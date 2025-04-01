Trials not absurdity: Here’s how rigorous testing made ATAGS a world-class gun

A recent unattributed media report alleging that the Indian Army subjected the indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) to ‘absurd tests’ and unfairly favoured foreign systems like Israel's ATHOS is not only misguided but part of a sustained smear campaign that has been peddled since 2022. It is factually incorrect and demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding — or deliberate misrepresentation — of defence procurement processes. Rigorous testing has always been, and remains, indispensable for ensuring the operational readiness and battlefield reliability of India's artillery arsenal. Such rigour in testing is followed by every army in the world, and the Indian Army is no exception in preferring to fight with the best of the best.

Artillery systems form the backbone of modern combat capabilities, significantly impacting battlefield outcomes through precision and sustained firepower. This has been amply validated in the Russia-Ukraine war. Given India's diverse operational terrains — from the scorching deserts of Rajasthan to the freezing, high-altitude environments of North Sikkim and Ladakh — it is critical that artillery guns undergo extensive testing under extreme conditions. These evaluations ensure not only the reliability and effectiveness of the systems but, most importantly, the safety and effectiveness of soldiers who depend upon them in combat.

To dismiss such meticulous testing as ‘absurd’ reveals either a troubling ignorance or a calculated attempt to discredit India's defence preparedness. Artillery guns must perform flawlessly at extreme temperatures — exceeding 50°C in deserts like Pokhran and plummeting below -30°C in high-altitude regions near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Such comprehensive evaluations are not arbitrary bureaucratic hurdles. These represent essential and universally applied protocols that are critical for both domestic and imported artillery systems.

The ATAGS — developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems — underwent precisely the same rigorous evaluation as other artillery systems inducted or planned for induction, including domestic platforms such as Dhanush and K9 Vajra, and foreign acquisitions such as the M777 Ultra-Light Howitzer. Each was tested rigorously against the Army's transparent and standardised General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQRs), ensuring uncompromising operational readiness and technical reliability.

Allegations of deliberate delays or obstruction of the ATAGS project by the Army are puzzling, given that it has strongly supported this crucial indigenous initiative, providing continuous and constructive feedback to DRDO and private industry partners. When initial trials in 2021 identified certain shortcomings, the Army did not reject the system outright; instead, it provided specific guidance for improvement. The manufacturers made necessary refinements and the ATAGS underwent comprehensive retrials until fully meeting technical and firing parameters in 2023.

Far from obstructing indigenisation, this iterative and collaborative development facilitated ATAGS's evolution into a globally competitive artillery system. Indeed, rigorous testing allowed the ATAGS to set global benchmarks, including a remarkable firing range exceeding 48 kilometres — breaking world records for guns in its class. These milestones were achievable precisely because of the Army's stringent standards, driving continual design, engineering and performance improvement.

Criticism suggesting that the Army harbours preferences for imported systems like Israel's ATHOS is misleading, malicious and being pushed by certain lobbies to pitch stakeholders like DRDO and the Indian Army against each other. They know who they are. Procurement policies remain strictly capability-driven, guided by operational imperatives rather than arbitrary vendor preferences. Recent foreign procurements, such as the M777 were strictly limited and only pursued when domestic alternatives could not immediately fulfil urgent operational requirements.

Significantly, Towed Gun Systems (TGS), including ATHOS were explicitly included in the Defence Ministry's negative import list in 2019 to promote indigenous manufacturing. The ATHOS procurement case, despite reaching the contract negotiation stage in 2019, was ultimately proposed for foreclosure in 2022, definitively signalling the Army's commitment to indigenous solutions.

Furthermore, the recent Request for Information (RFI) issued in 2022 for a lighter TGS, inaccurately portrayed as favouring imported solutions explicitly mandated higher standards, including increased indigenous content and domestic development of critical gun-related technologies. Crucially, the specified operational weight of 15 tons was significantly lighter than 16.5 tons of ATHOS, thereby completely refuting claims of bias towards the Israeli system. The weight requirement transparently aligns with operational demands for agile artillery suited to challenging mountainous terrains, where mobility is paramount.

It is pertinent to note that the TGS falls under the 'Buy Indian – IDDM' category, mandating a minimum of 70 per cent indigenous content, highlighting the Army’s resolute commitment to indigenous artillery development. The previously global procurement RFP was formally retracted in February 2024. This conclusively debunks any allegations of bias towards foreign suppliers. Currently, TGS designs are exclusively indigenous, developed by established Indian manufacturers such as the Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge), Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd.

While ATAGS excels in delivering unmatched firepower and range, its operational weight of 19.5 tons presents challenges for rapid mobility in mountainous terrains. Recognising these operational realities, the Army initiated the development of the lighter TGS, weighing under 15 tons — 4.5 tons lighter than ATAGS — ensuring enhanced mobility and rapid deployment capabilities in challenging mountain conditions. Present procurement plans reflect a pragmatic, performance-oriented approach: 15 regiments will initially field ATAGS, while 20 are earmarked for the lighter TGS. Subsequent procurements will proceed based on comprehensive operational feedback and the demonstrated effectiveness of each platform.

The journey towards artillery indigenisation has been methodically supported by the Indian Army since early 2000s, despite initial technological gaps. Concrete initiatives included establishing weapon development teams, assured procurement numbers, dedicated firing ranges, substantial administrative and technical assistance, additional retrials and joint project monitoring committees overseeing collaborations between industry, DRDO and the military.

These sustained efforts have successfully yielded numerous indigenous systems, including Dhanush, K9 Vajra, Sharang, and, notably, ATAGS. Today, India's artillery modernisation reflects a mature defence-industrial ecosystem comprising a diverse inventory of modern 155mm guns.

Rather than hindering development, the rigorous standards applied to ATAGS have propelled it onto the global stage. Far from excessive, these stringent evaluation protocols ensure that soldiers receive reliable, robust and rigorously tested equipment — an absolute imperative for national security.