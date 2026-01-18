Universe: Vivekananda’s message of harmony

RELIGIOUS intolerance is undeniably one of the most pressing issues facing the world today. From terrorism and ethnic genocide to global conflicts, inter-religious strife is an undeniable reality of our times. Often exacerbated by misinformation circulated on social media and deep-seated mistrust amongst communities, this tension is all too frequently exploited for political gain. What the world lacks, in this context, is a universal framework that not only rejects religious fanaticism but also provides equal respect and the right to practise one’s faith freely without infringing upon others. It is in this challenging landscape that Swami Vivekananda’s teachings on religious tolerance resonate with an urgency that meets the current needs.

In his iconic address at the World Parliament of Religions in 1893, Vivekananda appealed for universal brotherhood. He proclaimed:

Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descendant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth. They have filled the earth with violence, drenched it often and often with human blood, destroyed civilisation and sent whole nations to despair. Had it not been for these horrible demons, human society would be far more advanced than it is now. But their time is come; and I fervently hope that the bell that tolled this morning in honour of this convention may be the death-knell of all fanaticism, of all persecutions with the sword or with the pen, and of all uncharitable feelings between persons wending their way to the same goal.

Vivekananda warned against the pitfalls of quarrelling over religious books and claiming superiority over one another based on one’s scriptures. He urged people to look beyond differences and embrace a common humanity. Instead of relying on religious texts alone to build peace, he argued that the power of reason was the essential foundation for preventing inter-religious conflict.

Vivekananda provocatively claimed, ‘For it is better that mankind should become atheist by following reason than blindly believe in two hundred millions of Gods on the authority of anybody.’ This statement highlights his belief in the value of reasoned thought over blind adherence to religious dogma. He continued by asserting that ‘no amount of books can help us become purer. The only power is in realisation, and that lies in ourselves and comes from thinking. Let men think.’ Here, Vivekananda championed the transformative power of personal realisation and intellectual contemplation over blind obedience to religious authority.

His bold call for introspection and thoughtful realisation, rather than an unthinking submission to scriptures, sets an extraordinary precedent. He envisioned a future where different religions would ultimately fuse into a ‘union of philosophy’, where each person is free to choose their teacher or form of worship as expressions of a shared unity. This vision of religious plurality, which respects diverse expressions of belief while maintaining a commitment to mutual understanding, reflects an inclusive approach to spirituality that remains deeply relevant today.

Vivekananda’s message of universal brotherhood holds religious tolerance as a paramount ideal. He argued that different religions were, in essence, diverse perspectives of the same truth, all converging on one ‘universal truth’, which he defined as the ‘realisation of God’. Moving beyond tolerance alone, Vivekananda advocated for a ‘Universal Religion’ founded on harmony and brotherhood, one that embraced all faiths while celebrating their diversity. This vision provides a compelling template for achieving harmony in an increasingly polarised world.

— Excerpted from ‘Living the Vivekananda Way’, with permission from Rupa