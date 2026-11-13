Time to revisit philanthropy in India

PHILANTHROPY is both an old and a new idea in India. We get a glimpse of the old idea, which has its basis in caste, religion and trade practices, in Pushpa Sundar’s 2017 book Giving with a Thousand Hands: The Changing Face of Indian Philanthropy. The Parsis, for example, have a reputation for being an active philanthropic community. Perhaps their worldview of Manashni (good thoughts), Gavashni (good words) and Kunashni (good deeds) has something to do with it.

Similarly, the Lalbhais of Ahmedabad, drawing on Jain and Vaishnav philosophies and the institution of the Nagarsheth that they occupied, acquired a reputation as philanthropists; they established the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and the Ahmedabad Educational Society.

In contrast to this old-world philanthropy, the new idea that has caught the imagination of India looks at philanthropy in the US. Bain & Company, the global consultancy firm that publishes the annual India Philanthropy Report, notes a growing trend towards philanthropy by individuals, families and corporates in India. Unsurprisingly, from the Bain perspective, capitalism and philanthropy go together.

Beyond these two positions, however, there are at least three reasons for us to revisit philanthropy in India. The first is the current imbroglio concerning the governance of Tata Trusts. Established in 1892, it was deliberately given a majority stake (66%) in the principal holding company of the Tata Group, Tata Sons. They would thereby have a steady source of income for philanthropy. Why then is there a governance controversy today? What is it telling us about ourselves? What will be its implications for the philanthropy of Tata Trusts?

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The second curious factor is the extremely small number of Indian billionaires, just five, who have signed the “Giving Pledge” that voluntarily commits individuals to giving 50% of their wealth during their lifetime. According to the Forbes Billionaire List (2026), India has 229 billionaires and is ranked third after the US and China. So, why have so few made this pledge? It’s another hard question to which we need answers.

The third reason is Mahatma Gandhi’s concept of trusteeship. It is an ethical idea superior to philanthropy and yet, despite his campaigning for it, there were no takers. According to Gandhi, only Jamnalal Bajaj came close to embodying this concept.

Rather than retrace the Indian discussion, which to me is “same old, same old”, let me present ideas/practices that have a bearing on Indian philanthropy. I will begin with Gandhi’s idea of trusteeship and then move on to the contrasting perspectives of Bill Gates, MacKenzie Scott and Elon Musk.

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The core of Gandhi’s idea is to convert an “owner” into a “trustee”. This requires a change of heart: even though capitalists retain control of their wealth, they hold most of it in trust “for God”, by which Gandhi meant “the people”. Only a small “portion” is available for personal use. Trusteeship recognises capitalists’ special skills at wealth creation but does not see this as providing moral grounds for them to use, and alienate, as they so desire. No private zoo for them — they are merely its trustees, not owners. They have to always keep the public good in mind.

When asked how much of this wealth should be for the capitalist’s personal use, Gandhi suggested 1%, a figure similar to the proportion of his net assets that Warren Buffett considered enough for him to fulfil all his desires. Trusteeship, for Gandhi, was opposed to capitalism, which he believed was rooted in violence.

However, giving up ownership of one’s wealth and becoming a trustee puts too great an ethical burden on capitalists, who prefer to remain owners. Despite trusteeship’s roots in the Bhagavad Gita’s concept of aparigraha (non-attachment), capitalists here, as elsewhere, want to enjoy social and political power. Control of wealth gives it to them.

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In contrast to trusteeship was the idea of philanthropy propounded by Andrew Carnegie in his slim book The Gospel of Wealth. The philanthropy he practised was about controlling both the giving of his wealth and its destination. Philanthropy was, for him, an opportunity to make available to the subaltern classes institutions for their uplift, such as parks, concert halls, museums and libraries — which he built. Carnegie also sponsored research, especially in the medical field, in universities. Philanthropy was the way to provide facilities for the less well-off to improve themselves. He, however, remained a profit-maximising capitalist. This conundrum of hard capitalism with soft philanthropy is at the heart of philanthropic work in America.

Bill Gates endorses Carnegie’s philosophy. He uses management tools to monitor the flow of money. To his credit, his work has had a significant impact on global public health. Unlike a trustee, Gates seeks to both decide the cause to which he will give money and the process by which it will be disbursed. For Gates, capitalism and philanthropy need each other.

Although MacKenzie Scott is a capitalist by default, having acquired her wealth because of her divorce from Jeff Bezos, she has adopted a light-touch approach to giving. She chooses not to monitor how her funds are deployed once she has identified a recipient. She makes the grant and allows the grantee to decide how and where it should be spent. Most of her awardees work with underserved communities. She cedes spending decisions to them, a strategy applauded by Melinda French Gates and Jack Dorsey, who now seek to emulate it.

MacKenzie Scott’s strategy of giving (nearly $26 billion and counting) has been described by Musk as “making the world a worse place”. For him, the way forward to address the problems of the world is not philanthropy but capitalism. In his view, more for-profit companies like his that are mission-driven are more effective in achieving good than philanthropy. He considers the successful capitalist better than the large-hearted philanthropist.

These are the five pathways from which India must choose. What will it be: Gandhi, Tata Trusts, Gates, Scott or Musk?