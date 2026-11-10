Trust, cordiality and candour in wartime

"The reason we lost is the war,” said US Vice-President JD Vance after the Republican midterm defeat. His assessment invites a closer look at how the Trump administration made its decisions on Iran. Under Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, the removal of senior officers and public rebukes of military leaders raise a question about trust at the Pentagon. How freely could commanders challenge the assumptions behind the war or warn that it was falling short of its aims?

Sound military decisions depend on open communication and the trust that allows people to give their best advice. As Corps Commander during a period of intense turbulence in Kashmir and along the Line of Control, I held relatively few formal conferences. I often spent time away from headquarters, trusting officers to get on with the tasks I had assigned them. When we did meet formally, everyone was free to question a plan, point out a flaw or challenge my assessment. I wanted to hear what they thought would happen on the ground, especially where it differed from what I expected.

Those discussions helped us choose a course of action with a clearer sense of the risks. Looking back, I am certain that many of my decisions would have been poorer without that freedom to speak. The principle matters as much when military advice reaches a government. Political leaders must weigh consequences well beyond the battlefield. They can do that better when commanders explain what the force can achieve, what it will cost and where their estimates could be wrong.

India’s experience in 1971 illustrates what this relationship can achieve. General Sam Manekshaw, then Chief of the Army Staff, spoke plainly about the monsoon, the movement of formations and the time needed to prepare for operations. Indira Gandhi’s government weighed military readiness alongside diplomacy, the refugee crisis and the wider international situation. The decision on war remained with the government. The time available for preparation helped India use its military resources effectively when war came.

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Cordiality has a practical meaning here. A political leader can question a general’s assumptions and a general can explain the risks in a course the government favours. Both must be able to return to the table and continue the work. Manekshaw had the confidence to give his professional judgment and understood where the authority to decide lay.

Kargil offers another lesson. In 1999, General Pervez Musharraf and a small circle of officers planned the intrusions across the Line of Control, initially keeping most of Pakistan’s senior commanders outside the discussion. The planners had worked out how to occupy the heights. The harder questions were how to sustain those positions once India responded in strength, what political gain Pakistan expected to secure and how its forces would disengage if the plan failed. A wider discussion among trusted advisers might have exposed weak assumptions and produced alternatives before troops crossed the line. Operational secrecy can be preserved while giving those entrusted with a plan the freedom to challenge it.

Hegseth came to the Pentagon with experience as a National Guard infantry officer, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He has defended changes in senior leadership as part of his effort to refocus the armed forces on warfighting. Civilian leaders have the authority to set priorities and replace commanders. How they exercise that authority influences what officers believe they can say in a briefing without putting their careers at risk.

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By September 2026, the CBS News had counted at least 20 senior military and civilian defence officials who had left their posts since Hegseth took office. The figure includes dismissals, forced departures and resignations. Among them was Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, whom Hegseth asked to retire immediately in April 2026, before the expected end of his term and while the US was at war with Iran.

Hegseth’s public rebukes of military leaders add to the concern that officers may view frank disagreement as personally costly.

From outside the Pentagon, it is difficult to establish how these departures affected the advice reaching the President. The risk is familiar to anyone who has commanded. An officer can continue to obey orders and run an effective headquarters while becoming more cautious about questioning a superior’s plan. An officer who sees a serious flaw in a plan may hesitate to say so. If the commander learns of it only after troops are committed, changing course can be harder and cost lives.

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Hegseth has defended the war as necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. That objective raises practical questions. Which capabilities could air strikes destroy, and how quickly could Iran restore them? How would Washington respond if Tehran retaliated or continued to threaten Gulf shipping? What conditions would allow the US to end the campaign? Answers to these questions matter both before the first strikes and when a President is asked to authorise the next round.

Congress can examine which options reached Trump, what military assessments said about Iranian retaliation and how the administration revised its plans as the war continued. Trump made the political decision to use force. Hegseth was responsible for the advice he brought to that decision and for explaining how the campaign would serve its purpose. The public record gives us considerably more evidence about his defence of the war than about what he advised in private.

Trump acknowledged that the war hurt the Republicans, and Vance was more direct in assigning it blame. His role at the polls may have been indirect. As the public face of the Pentagon, he helped shape the administration’s account of why the war was necessary and what it was achieving; he quite obviously failed.

Americans paying higher fuel prices had a practical reason to ask how long the war would last and what the country stood to gain.

The next request to authorise strikes will put that relationship to the test again. The President needs to know what another operation can achieve, how Iran might respond and what alternatives are still available. If the senior officer in the room believes further strikes could leave the US worse off, or has other thoughts, the President needs to hear that judgment plainly. The time to hear it is before he gives the order.

The writer is Governor of Bihar