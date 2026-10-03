Allowing the Word to reach libraries and homes

THERE are few acts of reverence in Sikh life more familiar, or more moving, than the sight of Guru Granth Sahib being carried on the head. The Saroop is opened with ceremony, placed with care and carried with a reverence that has become part of the lived grammar of Sikh faith. Beadbi is therefore not an abstract offence. To treat Guru Granth Sahib with contempt, to damage it deliberately or to violate the practices through which its sanctity is preserved is to wound something deeply ingrained in the community.

Punjab's new legislation against sacrilege has arisen from precisely this powerful and understandable sentiment. What interests me is a question that lies beneath it: what exactly are we protecting when we protect Guru Granth Sahib?

Advertisement

The physical Saroop (Body) indeed deserves the reverence with which it is treated. What makes it sacred is the Bani or the Word, the teaching, the thought that has travelled through generations and continues to speak to minds far beyond the place where the Granth itself rests. The distinction matters because a scripture can be honoured in two different ways. One, by guarding its physical form, and two, by allowing its words to be read, understood, translated and carried into lives that may not have access to the original language. The translation liberates the Word buried in the text through the liberation and re-creation of it. As José Saramago, Portuguese Nobel laureate in literature, argued, a scripture that is particular to a nation "through translation becomes universal literature."

Advertisement

While the Body is a matter of reverence, the Word remains a matter of veneration and intellectual life. Indeed, the extraordinary respect accorded to the Saroop should not make us forget the extraordinary mobility of the Word. Let it be understood that the Guru's teaching was never meant to remain enclosed within one space, one institution or even one language. Sikhism grew through the mobility of ideas, through conversation, poetry, music, interpretation and the meeting of different linguistic and cultural worlds. The Bani itself carries the traces of Punjabi, Persian, Sanskritic and other linguistic inheritances. Its strength lies partly in its capacity to cross boundaries.

This is why translation deserves to be separated from sacrilege. A person carrying Guru Granth Sahib on his head or the one carrying its words into another language are both performing service of reverence. The two acts do not stand against each other.

Advertisement

To elaborate, let us examine the powerful lesson apparent in the history of Christianity in sixteenth-century England. English Biblical scholar William Tyndale's determination to make the Bible available in English was regarded by the ecclesiastical authorities as deeply threatening. His New Testament appeared in English in 1526 and the authorities moved against its circulation. Tyndale was eventually executed in 1536. This history is significant because it illustrates what happens when the Word begins to escape the exclusive custody of an institution and enters the language of its people. The British Library's records preserve both the prohibition of Tyndale's New Testament and later official efforts to regulate the printing and reading of the Bible in English.

Once a scripture could be printed in the vernacular and reproduced in quantities that could never have been managed, the Bible began to move beyond the precincts of the Church and into the hands of readers. Latin did not disappear, nor the institutional authority of the Church. But something fundamental changed. The ordinary reader could now encounter the text directly, in a language he or she could understand, and could begin to ask what it meant.

This was part of the larger intellectual reawakening of Europe. The Renaissance had many causes and it would be simplistic to attribute it to printing alone. Yet the printing press dramatically accelerated the circulation of knowledge, while vernacular translation of the Bible widened its audience. Printed vernacular translations became important vehicles for intellectual exchange, allowing ideas to be absorbed and adapted by readers beyond its traditional narrow circles.

The significance of this development was therefore larger than the Bible itself. Once people began to read the scripture for themselves, they understood the meaning and realised that the text could speak to the individual conscience as well as to the institution that had traditionally explained it. The new learning was inseparable from this enlarged access to words.

The lesson is worth remembering when we think about Guru Granth Sahib.

The Koran is read throughout the world in English and in numerous other languages. The Gita and the Ramayana have travelled far beyond their Sanskrit origins through translations and retellings. Their sacred status has not been extinguished by this movement across languages. On the contrary, translation has enabled them to become part of lives and intellectual traditions far removed from the linguistic circumstances in which they originated.

Guru Granth Sahib has its own history of such intellectual openness. Manmohan Singh and Gopal Singh produced English renderings and Gurbachan Singh Talib's English translation was published by Punjabi University. The university continues to list Talib's four-volume English translation through its Publication Bureau. Such work was not an act of beadbi. It was scholarship attempting to make the Bani accessible to those who could not otherwise encounter it in its original language.

That is why the question today should not simply be whether the Saroop is being protected. It should also be whether the Word is being allowed to travel.

A translated text should not acquire the aura of something undesireable merely because it has crossed a linguistic or geographical boundary. If Guru Granth Sahib is to speak to the world, its words must travel to universities and libraries, to bookshops and homes, to readers in Britain, Canada, America, Australia and elsewhere, and to people speaking different languages who may never have learned to read Gurmukhi.

There is no reason why this wider circulation should diminish its sanctity. Gurdwaras could, for instance, maintain properly regulated bookshops where authorised editions, translations and works of Sikh scholarship are available. A translated or scholarly edition of Guru Granth Sahib could be kept respectfully in a room in a home, or a university library or in the study of a serious scholar. The sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib does not disappear because a reader encounters its teaching in another language.

This is not an argument against maryada, nor a licence for carelessness towards the physical Saroop, which will and must remain protected by the practices that have honoured it for centuries. My concern is wider circulation of the Bani to travel across borders and languages so that people may gain from its universal humanism. For me, while sacrilege is an act against the physical body of the scripture, any policing of words becomes an act against thought, interpretation and belief. A scripture that cannot be translated and is not easily accessible, therefore is liable to become limited in its reach and its thought. Guru Granth Sahib deserves readers across the globe, who understand, and where necessary, grapple with their own understanding of it. That is how a tradition grows and remains alive.