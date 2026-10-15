UP votes in early 2027. Why SIR is not an issue

IN stark contrast to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and smaller state capitals such as Patna and Panaji, Lucknow — long considered a most politically volatile city — has reported no protests, unlike the two rounds of demonstrations resulting from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s mammoth assemblage at Jantar Mantar in July and the Opposition-led demonstrations last week.

Uttar Pradesh votes in early 2027, along with Punjab, Goa and Manipur. The issues relating to the suspected manipulation of voter lists to suit the ruling BJP government in Lucknow and Delhi ought to have incited the Opposition and civil society or, at least, caused concern, to put it mildly. However, barring the protests in Prayagraj (Allahabad) by Left-aligned youth outfits, street presence has been negligible.

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The state has had its share of combustible student politics. The RSS' student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the Samajwadi Party's Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and the Congress's NSUI were not been averse to resorting to violence when university elections took place.

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Indeed, these student outfits were considered appropriate nurseries to identify and nurture prospective 'netas'. However, since 2017, direct elections to students' unions in UP have remained suspended, citing law and order issues and the possible threat of violence.

While student unions have remained dormant, the Opposition, which could have galvanised the protests, has fallen shy of hitting the streets. Multiple reasons abound, especially in an election-bound state as explosive as UP.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's by-now proven response, which is to adopt strong-arm tactics to quell dissent, has reached new levels. Not for nothing has he earned the moniker 'Bulldozer Baba' after earthmovers mercilessly steamrolled their way through the streets to raze properties and homes belonging to the opponents of the BJP.

The staging of encounters and throwing dissenters into prisons without any questions asked has become common. The fear of losing life and limb has shut up most potential agitators.

The last known street protests were in 2021, when some spirited Congress activists and independent women came out to challenge the proposed amendments to the Citizenship Act, but they were roughed up by cops and herded inside prisons.

Adityanath seeks to reinforce his image as more than an archetypal law and order enforcer. He will juxtapose the relative "peace" that prevails in UP against the fortified security enclosures of uniformed men and women all over Delhi, by saying that these security forces are hardly used in his state. In fact, the UP government replenished the national capital's security requirements with its own contingents.

Adityanath rode back to power in the last Assembly polls on the promise of creating a template of 'zero tolerance for crime control', even as the Opposition flayed his brand of bulldozer justice. Voters had long complained about the Samajwadi Party's alleged propensity to cohabit with 'criminals'.

The emerging dominant trope in UP now is that "chain- and purse-snatchings are a thing of the past", while men believe that the delivery of "instant justice" against their adversaries must be applauded. Adityanath's large-scale use of the kangaroo court has been a hit with many voters.

Significantly, the SP expressed its solidarity with the SIR-driven protests in Delhi and not Lucknow. Whether it was Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav nursing injured protesters or Akhilesh climbing on the INDIA bandwagon to stage marches, Lucknow has been missing from the party's radar.

Unlike his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, a hard-wired combatant who thought nothing or organising a 'jail bharo andolan' or confront the police, Akhilesh shies away from direct fights. Despite his formidable party apparatus endowed with a once-active student wing, mobilising the cadre for street fights should have been a breeze for the former CM. But he clearly prefers backroom politics.

There was another reason why the NEET paper leaks saga did not move UP. Back in 1992, when the BJP was first independently elected to power, then Chief Minister Kalyan Singh enacted the anti-copying law to end cheating in school and university exams.

The 'use of unfair means in exams' became a cognisable and non-bailable offence; it empowered the police to enter exam centres and arrest offenders and defaulters. There was a howl of protest from the Opposition.

The unpopular law was the real reason why the BJP lost the 1993 state election, a year after it brought down the Babri Masjid. When the SP-BSP alliance came to power, one of Mulayam Singh's first acts was to revoke the law. Shortcuts to getting through exams are perfectly acceptable in UP.

Unlike Bihar, which endorses reforms in law and order periodically to try and create a level-playing field for all, Uttar Pradesh plays to other horizons.

A degree of fatalism is a peculiar characteristic, which, for example, led to the people of UP accepting without question the record number of deaths reported during Covid. In the elections that followed the pandemic in 2022, nobody said a word about the marked callousness of the state government towards the tragedy. Instead, there was all-round praise for Adityanath for the freebies he had doled out.

Those who aspire to a better life move to Mumbai, Delhi or the southern states. The rest are content living in a world characterised by bhajans and kirtans, caste identities, cow worship (never mind the havoc caused by rogue cattle swarming the streets) and government handouts, with minority baiting and rioting becoming both sport and entertainment.

A protest is the last thing to distract the people of UP unless it's over a communally polarising "provocation", like the amendments over the Citizenship Amendment Act. The chokehold of Mandir and Mandal — the twin strands fashioning its politics since the late eighties — continues.