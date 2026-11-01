Touchstones: All of us are to blame

There has to be an astrological explanation for the turmoil we see all around us currently. Individual lives, families and countries — it seems as if no one is safe from the roiling waves of uncertainty that are engulfing all of us. We have lost so many dear friends and relatives in these last few months that I am left shaken. True, many of them were old or suffering from incurable medical conditions, but at one point it seemed as if all we were doing was saying a silent goodbye to a comatose person, then attending a cremation followed by a prayer meeting. It wasn’t just us, I discovered. I was really taken aback by how many others went through the same cycle. I sincerely hope we have crossed into a happier time.

To come to happier topics, let’s begin with the stunning result in Brazil where 80-year-old Lula defied age and psephologists to scrape past Flavio Bolsonaro. As I write this, there is a good chance that Israel’s Netanyahu may not make it too. The only one we should all pray for now is Trump. He looks quite shaken and if he loses the mid-terms, I sincerely pray that the Republicans and Democrats unite to press for his impeachment. As the old song went: ‘O wouldn’t that be lovely?’

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I wrote a few weeks ago that there should be a law in all democracies that governments can only serve for two consecutive terms. There should then be a cooling-off period of 10 years before standing for re-election. The ugly exchanges between rival parties, the devious games played, the disintegration of the media and the planting of destructive lies — all these may become less vicious. Above all, the gradual transformation of political leaders into fascists and dictators may also abate.

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As a thought to share, imagine if Obama were to stand for the post of President in the US. Of course, there cannot be a complete reversal of the damage that has been done by one whimsical egomaniac, but even a partial return to a more equitable and saner political system is welcome.

In India again, we have to do something to loosen the stranglehold of the fundamentalist forces and allow for a freer political atmosphere before it is too late. The capture of power by a few political dynasties is also stifling the rise of genuinely talented members each party has. Naturally, there will be a period of confusion and perhaps even violence, but tampering with the diversity of India will never be an easy task. The Samudra Manthan that our epics describe was a similar exercise: it released both poison and amrit — that is, some destructive forces and some peace and harmony.

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Our young people are restless and often led astray by vested parties and individuals but ignoring the message that state after state is repeating will be a big mistake. We need the energy of the young almost as badly as we need the wise counsel of the older generation. If the young alone will lead the movement for change, then prepare yourselves for what we have seen in Egypt, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bangladesh and to some extent, in Nepal.

I am beginning to sound like my mother when she would warn us against allowing our children too much freedom, and not checking on them when they were not paying attention to the home. Those were different times but such concerns still remain at the back of every parent’s mind, whether they have the courage to articulate these to their children or not. The time to be friends with your children comes later, not when they are staying in a family.

Let us not forget that the CJP movement began because many young students needed to say out loud what they feared — jobs, exams and a shrinking employment space. To treat this as a passing phase or to deal with it as an outbreak among the educated urban elite is not completely understanding the difference between those who have no access to even a half-way decent education. And yet, they all want to clear complicated exams and resort to fair means or foul to get into the system.

The next phase is falling behind in the courses they have somehow entered and discovering that even if they were toppers in their own class, the rest of their peers were toppers too. A lack of confidence, a fear of failure and the dread of having betrayed their parents’ hopes may lead them to suicides, addiction or mental health issues. We have all seen this trajectory and thank god our children are not affected, but what of those parents who have lost their children because they never understood them in the first place?

As I said when I began this column, these are trying times and there is a lack of certainty that may last for another year, until all the elections are done and the wheat separated from the chaff. Let us also pray that all of us learn some valuable lessons from this and treat our children, our relationships and ourselves in a mature and just manner.

All of us are to blame; simply pointing to the next person is not an option. And remember, change comes at a price. Ask yourself whether you are willing to pay it.

Happy Diwali to all.

— The writer is a social commentator