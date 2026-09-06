Touchstones: When teachers mattered

I am old enough to remember the first Teachers’ Day, declared by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1962, which was the year Dr S Radhakrishnan became the President of India. It was the perfect tribute to the erudite scholar-statesman. Sadly, somewhere along the way (as is often the case), we forgot this iconic scholar, so that today September 5 is one of the many reasons why schoolchildren celebrate it as a welcome holiday. Many schools put up special performances by students to honour their teachers, arrange a lavish tea party and they then go home to spend the rest of the day as far away from the school and their teachers as possible.

I am writing this in the aftermath of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) determined bid to expose the pitiful condition of our government schools across the country. Run out of broken, dilapidated ‘buildings’, they lack even the basic amenities of toilets, proper desks and benches, fans and electricity. As for the government teachers and school principals, the less said the better. They are mostly untrained and have no idea that corporal punishment is now a crime. The mid-day meal (served free and often the reason that such schools attract students) are cooked in the most unhygienic conditions and literally thrown on the thalis the students bring with them. What is worse, the absentee staff send someone else in their place while the ‘real’ teacher or ‘principal’ runs another ‘business’.

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It did not have to take the CJP to expose this dismal state of affairs but because these are children of a lesser god, the state of primary and secondary education was ignored as it did not affect the children of the saheb log. Those children went to private schools, for their parents have long seceded from this India. However, others who have no other choice and are often illiterate put up with this. In any case, who would listen to their complaints? Often they are forced to send their children to private tutors, who are extortionists of another kind. All in all, it is not just successive governments that are to blame, it is equally our fault that we have allowed this state of affairs to flourish because it does not touch us.

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Health care and primary and secondary education have been beneath the radar of each government. It was not always so: up until two generations ago, I can recall the excellent teachers our government schools had. My own experience is worth recalling. In the 1960s, many states had an Intermediate exam that students passed after their Senior Cambridge to enter the university. My father had served as the secretary of the UP High School and Intermediate Board in Allahabad and it was respected by every university. After my SC exam, we were in Nainital and my parents insisted I attend the local girls’ Intermediate College before I went to Allahabad University.

I will never forget the huge culture shock I got when I went there, kicking and screaming. The girls came from a completely different social class from the posh students who were my peers in our convent. The state of the classrooms, with names scratched in with a divider on the desks, the ink-stained floors and the samosas and oily snacks served by a halwai (no tuck shops here) were bad enough. But, to me, the most shocking fact was that the medium of instruction was Hindi.

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To hear the lungs described as ‘phuphus’, the pleura as ‘phuphusi avaran’ and the pulmonary artery as the ‘phuphusi dhamani’ floored me. I wept and told my parents that I’d prefer to do the courses privately, but they were adamant I would attend the Rajkiya Uchchatar Madhyamik Vidyalaya.

Today, I bless them. First, it declassed me in a way that was needed. It showed me how much more there was to learn from those committed teachers and the girls who sat next to me. Today, if my translation skills are rewarded, I have to thank my parents and those teachers who guided me into the labyrinths of another language that I never really considered my mother tongue.

And now to another area that has had all political parties lock horns with each other: delimitation and the women’s reservation Bill. While every righteously angry political leader has sworn eternal allegiance to giving women their due, they somehow find ways of slithering out of passing it in Parliament, or even giving women a token presence in their governments and party structures. How long they can blame each other is going to be interesting to watch because the day is not far when women will turn the tables on them and hijack those issues that men preach but do not practice.

Now let me leave you with another point worth considering and that is limiting the tenure of a government to just two consecutive terms. In the US, this is applied to the President but here we follow a different form of democracy. There is no reason why we cannot formulate a variation on that model.

Look deeply, and it is always the case that after two terms, all governments tend to become dictatorial, corrupt or fascist. The enthusiasm and zeal of the first two terms become a tired routine and the Opposition becomes irrelevant and wilts.

I wonder if we can seriously debate this.

— The writer is a social commentator