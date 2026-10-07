Three years on, Israel has less leeway

THE third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel comes at an unusual time. Opposition parties are asking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to respond to allegations that Egypt and the UAE had warned him about an imminent attack by Hamas just days before it happened. His refusal to allow an independent State Commission of Inquiry has only fuelled speculation about what he knew about the attack and when he knew about it.

With the Israeli elections coming up on October 27, the near-tragedy of the flydubai flight to Tel Aviv last week has also been thrown into the political scrum. The Opposition in Israel is calling the episode an intelligence failure, even as Netanyahu is co-opting the undoubted valour of Capt Smit Machchhar to present himself as the resolute leader in the face of a 9/11-type suicide mission.

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For Netanyahu, the forthcoming elections are more than a matter of political survival. They are also his “stay out of jail” card as he faces criminal charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Israeli courts and an arrest warrant for war crimes issued by the International Criminal Court. Opinion polls predict a close race. In a development that reminds us of events closer to home, Israel’s Supreme Court announced a unanimous verdict on October 2, overturning a decision of the Central Elections Committee to disqualify two Arab-majority parties from running in the elections.

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October 7 also reminds us that it is almost a year since US President Donald Trump announced the Gaza Peace Agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 25, 2025. It secured the release of all Israeli hostages but has failed to alleviate the plight of the Palestinians, who continue to face near-daily attacks despite the supposed ceasefire. Israel has taken effective control of the fertile eastern part of Gaza through its ‘Yellow Line’ buffer zone, with Netanyahu boasting that he has instructed the Israeli Defence Forces to expand this newly occupied zone from 60% of Gaza to 70%.

Even before October 7, 2023, the two million inhabitants of Gaza lived in one of the most crowded places on earth, barely 41 km long and 6-12 km wide. It was called the world’s largest open-air prison because land, air and sea access were controlled by Israel. And now, the same population has been squeezed into ramshackle tents on a narrow coastal strip without access to sanitation, healthcare or education. Google Maps contrasting the period before and after October 7 are a stark reminder of the destruction wrought in Gaza by Israel’s genocidal campaign. The aim, articulated frequently by several Israeli leaders, is to “encourage the voluntary departure of Palestinians.”

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Meanwhile, the pogroms being launched by extremist Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank with much the same objective have become the latest flashpoint. The intent behind the tenders for the controversial E1 settlement envisaging 1,200 Jewish homes in its first phase is clear. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says E1 will eventually take the Jewish settler population in the West Bank to one million and definitively “bury the idea of a Palestinian state.”

Much of this is happening in plain sight. And the ripples are now being felt in faraway Washington DC. For decades, strong bipartisan support in Congress had given Israel a unique diplomatic cover that even allowed Netanyahu to defy the wishes of an incumbent US President and make his case against Iran directly to a joint session of Congress. That bipartisan support has clearly frayed.

A Bill in the US Senate requiring the President to report to Congress on increasing violence in the occupied West Bank was narrowly defeated (51-47) on September 29, with as many as 46 out of 47 Democrats voting in favour of the proposed legislation. The politicians are listening to their voters. A Pew opinion poll in July revealed that 60% of American adults have an unfavourable view of Israel, with those under 30 expressing a more favourable view of the Palestinian people (58%) than of the Israelis (32%). Among young Democrats, the gap is even starker — 72% favour Palestinians and just 26% prefer Israelis.

Clearly, the world is watching, and beginning to speak up loud and clear against the manifest illegality of Israeli actions. The recently concluded 81st session of the UN General Assembly saw France, the UK, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Ireland and half a dozen other European countries condemn the expansion of illegal settlements and threaten trade restrictions and other sanctions against products and services emanating from these settlements. These countries have traditionally been some of Israel’s staunchest allies, rather than the Asian or African states that could be airily dismissed as the usual suspects.

India, historically one of the most vocal supporters of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, has been largely missing in action, even though we continue to provide financial, medical and technical aid to the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah. Our expanding defence and intelligence partnership with Israel is, of course, a vital part of our national security architecture; our categorical denunciation of the 2023 Hamas terror attack was the right thing to do. But speaking up against the horrors in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and calling out the illegality of the attack on Iran is also the right thing to do.

Even in this transactional age of Trump, where principles and morality are quaint relics of the past, it is in our interest to stand up for international law and a rules-based order. This is the time to stand firm, rediscover our voice and reclaim our place on the right side of history.