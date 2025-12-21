Touchstones: Enforced incarceration

THIS is my last column for 2025 and while the temptation to remember all the memorable events, political or social, people who have passed on and the best books and films of the year beckons, I will not go down that road. There will be enough of all that as the year approaches its end.

As anyone living in Delhi will testify, there is nothing more important in our lives at present than the killer levels of pollution that have engulfed almost all of North India. It is a matter of shame that our Parliament and its worthy occupants have to be pressganged into addressing this problem and then, predictably, begins the blame game. Every party blames the previous government for ignoring its civic duties, and they in turn lay all the blame at the door of the present dispensation. All this while, schoolchildren, elderly citizens and street workers deal with the poisonous consequences of exposure to the deadly cocktail the city is enveloped in.

Trapped indoors by the fear of exposure and traffic restrictions to tackle vehicular congestion that raises pollution levels, there is a limit to one’s watching TV, reading or cleaning cupboards. Cooped up inside one’s homes leads to loneliness and depression as well. This is particularly true for those elderly folk who sit in the sun in parks to meet and chat each day. In my own colony, I see none of my fellow morning walkers and wonder how they’re doing.

While the privileged classes can afford to buy air purifiers and expensive masks, think of those who must sit on pavements and battle toxicity as they lurch in rickety buses and commute long distances to earn a living. How many have lost their lives to cars being driven either by inebriated nepo-kids late at night or been killed in a pile-up caused by blinding smog? They are nameless lives but their loss has devastated many homes and families. International matches are cancelled and flights grounded for days. Our politicians and bureaucrats, it seems, are only concerned about their Page 3 lives. Do the poor and disadvantaged have no rights at all? Will action be taken only when the top half gets affected? People now prefer to leave the country so that they can breathe clean air. I can only bow my head in shame when I see India described as a basket case with tourists cancelling proposed trips to enjoy our once-celebrated winters away from the chill of Europe.

Since watching movies at home is a way to battle enforced incarceration, let me talk of one that still haunts me. ‘Homebound’, that ran for just a couple of weeks in the theatres before it surfaced later in Netflix, is our official entry to the Oscars. Based on a true story from the Covid days of the hazardous journey back from Surat to a village in UP, it brings alive a time when the world was suffering from an epidemic that had no previous history and when factory workers and labourers were simply turfed out to find their way back without any transport, money or state help. Two young men — a Hindu and a Muslim, friends from childhood — decide to walk back almost 4,000 km to their homes before one of them contracts Covid. If you have not seen it thus far, I will not give the plot away but urge you to see it.

What could have been a maudlin tale of a filmi-style dosti that rises above religion and communal differences, is transformed by the skill and restraint of the script and the superb performances of Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan and Janhvi have been stripped of their glamorous ‘other’ selves and rise marvellously to the challenge. However, it is not just these performers but the roles played by the others in the story that move one as deeply. I have now reached a stage where I do not cry when watching a film, but I had to stop watching it in one go because I could not take the intensity of the film. I would love to watch it again but am taking a break before I can muster courage to absorb the questions it raised so effortlessly, and find the emotional equilibrium to answer them.

It is often said that truth is stranger than fiction but here fiction is stranger than the truth. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan (unheard of until this film), it was inspired by an article published by Basharat Peer in The New York Times in 2020 that documented the plight of two migrant workers who made an epic journey on foot in the aftermath of Covid. While the film remains focused on their life, it makes us confront caste, religious differences, poverty and the helplessness of those who have just friendship to lean on. Ghaywan explores each aspect of the relationship between the two to show how anger, envy and love are essential human conditions.

There are no songs, no stirring dialogue to aid the stark tragedy that underlies even ordinary lives. Just as people of my generation had begun to despair whether we would ever see the poetic brilliance of a Satyajit Ray, along comes ‘Homebound’. This moving depiction of an India that will always preserve what makes us special makes one believe in goodness again.

Happy New Year to all my readers!

— The writer is a social commentator