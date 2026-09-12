Trust is the key in the AI age

TWENTY-FIVE years ago in the wake of 9/11 — even as then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee grappled with the aftermath of the failed July 2001 Agra summit with Pervez Musharraf — the US dealt with its gravest security risk by threatening Musharraf that it would bomb Pakistan “back into the Stone Age” if his military intelligence didn’t find Osama bin Laden or help the Americans gain access into neighbouring Afghanistan to clean out the Al-Qaida.

Today, 25 years later, the world’s most powerful nation has put its focus on terrorism on the backburner in favour of the far more exciting race to superhuman intelligence via powerful, albeit private, AI companies like Anthropic and OpenAI — except, this week, an AI researcher who quit one of those companies poured cold water over the effort, warning that “unrestrained development of self-improving AI models will end up killing us all.”

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Luckily in India, such doomsday prophecies have a short shelf life — the daily task of living is onerous enough. If a terrorist act doesn’t kill you on a Pahalgam holiday, the rampant use of heroin or ‘chitta’ widely available across northern India — across J&K, in Punjab and Haryana as well as in Himachal Pradesh — is destined to lay you low for a long time. And if all of this fails, there’s always the John Maynard Keynes line to fall back upon, “In the long run, we are all dead.”

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The problem, especially if you’re a Tribune reader, is not the risk you take with either death or facetiousness, but with memory and the options that it offers as long as you’re alive — after all, we’ve been around since 1881, even before the Indian National Congress was founded in 1885 at the Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College in Bombay. The Tribune’s first editorial promised to be a mouthpiece of the people and to speak up for the “public weal,” an implied commitment to the objectivity of news.

Justice Deepak Gupta (retd), in an article in this newspaper on the need for independence in the judiciary (‘The true meaning of freedom’, September 7), reiterated The Tribune’s fidelity to fairness in an interview with the noted journalist Karan Thapar. “It is run by a Trust, not by a private player,” Justice Gupta said, adding that was why The Tribune refused to inculcate the perils of “tabloidisation.”

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All this lavish praise on ourselves, Dear Reader, is not the point of this column. Instead, it is to reiterate the fact that trust in the handling of news has to be earned over years and years, sometimes decades, even a century. And that our most sacred duty these days, in this Age of AI Peril, whose ability to turn and twist the world around us in ways that are no longer intelligible is now apparent to see, is to confront this mutating danger head on.

How to do it, you may ask at this juncture. Is the mauling restricted to AI, you may add. The answer to the first is trust — trust and verify. As for the second, the fact is that the opening up of the media — which was a consequence of the economic reform at home and the end of the Cold War abroad — and was supposed to liberate us in the act of speaking up, has hardly strengthened itself to meet the AI challenge.

If you’re old enough to remember how Doordarshan hogged the airwaves, you are also old enough to remember the yearning that came with it. Being “anti-establishment” was synonymous with being critical of the Congress — except in the critiquing of foreign policy, always a holy cow, because it spanned the ideological divide.

That’s why when you hear reporters talk about “an Indian view of foreign policy,” you know immediately they belong to a certain dinosaur age, because it was always the Government, never the media house in question, which indirectly sponsored their interviews of foreign leaders, thereby stamping its character on the interview.

It’s interesting to see, more than three decades later, how the wheel is turning full circle, how there’s little sunlight between government-owned and privately-held media — and how enormously influential private media has often led the kowtow. All of this, of course, is old hat. What is new is the childlike glee with which the media is using the selfsame AI tools to deliberately transform a nuanced story into a darker, more grotesque version of itself.

This is not just the TRP race to the bottom. It is an insidious way of deepening prejudice. Ironically, no one dare make caricatures of powerful nations like China, even when Chinese PLA troops violated both sovereignty and territorial integrity. It’s clear that private media understands the limits of its power.

The direct consequence of this inversion of responsibility in the treatment of the news is the rise and rise of social media. We have seen how the influence of the Cockroach Janta Party, a social media phenomenon, has grown manifold, and sometimes begun to spill into real life. What legacy media has sometimes failed to achieve, social media has often succeeded by putting the searchlight on wrongdoing. The fact remains that we, the legacy media, were supposed to be the conscience-keepers of the nation, not websites or social media handles prone to perversion by AI tools.

The biggest challenge ahead is how to tame AI and make it work for us, instead of the other way around. Twenty-five years ago, the terrorist attack on America may have changed America and the world, but in the long arc of history it was a blip. Today’s dangers are different. If we have to confront them, trust is the key.