crops to protect ecological sustainability and reduce groundwater depletion. However, for diversification to be viable, alternative crops such as maize and bajra must generate returns that are competitive with the existing paddy-wheat cycle. Simply encouraging farmers to shift towards oilseeds and pulses, which may be more input-intensive and less suited to prevailing climatic and market conditions, is unlikely to provide sufficient incentives for such a transition.

Punjab does not lack recommendations; it lacks follow-through. Diversification will take hold only when alternative crops are as profitable as paddy and protect groundwater, which requires lower input costs, better productivity and assured markets. Until then, promises in documents like the Draft Agriculture Policy 2023 remain slogans for farmers who see no real incentives and still distrust the state after the 2020 farm laws.

Hence, four steps would change that. Give farmers high-yield, climate-resilient seeds and targeted input support for maize, pulses and oilseeds. Raise non-paddy MSPs and give states a greater say in setting them, reflecting local conditions. Pair cash incentives for leaving paddy with crop insurance tailored to non-paddy risks. And deploy trained kisan mitras for regular, transparent field guidance. Punjab's water and air will recover only when growing something other than paddy becomes the sensible financial choice.