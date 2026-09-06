Universe: Quiet grief of losing a pet

There is a kind of grief that doesn’t often get the recognition it deserves — the grief of losing a pet. When your pet passes away, it doesn’t feel like the world is mourning with you. There are no grand ceremonies, no funeral services and no widespread acknowledgements. But the truth is, the grief that follows the loss of a pet is just as deep, just as painful and just as real as any other form of loss.

For many of us, pets are not just animals; they are family. They are the ones who greeted us at the door every day, the ones who comforted us during our darkest moments and the ones who made us laugh with their little quirks and antics. A pet’s love is unconditional, and when that love is taken away, the void it leaves can feel unbearable.

I remember when I lost my dog, Max. He wasn’t just a dog; he was my companion, my confidant and my comfort. He was there for every high and low, wagging his tail when I was happy and curling up beside me when I was sad. Losing him felt like losing a piece of myself.

It wasn’t just the loss of a furry friend; it was the loss of a constant presence, a source of love and comfort that had been with me for so many years. The day he passed, it felt as if the whole world had stopped. It wasn’t the kind of loss that people could understand, even if they tried. ‘It’s just a dog,’ some might say, and they wouldn’t mean to be cruel. But for someone who’s lost a pet, those words can sting. Because it’s never just a dog. It’s never just an animal. They’re not just companions; they’re family. And when they’re gone, the emptiness that remains can be overwhelming.

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When you lose a pet, there’s also a sense of regret, a sense of wishing you had done more. ‘Did I give them enough love?’ ‘Could I have done something to make their last days better?’ These questions often plague us, and the answers may never come. The guilt of not being able to save them, or of not knowing how much time you had left with them, can be overwhelming.

But here’s the thing: it’s okay to grieve. It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to miss them. Just because the world doesn’t see your grief in the same way it might see the loss of a human loved one doesn’t mean that your pain isn’t real. Your grief is valid. Your feelings matter. And it’s okay to take your time with it. Losing a pet is one of those losses that can feel like an invisible grief.

You’re carrying it silently, day by day, and the world may not acknowledge it in the way they would a loss that is more widely recognised. But that doesn’t mean it’s any less significant. The love you shared with your pet is real, and the grief that follows their loss is just as important as any other grief.

So, if you’re grieving the loss of a pet, know that it’s okay to feel how you’re feeling. And even though the world may not understand, know that your grief is valid. You loved them, and that love doesn’t just disappear. It stays with you, quietly and beautifully, as a reminder of the joy they brought into your life.

Give yourself permission to grieve, to feel the pain and to find comfort in the memories you shared. It’s not about ‘getting over it’. It’s about learning to live with it, learning to carry the love of your pet with you, even as they’re no longer physically there.

Your grief is not an inconvenience. It’s not something that should be rushed or silenced. It’s a reflection of the love you had for them, and that love is worth every tear.

— Excerpted from ‘Grief’, with permission from Rupa