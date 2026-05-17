Universe: From Murphy’s Law to Yhprum’s Law

We know Murphy’s Law says that anything that can go wrong will go wrong. But rarely do people know Yhprum’s Law, which says anything that can go right will go right. Now a mind must choose — which is subjective — where it wants to stand.

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It is just a choice. But for those who are programmed from childhood to think in a particular way, they remain stuck in that pattern, unknowingly practising the fear instilled by Murphy’s Law, or any form of conditioning.

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If you constantly chase happiness, you will feel its absence more. Accepting neutrality instead allows genuine happiness to appear naturally, without the pressure of ‘feeling positive’ all the time. This shift lets peace arrive on its own. It is often more beneficial to acknowledge negative thoughts and emotions than to suppress or eliminate them. Coexisting with them provides greater comfort and peace of mind.

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At the end of the day, it all comes down to perception — negative or positive. What may be beneficial for one person may not be beneficial for another. By examining both perspectives objectively, without the influence of feelings or emotions, it becomes clear that both sides are integral to our understanding and experience.

People who operate under the idea of Murphy’s Law tend to view everything life offers through the lens of potential loss. You see this fear especially in those who live with some form of lack — lack of money, confidence or resources. A common mentality among such individuals is the belief that they must endlessly struggle or work hard simply to deserve or sustain what they desire.

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Added to this is the guilt societies instill in children for choosing ‘fun’ over ‘work’. These children grow up chained to that framework, unable to live freely, believing pleasure must always be justified and that ease is somehow undeserved.

Emphasising hard work is not wrong, but the perception around it has shifted — now it looks like self-punishment. The point is not to kill yourself to achieve the satisfaction you deserve. It is to love what you do so deeply that it becomes a natural part of your life, so integrated that it never leaves you.

Following Yhprum’s Law over Murphy’s transforms your entire viewpoint, influencing actions toward directions that work in your favour. Believing in a mindset of lack sets you up for a zero-sum game, where one can win only if another loses. If we could see the broader reality — that abundance is limitless — there would be no need to snatch, compare, or wish others less just to feel whole.

Why does abundance not seem limitless? That’s precisely the conditioning I mentioned — the prevailing mentality that everything is scarce, that survival requires taking from others. This belief trains people to operate from fear. But when the mindset shifts to abundance, one begins to realise that even with little, one can multiply. In that space, growth becomes collective, not competitive. It becomes a win-win.

When you begin with the mentality of ‘chasing’, you signal to the mind that you don’t have what you seek. This sense of lack takes root so deeply that even when you manage to obtain what you were chasing, the feeling of insufficiency remains. It’s never enough.

Hence, the intention behind performing any act matters profoundly. What truly counts is the ability to keep going not only when things are in your favour, but especially on the days when they are not. Maybe even if you move slower than usual, what matters is that you are still moving — unhindered and unaffected.

— Excerpted from ‘The Pursuit of Consciousness’ , with permission from Rupa