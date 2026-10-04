Touchstones: A crisis of public morality

There is no point in repeating what all of us have been bombarded with of late: the row over the Election Commission and the spate of sexual attacks on single girls in parks and on our streets. I am appalled at what such reportage often implies, depending on which side you are on. Surely there are no debating points to be scored over what is clearly a crisis of public morality, but it’s as if we have all sat back and let the screeching influencers, biased media and political parties battle it out. What about us? Do we have no agency at all?

Safe in our gated colonies, our doors firmly shut against intruders and the outside world, all we care for now is that our personal spaces are kept clean and safe. This is a terrible development and one so different from the world we grew up in. It frightens me to think that if our grandchildren lock themselves in (behind their devices, CCTVs and mobiles), what will they grow up to be? Contrast this with the noisy intrusive lives we had as children: people who kept an eye on the entire neighbourhood. Old grannies who would warn a working mother that a boy came to visit her daughter when she was at work or of a boy slyly smoking when the parents were out. Their sharp eyes missed nothing and heaven knows how many mental health issues they managed to keep away.

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In our days, boys who stalked girls or who lurked around were called eve-teasers. Their only ‘weapons’ were whistling or passing lewd comments: physical groping or sexual violence (especially on university campuses) was very, very rare. I was in the Allahabad University from 1968-72, a student of the English Department that doubled up as the Law faculty after 2 pm. In those days, we used to consider all law students goons and louts and although they would pass personal (often witty) comments, I do not recall any physical badtameezi. Of course, we girls walked to our hostel or to the university’s library in a group to remain protected. Some of the comments that were passed by these guys still bring a smile to my face, but there was no flashing or groping that I can recall.

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The elephant in this room was the sexual violence within homes. In the large joint families we were part of, there was always a widowed great-aunt or an unmarried spinster who became the target of the horny men in the clan. When I acted in ‘Monsoon Wedding’, I realised how widespread this phenomenon was and how it was always shushed up to keep the family’s good name intact. Uncles, boy cousins, even male servants did unspeakable acts of sexual violence against young girls and single women. To bring oneself to even speak about it was difficult and if one managed to find the courage to do so, chances were that your mum, older sister or an aunt would tell you to never say a word about it to anyone. What damage this did to so many young girls is a matter of enquiry by those sociologists who write and research such matters, but I can tell you that no joint family was pure in this sense.

Subjects such as child abuse, sexual violence, sexual orientation, mental cruelty to one’s wife — all these were brushed under the carpet. I myself can only now at 75 find the courage to speak of this openly. Men were given the freedom to abandon their wives and children for some larger ‘good’, while women were forced to abandon all their ambitions and bury their talents in the service of the family and clan. All our great political icons from that era — Gandhi and Nehru included — were guilty of having relationships with other women while their own wives were virtually invisible outside the kitchens or women’s quarters. Our traditional homes were divided into men’s spaces and women’s areas. The gol kamra belonged to the men and their male friends, while women were relegated to the courtyard, kitchen, puja room and the ‘backside’ of the house. Thus our very architecture was created to underscore separate lives and set free the real ‘doers’ from those (the women) who worked in the ‘backroom’.

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To some extent, this was altered when colonial architecture created the Civil Lines areas for the sahib log and the shahar was kept well away from its carefully tended municipal precincts. Look at New Delhi today: the zone known as Lutyens’ Delhi is a beautifully manicured area. However, the lanes and pavements around it are a glimpse into a ‘basti’ that is hastily covered up when an important foreign dignitary arrives or an event is organised. That old mindset will forever keep India and Bharat separated because that is how the old feudal and colonial state must remain despite freedom and the promise of an egalitarian state. For all the scorn heaped upon this zone, name me one politician (from any party) who wouldn’t sell his soul to live there.

Finally, endorsing a recent Tribune article in praise of Dr Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary. I hope this government will bestow him with the Bharat Ratna that he deserved and was never awarded, either by his own party or this one. No one can deny that this quiet, self-effacing doer would raise its worth.

— The writer is a social commentator