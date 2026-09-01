University rankings : Reward quality, not academic quantity

INDIA’s university rankings were meant to introduce competition, transparency and accountability into higher education. Instead, they may be creating a new pathology: institutions learning to optimise the numbers that determine their rank. The controversy over patent filings by some private universities is a revealing symptom of this larger problem. A patent application is not an innovation. It is merely a claim that an invention may deserve protection. It can subsequently be rejected, abandoned or remain commercially irrelevant. Yet when patent filings contribute to institutional rankings, the incentive is obvious: maximise applications and the score improves. The result can be a race to produce measurable activity rather than meaningful research. The problem extends beyond patents. Universities are increasingly judged by publication counts, citations, research projects, international collaborations and other quantifiable indicators.

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These are useful measures, but become dangerous when treated as substitutes for quality. A university can produce thousands of papers without producing commensurate knowledge, or file hundreds of patents without developing a single technology that reaches the market. This is particularly consequential for private universities, for which rankings have become powerful instruments of reputation and student recruitment. Their rapid expansion of research activity is not inherently suspect; indeed, greater private investment in research is welcome. But the ranking system must ensure that growth in numbers translates into genuine academic and societal value.

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The National Institutional Ranking Framework needs a serious rethink. Patent applications should carry far less weight than patents granted and maintained, technologies licensed, products commercialised and innovations demonstrably adopted. Publication metrics too must be tempered by research quality, reproducibility, citations excluding self-citation and real-world impact. Data submitted by institutions should be independently audited. Most importantly, rankings must tell students something meaningful about the education they will receive.