Universities in the age of branding

BELIEVE me, I was not surprised when I came to know of the controversy that a professor of Galgotias University created in the recent India AI Impact Summit held in the national capital. Yes, Professor Neha Singh did not feel the slightest hesitation in making a false claim for demonstrating the 'achievement' of her university.

Advertisement

Yes, we all saw how she told the state-run broadcaster DD News — and, that too, with the kind of 'smartness' we find amongst sophisticated salespeople the corporate enterprises hire to sell their products — that the robotic dog named ‘Orion’ was developed at the university's Centre of Excellence, whereas the harsh truth is that this robot has been invented by the Chinese robotics company, ‘Unitree’, and it is sold online in India.

Advertisement

I am not surprised because the very ideal of a university our generation cherished has crumbled. A university, we thought, ought to be known for engaged pedagogy and meaningful research, critical thinking and moral sensibilities, and, above all, the dignity of the vocation of teaching. A university, we believed, is a space qualitatively different from a business enterprise, a shopping mall or an advertising agency.

Advertisement

But then, we live in altogether different times. As the market-driven neoliberal instrumental rationality begins to colonise the academic space, education becomes pure business, critical thinking is sacrificed, a student becomes a consumer and a teacher plays the role of a service provider.

No wonder, a university, too, begins to sell its 'brand' value — the way a company sells detergent powder and makes all sorts of false or exaggerated claims about the benefits of the product it sells. In fact, robotics, data science, artificial intelligence — these are fancy 'products' the neoliberal university seeks to sell through strategic advertising and exaggerated claims.

Advertisement

Hence why should you and I be surprised if a university makes a false claim about its achievements in the domain of artificial intelligence? In a way, I do not blame Prof Neha Singh because she is, after all, a product of a culture that reduces a university into a profit-making business, a professor into a public relations agent and a student or a parent into a

potential customer.

Even though Galgotias University is in the news now, the fact is that this act of selling a university as a 'brand' is the new normal.

And this sort of naked commodification of education has been further exaggerated by what I would regard as the politics of 'ranking'.

Look at the billboards or the gorgeous ads in glossy magazines and newspapers, and you can easily notice how all these institutions are projected as "top ranking universities".

And there is no dearth of ranking agencies that are continually hired and invited by these universities. And the carefully curated images of these universities are often filled with all sorts of exaggerated claims about their achievements and, above all, the 'packages' their 'products' receive from, say, Google, Infosys, Wipro, Amazon and so on and so forth.

I do not know whether I would laugh or cry when I see a university selling itself as a 'shop' through a gorgeous ad of this kind: "The university has achieved yet another milestone in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026, where it has been placed at 116 in Southern Asia and 454 across Asia… 98% placed in top companies; 5.4 LPA Average Package; and 1.5 crore Highest Package."

In an environment of this kind, a professor cannot afford to be a seeker of truth; she/he, too, has to make false or exaggerated claims about the 'brand' value of the university that has hired him/her. Yes, I understand Prof Neha Singh's psychic bewilderment.

Moreover, in order to survive, all these education shops have to continually satisfy the ruling regime. Don't forget that Galgotias University, as reports suggest, bagged a booth bigger than the one four IITs combined received in the exhibition space.

And particularly when we are told that India as a ‘vishwaguru’ should not lag behind in artificial intelligence — the latest brand of techno-utopianism the corporate billionaires are eager to sell — Galgotias University possibly crossed all limits to satisfy the ruling regime and, paradoxically, caused embarrassment to the government. Truly, it is a sad commentary on the state of politics and education in the country.

Likewise, this neurotic desire to project, say, a Chinese robotic dog as an Indian invention also reveals how we never feel ashamed of transforming India into a copycat nation. Possibly, we have not yet succeeded in decolonising our consciousness.

Even in post-Independent India, the 'developed' West continues to exist as our positive reference point.

For instance, instead of sharpening our own distinctive academic culture and building our institutions, which are confident and in tune with the local needs and challenges, we continue to look at Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard or Princeton as our role models.

It truly saddens me when I see a good college/university in India is regarded as the 'Oxford' of the East! Moreover, we love to imitate European/American fashions; it is not uncommon to see Bollywood producers and directors copying successful western movies, and, as it is said, most of our technological/ business innovations are Chinese or western adaptations rather than original creations. Will it be entirely wrong to say that Flipkart is a poor copy of Amazon, or Zomato is mimicking DoorDash?

And this copy-paste culture, every insider knows, is quite common in the academic circuit — the way research papers are manufactured, and, say, in humanities and social sciences, everybody begins to imitate the vocabulary of Judith Butler and Michel Foucault.

Indeed, what the Professor of Galgotias University did reveals that it is not easy for a copycat nation to become original.